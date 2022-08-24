Read full article on original website
EBR Sheriff Office’s Dive-Rescue team honored
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A group of East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish officials who voluntarily put themselves in life-threatening situations to assist in investigations and rescue citizens from danger were honored Wednesday, August 24. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the members of the EBRSO...
Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
Burglar in box caught after Livingston Parish dental heist
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman who deputies say hid behind a box as she tried to avoid security cameras has been arrested in Livingston Parish. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Celestiane Casandra Kiya Wooten, 44, of Baton Rouge, allegedly burglarized a dental business on Crossing Way.
Jeanerette: Guns, Narcotics, Cash Seized
Also seized were at least 10 high-capacity magazines and several rounds of ammunition.
Geismar man accused of soliciting, behaving indecently with teen
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish man has been arrested after he allegedly exchanged inappropriate messages with an underage teenager. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, David Williams, 26, of Geismar, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 25, following an investigation into lewd acts involving a juvenile.
Mother arrested in Siegen Lane retail store arson
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A mother was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Siegen Lane retail store arson on Aug. 13. Authorities said Jerdae Tanner was arrested by fire investigators and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche […]
Suspected Louisiana drug dealer charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill around 80,000 people, police say
COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A large police presence was seen in two areas of Covington on Tuesday, August 23. Law enforcement coalesced in the Ozone and Covington Point communities while looking for 34-year-old Jovan Williams. At the time of his arrest, CPD considered Williams to be “a major fentanyl and heroin dealer.” The arrest of […]
Lafayette Grand Jury returns indictments on 3 murder cases
Indictments came down from the Grand Jury for the 15th Judicial District Attorney in Lafayette Parish in 3 separate murder cases.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case. UPDATE: A suspect was arrested in the case on August 25, 2022. For more information read: Authorities Make Arrest in Public Park Attempted Rape Investigation Based on Information from Crime Stoppers. Original:. Baton Rouge,...
One dead after Marigny Cir. shooting in Duson; woman also injured [VIDEO]
One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in the 600 block of Marigny Circle in Duson at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO).
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish detectives arrest Geismar man on indecent behavior with juvenile charge
Ascension Parish detectives arrested a Geismar man following an investigation into alleged lewd acts involving a 15-year-old juvenile. According to a news release, 26-year-old David Williams was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Detectives reported interviewing a 15-year-old male Aug. 22 who advised...
Arrest made for attempted second degree murder in Opelousas, connection to June 2021 incident
The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) made an arrest that lead to the identity of a suspect in a June 2021 incident.
Geismar man accused of sending explicit videos to teen boy
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Geismar man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile Thursday. APSO says detectives arrested David Williams, 26, after interviewing a 15-year-old male who said that he and Williams sent messages of a sexual nature to each other. Through an investigation, detectives learned that Williams and the juvenile also sent photos and videos of themselves performing lewd acts to each other.
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted domestic abuse, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the whereabouts of a man wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery, and other charges. According to BRPD, Kelvin Carter Jr., 29, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, and simple robbery. If you have...
BRPD officer fired, charged with kidnapping & malfeasance in 2021 traffic stop
BATON ROUGE - A police officer accused of leading a 19-year-old to an abandoned warehouse where he allegedly groped her and threatened to arrest lost his job Wednesday, more than a year after he was placed on paid leave over the allegations. The Baton Rouge Police Department's decision to fire...
Person shot near Spanish Town Road Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning near Spanish Town Road, only blocks from another shooting that happened late Wednesday night. Officials said they are responding to the 700 area of North 19th Street. Police say one male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to...
Grieving mother faces double loss when burying her son
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge mother is now facing the impossible task of burying her son. Ester Banks says she was targeted by a fake company that swindled her out of the money she needed to pay for the funeral. Banks are urging other families to be...
BR Police investigating Brightside area robbery
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) were called to the scene of a reported robbery in the Brightside/Gardere area late Tuesday (August 23) night. According to BRPD, the incident took place in the 4000 block of Alvin Dark Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. At this time,...
‘This has to stop’: Neighbor reacts to Madison Avenue drive-by
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Baton Rouge. Officers arrived late Wednesday morning at the shooting scene on Madison Avenue. One woman is mourning the loss of someone who she considered family. “This has to...
