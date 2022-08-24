Read full article on original website
The Most Fatal Intersection In America Is Located in Mercer County, NJ
There was a list made of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the entire country and 4 of the 10 are located right here, in the garden state. Two of the 4 in New Jersey are just blocks apart from each other in the area of Elizabeth, according to streetsblog.org.
LLCs are buying up homes throughout NJ. What that means for you
A new report finds LLCs are buying up homes in New Jersey at a breakneck pace, pricing out individuals and families. Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers. [ more › ]
National site lists NJ’s 12 best towns—see if yours made the cut
Travel & Leisure, arguably America's most trusted travel magazine, has just released a list of the 12 best towns in New Jersey — so naturally, I had to see how I felt about the winners. Lately, people have been in search of small and cute towns to visit instead...
These great ‘Jersey’ subs are just outside Six Flags Great Adventure, NJ
What do you do after you serve your country literally putting out fires all over the world? You open an incredible sub shop of course!. That's what John Erichsen did with Hot Shot Subs on Monmouth Road in the Clarksburg section of Millstone Township, just ahead of the entrance of Six Flags Great Adventure and just up the road from the Jackson Outlets.
12 Tea Houses in New Jersey to Explore
Nearly all American tea rooms were owned by women. They would often open up spare rooms in their houses or set up tables in their gardens. In the early 1900s, tea rooms were ideal for single women who desired some sort of career. Fast forward to today and the appeal of tea rooms remains. A quaint atmosphere with fine china and silverware makes for a pleasurable social experience. What really sets the tea experience apart is its emphasis on conversation and connection. Have you ever sat down with a friend only for them to be consumed with their screen over the conversation? In our world of smartphones and Zoom calls, this is becoming increasingly more common. For the perfect way to catch up with a friend after a long hiatus, here are 12 tea rooms in New Jersey, separated by region.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track set to open in N.J. this fall
A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
You will soon be able to live at this N.J. mall
The owners of Westfield Garden State Plaza are poised to make every shopaholic’s dream come true — you can literally live at the mall. A plan, hatched pre-COVID, to redevelop New Jersey’s second largest mall into a lifestyle center, with apartments, took a step forward this week when Westfield Garden State Plaza mall owner, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, announced that it has partnered with Mill Creek Residential for the first phase of its redevelopment.
NJ holding $5.9 billion in unclaimed assets — search for your name
Over the course of just one year, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury's Unclaimed Property Administration returned a record $163 million in assets to rightful owners. The office still has billions of dollars in unclaimed assets on its hands, and some may have your name on it. By law,...
Save Big with This New Jersey Grocery Store Opening Soon at the Jersey Shore
Did you know another ALDI was being built in Ocean County?. Locations for ALDI in Ocean County are Forked River, Toms River (Rt. 37), Manahawkin, and Brick. There are seven ALDI's in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. And, more to come. When I go to ALDI, I love their bakery department. The bread is so fresh and delicious. I have several friends that only get their lunch meat there and absolutely love it. I hear all the time when I say, "ALDI" - it's so fresh.
The 7 legal weed strains to try before summer ends (and where to buy them in N.J.)
Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, signaling the end of summer and a return to the crisp fall air. But before the weather cools down, there’s still time to enjoy some of the summer’s best weed strains.
E-ZPass credits due for 86,000 cars overcharged at NJ Route 1 toll bridge
TRENTON — Tens of thousands of drivers with E-ZPass who were overcharged while crossing the Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1) toll bridge this year should watch their accounts closely for credits in the coming weeks. From February through the first week of July, thousands of passenger vehicles were overcharged a $9...
NYC Cookie Chain is Expanding to New Jersey
Chip City, a growing cookie brand, is coming to Ridgewood. The business began in Astoria five years ago between two childhood friends aiming to “recreate the simple taste of their childhood”. With 10+ locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, they currently do not have a footprint...
The BEST Coffee Shop in NJ Is Central Jersey!
Ok coffee-philes! Get excited. I'm not exaggerating when I say I probably drink more iced coffee than water, as terrible as that is! And as happy as I am with a basic cup o' joe to-go from Wawa or Starbucks, there's no denying the satisfaction of sitting in a cozy coffee shop, enjoying a cup of brewed cappucino, latte, espresso properly. It just hits different.
The Top 4 Incredible Outdoor New Jersey Bars to Hit Before Summer Ends at the Jersey Shore
It's summertime here at the Jersey Shore. We have some of the most beautiful spots to have a fabulous drink and eat a perfect meal here in Ocean County, right along our waterfront or maybe roof-top. We are having fantastic weather, especially around dinner time. One of these four delicious...
Look forward to the fall with NJ’s favorite jazz festival
There’s something about the end of summer that seems so melancholy. Beach days are over and soon, we'll start to feel that nip in the air. Just after Labor Day can be a sad time for a lot of New Jerseyans but there really is so much to look forward to. Case in point: New Jersey’s favorite fall festival is back.
If I work from home, which state can tax my income?
Q. I’m working as a construction consultant at age 73. My office is in Manhattan, but I have been working exclusively from my New Jersey since February 2020. This year since I did not work in New York in 2021, I paid nearly $7,000 to New Jersey on my 2021 return. I requested a refund of New York taxes taken from my paychecks, but New York has refused. Although I consulted on New York projects, I also consulted for projects in other states. The company has offices in five states, none of which are in New York or New Jersey.
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
Payroll manager stole $900K from N.J. pharma company, authorities say
The payroll manager for a New Jersey pharmaceutical company has been charged with stealing $900,000 by writing paychecks to herself and members of her family over five years, authorities said Wednesday. Jennifer Grambor, 50, of Fanwood, was charged with three counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree forgery,...
Atlantic City Airshow brings thousands to the New Jersey beaches
Airshow organizers say the event draws more than 500,000 spectators.
