$2.7 million okayed for new Keep it Clean COS program

There is now $2.7 million available for the new Keep it Clean COS program. The multi-million dollar shift of city funds just got final approval from Colorado Springs City Council.

The natural beauty at the edge of Pikes Peak is what motivated General William Palmer to found the city.

"What is part of our DNA is the beauty of the place,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, “I constantly talk about our challenge, it is to continue to build a city that matches our scenery. Part of that is keeping the city clean and beautiful.”

Suthers grew up in Colorado Springs. "I mean I've watched the city grow from 40 thousand people to 500 thousand. He is happy to share the city with new comers. He has also witnessed increasing litter and debris. Rapid growth is why he pushed for the launch of the Keep it Clean COS program.

"We've experienced a lot growth in the city and we need to keep up with that. This move will help us do that,” said Colorado Springs Director of Public Works, Travis Easton

Public works will hire 11 full time employees. Four new street sweepers will take the city’s fleet to 19. A couple of street vacuum systems that slide into the back of trucks have been ordered. Purchases also include spraying systems to target weeds along roads and in medians.

The plan includes sweeping and cleaning every Colorado Springs street at least once a year. Medians will also get at least once year work.

There are other roads and medians designated as hot spots on a map. They were identified through reports on the Connect COS app. "A lot of those corridors where there's a lot of complaints and issues about trash, that's receiving a focus in this plan,” said Easton. They high litter areas will get attention multiple times during the year.

Suthers considers the funding for the program an investment in the city’s future. "I think our citizens want to preserve the beauty of Colorado Springs and the city's going to do its part and we're asking individual citizens and businesses to do their part."

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.