Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Brett Favre thinks 49ers are making big Jimmy Garoppolo mistake
The San Francisco 49ers are more than ready to move on from former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and into the Trey Lance era, but Packers legend and Hall-of-Fame QB Brett Favre believes the Niners are making a big mistake by getting rid of Jimmy G. “I would go with Garoppolo,”...
A Jimmy Garoppolo move could be on the horizon
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the San Francisco 49ers could finally be coming to an end. The team fully transitioned to second-year quarterback Trey Lance this offseason. This all but guaranteed that they would move on from Garoppolo and the $24M he is owed this season. But up to this point, the 49ers’ front office […] The post A Jimmy Garoppolo move could be on the horizon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'Basically Just Threw Me to the Side, Like I Was Trash'
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said the Kansas City Chiefs' decision to trade him is providing motivation for the 2022 NFL season. Hill, who signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension after his move to Miami, explained to Outkick's Armando Salguero that he's eager to show the Chiefs made a mistake.
DK Metcalf drops bold take on Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs that will raise eyebrows
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs earned First Team All-Pro honors last season after leading the NFL in interceptions with 11. He took two of those to the house on a pick six. Yet, there has been lots of chatter about Diggs being overrated. During training camp, videos have surfaced of Diggs getting roasted by both […] The post DK Metcalf drops bold take on Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs that will raise eyebrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Robert Saleh reveals Jets plans for Zach Wilson in Week 1 vs. Ravens
Robert Saleh said Thursday the New York Jets are in no rush to name their starting quarterback for Week 1 of the NFL season. The Jets open September 11th at home against the Baltimore Ravens. Starting quarterback Zach Wilson is rehabbing following surgery last week to trim the meniscus in...
Jimmy Garoppolo remains with 49ers as roster drops to 80 players
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers went through another round of roster cuts with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster.The Niners reduced the active roster from 85 players to 80 on Tuesday without making a move with Garoppolo, their former starter who has spent all training camp working out on his own while San Francisco tries to find a trade partner.The Niners placed cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) on the reserve physically unable to perform list and rookie defensive lineman Kalia Davis (knee) on the reserve non-football injury list. Both players no longer count against the roster and must...
Bleacher Report
Rams Reportedly Could Face NFL Sanctions Over Fight With Bengals at Joint Practice
Although the NFL doesn't have jurisdiction to punish Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald or any other player for their actions during Thursday's fight at a practice session with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Rams reportedly could face league discipline. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the Rams may...
Bleacher Report
Brett Favre Backs Jimmy Garoppolo as 49ers Starting QB over Trey Lance
There was a time when Brett Favre was the veteran starter ahead of a talented youngster named Aaron Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers' depth chart. Perhaps that is why he is siding with Jimmy Garoppolo when it comes to the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback room. The 33rd Team shared...
Bleacher Report
JC Tretter Retires from NFL at 31; Former Packers, Browns Center Is NFLPA President
JC Tretter has announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 31. The eight-year veteran said in a statement on Twitter he is walking away from football "on my own terms," but that he intends to remain active in the sport by "doubling down" on his work as president of the NFL Players Association.
Bleacher Report
Steelers Rumors: Mitchell Trubisky Likely Starting QB Despite Pickett's Strong Play
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is intensifying, but it appears Mitchell Trubisky still has the upper hand on rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett. "I was told by a Steelers source last night that this is Mitchell Trubisky's job to lose," ESPN's Dianna Russini said Thursday on Get Up. "He is the starter in Pittsburgh as good as Kenny's playing, and the organization has been very impressed with Pickett's play on the field and his overall knowledge in the classroom, but for now this is Trubisky's job."
Bleacher Report
Raiders Rumors: 2021 1st-Round Pick Alex Leatherwood Potential Trade, Cut Candidate
Former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood may not be a member of the Las Vegas Raiders when the regular season begins. One league source told Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus there is at least "a possibility" that the Raiders would cut or trade Leatherwood before final rosters have to be set on Aug. 30.
Bleacher Report
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Aaron Rodgers 'on a Whole Other Level' Compared to Mahomes
For all that Patrick Mahomes has accomplished, some still think he has a ways to go before measuring up to one of the game's greatest quarterbacks to ever play. Former Kansas City Chiefs and current Green Bay Packers wideout Sammy Watkins said his former quarterback doesn't compare to the current man throwing him passes, Aaron Rodgers.
Bleacher Report
Jon Gruden 'Consistently' Sent Derogatory Emails as Raiders Head Coach, NFL Alleges
The NFL is pushing back against the lawsuit filed by former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, alleging that his habit of sending "derogatory" emails wasn't limited to his time away from the league in 2011 to 2018. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the NFL suggested that...
Bleacher Report
Jason Peters, Isaiah Wynn, Top OL Cowboys Must Consider After Tyron Smith Injury
The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a rough spot, needing to replace their starting left tackle two weeks before the start of the 2022 NFL season. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tyron Smith suffered an avulsion fracture in his left knee during Wednesday's practice and will require surgery that will keep him out until at least December.
Bleacher Report
Rams' Aaron Donald Swings Helmet in Video of Fight With Bengals During Joint Practice
Aaron Donald is accustomed to going after the quarterback as a pass-rusher during games, but the Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman went after members of the Cincinnati Bengals a different way during Thursday's joint practice. Donald was seen swinging a Bengals helmet at players during a brawl that broke out...
The Broncos Signed A New Linebacker On Thursday
The Denver Broncos made an exchange of linebackers on Thursday afternoon. Denver signed rookie Jeremiah Gemmel and designed Barrington Wade as waived/injured. Gemmel had previously been with the San Francisco 49ers after being released earlier this week. A three-year starter at UNC, Gemmel earned third-team All-ACC honors in 2021. He...
Bleacher Report
Denzel Mims' Agent Requests Trade from Jets After Team Declines to Release WR
Entering his third season in the NFL, New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims is looking for a change of scenery. Mims' agent, Ron Slavin, released a statement saying his client is seeking to be traded after the Jets refused to release him this offseason. Slavin wrote that Mims "worked...
Bleacher Report
Lions HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 3
The Detroit Lions finished in last place in the NFC North in each of the last four seasons. Dan Campbell is ready to change that, even if it means shaking the dirt out of his pants. It wouldn't have been an episode of Hard Knocks with the Lions if the...
Bleacher Report
Trey Lance: 49ers 'Not Going to Make Too Big a Deal' Out of Struggles vs. Texans
If the San Francisco 49ers' preseason finale is any indication, Trey Lance is still a work in progress. The second-year quarterback struggled throughout Thursday night's game, completing seven of 11 passes for 49 yards while failing to lead the 49ers to a scoring drive. Lance said he's not going to allow himself to get frustrated.
Bleacher Report
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Jordan Love Has 'Definitely Become a Master of the Offense'
Aaron Rodgers isn't leaving his perch as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback any time soon, but he's been impressed with backup Jordan Love's progress. Rodgers called Love a "master" of the Packers offense following a solid showing from the Utah State product in Thursday's preseason finale. “I’m always harping...
