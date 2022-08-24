ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Recount possible after Hillsborough referendum vote

By Rebekah Nelson
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cnLno_0hSjC6qI00

LIVE: Full Election Results

Hillsborough County voters have initially rejected the Hillsborough school board referendum in Tuesday's primary election by less than 1,000 votes, which could trigger a machine recount.

The final vote totals were 109,444 votes to reject the referendum and 108,492 votes to pass the referendum, a difference of 952 votes, according to the results on the Hillsborough County Elections website.

However, the county elections department said late Tuesday, "these are unofficial results and there are still more ballots to count. We are counting approximately 3,500 vote by mail ballots now. And the unofficial results won't be certified until Thursday night or Friday morning."

The county said a machine recount would be triggered if the difference is 0.5% or less.

The referendum would have allocated more funds to Hillsborough County schools through a raise in homeowner taxes (millage rate). The district planned to use the increased budget to raise staff salaries and fund programs.

Tuesday night, Superintendent Addison Davis said the community has to ask itself, "Are our students having the same quality of education as surrounding counties are, as they have the ability to attract and retain the best and the brightest every single day? And with an increased millage, you know, we’re not able to compete. So it just becomes harder and this openly is the setback."

The proposal was a 1-mill increase, equal to $1 for every $1,000 of a homeowner's property value. If it had been approved, homeowners wouldn't have seen an increase in the tax until next summer, and it would have phased out in four years. An extension could have also been approved by voters if it was needed at a later time.

According to the district, the projected $146 million would have been used explicitly in the following manner :

  • At least 75% of the district share of funds would be used to increase compensation for instructional positions (teachers, counselors, media specialists, etc.), bus drivers and transportation assistants, classroom assistants, and other non-instructional support staff.
  • This could enhance the average instructional salary by $4,000 and the average non-instructional salary by $2,000.
  • About 20% of the district's share of funds would be used to protect and expand art, music, PE, and workforce education as follows:
    • Add 45 art teachers, 67 music teachers, and 37 PE teachers to Elementary schools to ensure all grade levels, including Kindergarten, receive exceptional learning experiences.
    • Dedicate funds to repairing and replacing art supplies, art equipment, music instruments, band uniforms, audio/visual equipment, expanding health courses in middle school, and PE equipment.
    • Dedicate funds to expanding workforce education programs.

Hillsborough residents may remember a similar proposal that was approved in 2018. It increased the sales tax with a promise to repair schools and pave the way for other improvements.

With accusations about previous administrations mishandling funds, some opposed the new measure and questioned if it was the right time.

Hillsborough County Results from Other Races

Hillsborough County

Results are constantly updated Refresh
Loading...

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Elections
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
Hillsborough County, FL
Education
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
stpetecatalyst.com

Local winners from a ‘phenomenal’ Pinellas primary

Over 200,000 residents exercised their right to vote Tuesday, helping shape Pinellas County’s future for years to come. While the closed primary generally frames races for the Nov. 8 general elections, Pinellas voters still elected two school board members and settled a county commission contest. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 219,209 residents, or nearly 32% of registered voters, cast their ballots.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Teachers#Elementary Schools#Music Instruments#School Board Election#Election Local
thegabber.com

Primary Results for Pinellas, Florida State Elections

Now that the 2022 Florida primary election is in the record books, some winners can breathe easy with no more contested races, while others get ready for the November general election. Races in Florida are plurality contests, which means a majority vote is not necessary to win a race with...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Voters weigh in on four Pinellas County School Board seats

Incumbent Caprice Edmond is the presumed winner in the District 7 race. Four Pinellas County School Board seats were on Tuesday’s Primary ballot. In District 2, Lisa Cane has the lead with 55.69% of the vote as Brad DeCorte and Bronson Oudshoff also competed for the seat. Cane is the presumed winner of this race based on unofficial results.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Longboat Observer

Manatee County Primary Election Results 2022

As of 8:54 p.m., 71/71 Manatee County precincts are reported; 85,977 ballots were counted, with an overall 31.12% countywide voter turnout. The winner will face Amanda Ballard (R) in the general election Nov. 8. District 4. Mike Rahn (R) | 4,710 votes | 62.46%. Misty Servia (R) | 2,831 votes...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Committee cancels RFQ for Albert Whitted studies

The city will no longer entertain the proposals submitted to determine the future uses at the 100-acre site of the Albert Whitted Airport – at least for now. During a Wednesday evaluation committee meeting, the members unanimously voted to cancel the solicitations to select separate consultants to evaluate non-aviation and aviation uses at the airfield as the request for qualifications (RFQ) garnered very few responses and the scope could be further refined.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa seniors step back into service

TAMPA, Fla. — It was more than a year and a half ago that the state of Florida made a big push to make COVID-19 vaccines readily available to seniors. Now, after the vaccines and booster shots, many seniors say they are comfortable going back to everyday living. What...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete Police Chief responds to criticism

Anthony Holloway, St. Petersburg’s Chief of Police, wants people scrutinizing his management of the city’s Power of Change donations to “look at the big picture.”. Reports that the SPPD failed to use over $9,000 intended for the city’s homeless population first surfaced in July. The money stems from St. Petersburg’s Power of Change collection stations – an initiative encouraging residents and visitors to deposit spare change into repurposed yellow parking meters rather than directly handing it to people on the street.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy