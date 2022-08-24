ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Jimmy Garoppolo move could be on the horizon

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the San Francisco 49ers could finally be coming to an end. The team fully transitioned to second-year quarterback Trey Lance this offseason. This all but guaranteed that they would move on from Garoppolo and the $24M he is owed this season. But up to this point, the 49ers’ front office […] The post A Jimmy Garoppolo move could be on the horizon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DK Metcalf drops bold take on Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs that will raise eyebrows

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs earned First Team All-Pro honors last season after leading the NFL in interceptions with 11. He took two of those to the house on a pick six. Yet, there has been lots of chatter about Diggs being overrated. During training camp, videos have surfaced of Diggs getting roasted by both […] The post DK Metcalf drops bold take on Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs that will raise eyebrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jimmy Garoppolo remains with 49ers as roster drops to 80 players

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers went through another round of roster cuts with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster.The Niners reduced the active roster from 85 players to 80 on Tuesday without making a move with Garoppolo, their former starter who has spent all training camp working out on his own while San Francisco tries to find a trade partner.The Niners placed cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) on the reserve physically unable to perform list and rookie defensive lineman Kalia Davis (knee) on the reserve non-football injury list. Both players no longer count against the roster and must...
Steelers Rumors: Mitchell Trubisky Likely Starting QB Despite Pickett's Strong Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is intensifying, but it appears Mitchell Trubisky still has the upper hand on rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett. "I was told by a Steelers source last night that this is Mitchell Trubisky's job to lose," ESPN's Dianna Russini said Thursday on Get Up. "He is the starter in Pittsburgh as good as Kenny's playing, and the organization has been very impressed with Pickett's play on the field and his overall knowledge in the classroom, but for now this is Trubisky's job."
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Aaron Rodgers 'on a Whole Other Level' Compared to Mahomes

For all that Patrick Mahomes has accomplished, some still think he has a ways to go before measuring up to one of the game's greatest quarterbacks to ever play. Former Kansas City Chiefs and current Green Bay Packers wideout Sammy Watkins said his former quarterback doesn't compare to the current man throwing him passes, Aaron Rodgers.
Jason Peters, Isaiah Wynn, Top OL Cowboys Must Consider After Tyron Smith Injury

The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a rough spot, needing to replace their starting left tackle two weeks before the start of the 2022 NFL season. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tyron Smith suffered an avulsion fracture in his left knee during Wednesday's practice and will require surgery that will keep him out until at least December.
The Broncos Signed A New Linebacker On Thursday

The Denver Broncos made an exchange of linebackers on Thursday afternoon. Denver signed rookie Jeremiah Gemmel and designed Barrington Wade as waived/injured. Gemmel had previously been with the San Francisco 49ers after being released earlier this week. A three-year starter at UNC, Gemmel earned third-team All-ACC honors in 2021. He...
Denzel Mims' Agent Requests Trade from Jets After Team Declines to Release WR

Entering his third season in the NFL, New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims is looking for a change of scenery. Mims' agent, Ron Slavin, released a statement saying his client is seeking to be traded after the Jets refused to release him this offseason. Slavin wrote that Mims "worked...
Trey Lance: 49ers 'Not Going to Make Too Big a Deal' Out of Struggles vs. Texans

If the San Francisco 49ers' preseason finale is any indication, Trey Lance is still a work in progress. The second-year quarterback struggled throughout Thursday night's game, completing seven of 11 passes for 49 yards while failing to lead the 49ers to a scoring drive. Lance said he's not going to allow himself to get frustrated.
