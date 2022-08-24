ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Hispanic Vote: Why candidates can't ignore the growing Latino population

By Nadeen Yanes
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10EpUG_0hSjC1Qf00

The Hispanic Vote is one candidates can no longer ignore in Florida.

"We are going to be the largest demographic, we are a powerhouse, both economically and socially. So they, they want to have the Hispanic vote," Blanca Contreras, a local Latino non-profit chairwoman said.

Census data shows Latinos make up nearly 8% of Charlotte County, nearly 28% of Lee County, and 29% of Collier County.

The Hispanic Vote: Why candidates can't ignore the growing Latino population

The Hispanic community also expresses that while they are growing they are not one-minded.

"They try to put you in a pocket and you can't get out. So they say, oh, Hispanics are Democrats or Hispanics, no one understands Hispanics... we are still learning about Hispanics because they're no different than non-Hispanics," Rafael Lopez, a Cuban voter said.

"I am Puerto Rican born in Puerto Rico and raised in New York and all Floridians, but I'm registered as an independent. I was previously registered as a Democrat," Sharitz Lopez-Rodriguez said.

While the numbers keep growing and evolving, the Hispanic community says that there should be no stereotypes about how they vote.

"There are 22 Hispanic countries in the world," Lopez added. "They try to put you in a pocket and you can't get out. So they say 'Oh, Hispanics are Democrats' but no one understands Hispanics...because they're no different than non-Hispanics."

Comments / 1

Related
floridapolitics.com

Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal

I think the landowners just thought they could get away with it. August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida

  Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charlotte County, FL
Lee County, FL
Society
Charlotte County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Lee County, FL
Government
Charlotte County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Elections
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latino Vote#Latinos#Election Local#Democrats#Cuban#Racism#The Hispanic Vote#Non Hispanics#Puerto Rican#Floridians
Action News Jax

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces break for motorists on SunPass toll bills

Frequent users of many toll roads could get discounts averaging about $10 a month for the next six months, under a plan Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out Thursday. With the general-election campaign fully underway, DeSantis said he hopes to expand the toll-discount plan as part of a larger tax-cut package during the 2023 legislative session. DeSantis said offering breaks to motorists would help offset inflation that he contends will be exacerbated by President Joe Biden’s executive order Wednesday to forgive student-loan debt.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy