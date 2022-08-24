ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Tea Houses in New Jersey to Explore

Nearly all American tea rooms were owned by women. They would often open up spare rooms in their houses or set up tables in their gardens. In the early 1900s, tea rooms were ideal for single women who desired some sort of career. Fast forward to today and the appeal of tea rooms remains. A quaint atmosphere with fine china and silverware makes for a pleasurable social experience. What really sets the tea experience apart is its emphasis on conversation and connection. Have you ever sat down with a friend only for them to be consumed with their screen over the conversation? In our world of smartphones and Zoom calls, this is becoming increasingly more common. For the perfect way to catch up with a friend after a long hiatus, here are 12 tea rooms in New Jersey, separated by region.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track set to open in N.J. this fall

A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
WRENTHAM, MA
You will soon be able to live at this N.J. mall

The owners of Westfield Garden State Plaza are poised to make every shopaholic’s dream come true — you can literally live at the mall. A plan, hatched pre-COVID, to redevelop New Jersey’s second largest mall into a lifestyle center, with apartments, took a step forward this week when Westfield Garden State Plaza mall owner, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, announced that it has partnered with Mill Creek Residential for the first phase of its redevelopment.
Save Big with This New Jersey Grocery Store Opening Soon at the Jersey Shore

Did you know another ALDI was being built in Ocean County?. Locations for ALDI in Ocean County are Forked River, Toms River (Rt. 37), Manahawkin, and Brick. There are seven ALDI's in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. And, more to come. When I go to ALDI, I love their bakery department. The bread is so fresh and delicious. I have several friends that only get their lunch meat there and absolutely love it. I hear all the time when I say, "ALDI" - it's so fresh.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NYC Cookie Chain is Expanding to New Jersey

Chip City, a growing cookie brand, is coming to Ridgewood. The business began in Astoria five years ago between two childhood friends aiming to “recreate the simple taste of their childhood”. With 10+ locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, they currently do not have a footprint...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
The BEST Coffee Shop in NJ Is Central Jersey!

Ok coffee-philes! Get excited. I'm not exaggerating when I say I probably drink more iced coffee than water, as terrible as that is! And as happy as I am with a basic cup o' joe to-go from Wawa or Starbucks, there's no denying the satisfaction of sitting in a cozy coffee shop, enjoying a cup of brewed cappucino, latte, espresso properly. It just hits different.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
If I work from home, which state can tax my income?

Q. I’m working as a construction consultant at age 73. My office is in Manhattan, but I have been working exclusively from my New Jersey since February 2020. This year since I did not work in New York in 2021, I paid nearly $7,000 to New Jersey on my 2021 return. I requested a refund of New York taxes taken from my paychecks, but New York has refused. Although I consulted on New York projects, I also consulted for projects in other states. The company has offices in five states, none of which are in New York or New Jersey.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
HAMMONTON, NJ
Payroll manager stole $900K from N.J. pharma company, authorities say

The payroll manager for a New Jersey pharmaceutical company has been charged with stealing $900,000 by writing paychecks to herself and members of her family over five years, authorities said Wednesday. Jennifer Grambor, 50, of Fanwood, was charged with three counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree forgery,...
