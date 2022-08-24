ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 2

Related
brproud.com

EBR Sheriff Office’s Dive-Rescue team honored

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A group of East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish officials who voluntarily put themselves in life-threatening situations to assist in investigations and rescue citizens from danger were honored Wednesday, August 24. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the members of the EBRSO...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
WAFB

Burglar in box caught after Livingston Parish dental heist

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman who deputies say hid behind a box as she tried to avoid security cameras has been arrested in Livingston Parish. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Celestiane Casandra Kiya Wooten, 44, of Baton Rouge, allegedly burglarized a dental business on Crossing Way.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Geismar man accused of soliciting, behaving indecently with teen

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish man has been arrested after he allegedly exchanged inappropriate messages with an underage teenager. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, David Williams, 26, of Geismar, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 25, following an investigation into lewd acts involving a juvenile.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Mother arrested in Siegen Lane retail store arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A mother was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Siegen Lane retail store arson on Aug. 13. Authorities said Jerdae Tanner was arrested by fire investigators and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche […]
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WKRG News 5

Suspected Louisiana drug dealer charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill around 80,000 people, police say

COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A large police presence was seen in two areas of Covington on Tuesday, August 23. Law enforcement coalesced in the Ozone and Covington Point communities while looking for 34-year-old Jovan Williams. At the time of his arrest, CPD considered Williams to be “a major fentanyl and heroin dealer.” The arrest of […]
COVINGTON, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sid Gautreaux
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case. UPDATE: A suspect was arrested in the case on August 25, 2022. For more information read: Authorities Make Arrest in Public Park Attempted Rape Investigation Based on Information from Crime Stoppers. Original:. Baton Rouge,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish detectives arrest Geismar man on indecent behavior with juvenile charge

Ascension Parish detectives arrested a Geismar man following an investigation into alleged lewd acts involving a 15-year-old juvenile. According to a news release, 26-year-old David Williams was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Detectives reported interviewing a 15-year-old male Aug. 22 who advised...
GEISMAR, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sheriff S Office#Pio Ebrso Org
brproud.com

Geismar man accused of sending explicit videos to teen boy

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Geismar man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile Thursday. APSO says detectives arrested David Williams, 26, after interviewing a 15-year-old male who said that he and Williams sent messages of a sexual nature to each other. Through an investigation, detectives learned that Williams and the juvenile also sent photos and videos of themselves performing lewd acts to each other.
GEISMAR, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Person shot near Spanish Town Road Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning near Spanish Town Road, only blocks from another shooting that happened late Wednesday night. Officials said they are responding to the 700 area of North 19th Street. Police say one male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BR Police investigating Brightside area robbery

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) were called to the scene of a reported robbery in the Brightside/Gardere area late Tuesday (August 23) night. According to BRPD, the incident took place in the 4000 block of Alvin Dark Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. At this time,...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy