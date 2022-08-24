Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of MeatLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
7 Game-Changing Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles That Will Wake Up Your Taste BudsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Fast and Furious starts filming in L.A. neighborhood and residents are not happyJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
The Three Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets In Los Angeles Right Now, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Five interesting things about the 2023 Brewers schedule
Shohei Ohtani may just be the brightest star in baseball. A Cy Young and MVP candidate every year, Major League Baseball has not seen a player like him since Babe Ruth. The Angels, which are in the beginning stages of exploring a sale of the team, will visit the Brewers for a three-game series on April 28-30.
dodgerblue.com
Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Gavin Lux Scratched From Lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers look to bounce back against the Milwaukee Brewers one night after being shut out at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season. After scoring a combined 19 runs in their previous series with the Miami Marlins, the Dodgers squandered multiple opportunities with runners on base in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers. Two clubs that highly value pitching continue that trend with a marquee matchup between Tony Gonsolin and Corbin Burnes.
ESPN
MLB suspends six players in Dominican Summer League for 60 games each for PEDs
Six players in the Dominican Summer League were suspended 60 games each by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances. New York Mets pitcher Richard Cardoza, Kansas City pitcher Jeremy Castro, Arizona pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, Houston pitcher Jose Serrano and Atlanta infielder Christian Suarez were penalized after testing positive for stanozolol.
MLB・
MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 8/24/2022
The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Brewers Dodgers prediction and pick. Adrian Houser gets the ball for the Brewers, while Andrew Heaney takes the hill for the Dodgers. Adrian Houser has not pitched since June 30. It will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Marlins start 4-game series against the Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers (86-37, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (54-70, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (0-0); Marlins: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin a four-game series. Miami has a 25-33 record at home and a...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History
Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Highlights: Mookie Betts Makes Impressive Catch, Trayce Thompson Hits Home Run Against Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers got to Corbin Burnes early and rode that success to a 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers to set the stage for a rubber match on Wednesday night. The finale at Dodger Stadium also will decide the season series, as the teams have split the first six meetings thus far.
FOX Sports
Dodgers and Brewers play to determine series winner
Milwaukee Brewers (65-57, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (85-37, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 1.77 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -253, Brewers +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Mets host the Rockies, look to continue home win streak
Colorado Rockies (54-72, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (80-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.16 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -343, Rockies +270; over/under is 8...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
190K+
Followers
56K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0