John Fetterman Fires Back at Dr. Oz’s ‘Nasty’ Stroke Attack

By Matt Wilstein
 3 days ago
Nate Smallwood via Getty Images

John Fetterman has made a name for himself by using memes and jokes to attack his Pennsylvania Senate opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz. But Fetterman turned deadly serious on Twitter Tuesday afternoon in response to the latest attack on him from the Oz campaign. “I had a stroke. I survived it. I’m truly so grateful to still be here today,” the Democratic candidate wrote. “I know politics can be nasty, but even then, I could *never* imagine ridiculing someone for their health challenges.” Fetterman was responding directly to a statement that Oz’s senior communications adviser Rachel Tripp gave to Insider earlier in the day, which read, “If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke and wouldn’t be in the position of having to lie about it constantly.” The Daily Beast reached out to Tripp, who replied via email, “Nice try. Dr. Oz has been urging people to eat more veggies for years. That’s not ridicule. It’s good health advice. We’re only trying to help.”

Comments / 71

Brad Anderson
3d ago

Blaming and shaming a person for his stroke is horrible. I was told by some that my heart bypass was due to my eating habits. Turns out it really was more about genetics.

Reply
31
Ann Malmrose
3d ago

A Doctor should Never be so evil as to be using someone’s health issues in such nasty comments. Oz needs to try to remember his bedside manner. A little Compassion goes a long way, “doctor oz”

Reply(3)
33
WAKE UP!
3d ago

Oz gave up being a real Doctor long ago. Remember Oz was a surgeon, not a Treatment Doctor. Others diagnosed the problem, Oz Just cut it out. So it makes you wonder how he kept shilling all of these homeopathic medicines? Oprah gave him his TV break. Now ask the other surgeons what they thought about Oz. Not glowing! Oz follows money now. The oath means nothing to him now. Take doctor out of his name! it's just a title!

Reply(1)
30
