ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Five interesting things about the 2023 Brewers schedule

Shohei Ohtani may just be the brightest star in baseball. A Cy Young and MVP candidate every year, Major League Baseball has not seen a player like him since Babe Ruth. The Angels, which are in the beginning stages of exploring a sale of the team, will visit the Brewers for a three-game series on April 28-30.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dodgerblue.com

Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Gavin Lux Scratched From Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to bounce back against the Milwaukee Brewers one night after being shut out at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season. After scoring a combined 19 runs in their previous series with the Miami Marlins, the Dodgers squandered multiple opportunities with runners on base in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers. Two clubs that highly value pitching continue that trend with a marquee matchup between Tony Gonsolin and Corbin Burnes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

MLB suspends six players in Dominican Summer League for 60 games each for PEDs

Six players in the Dominican Summer League were suspended 60 games each by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances. New York Mets pitcher Richard Cardoza, Kansas City pitcher Jeremy Castro, Arizona pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, Houston pitcher Jose Serrano and Atlanta infielder Christian Suarez were penalized after testing positive for stanozolol.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX Sports

Marlins start 4-game series against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (86-37, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (54-70, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (0-0); Marlins: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin a four-game series. Miami has a 25-33 record at home and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History

Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Dodgers and Brewers play to determine series winner

Milwaukee Brewers (65-57, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (85-37, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 1.77 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -253, Brewers +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yency Almonte
Person
Trevor Gott
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Tommy Kahnle
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Trevor Rosenthal
Person
Danny Duffy
Person
Adrian Houser
Person
Jace Peterson
FOX Sports

Mets host the Rockies, look to continue home win streak

Colorado Rockies (54-72, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (80-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.16 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -343, Rockies +270; over/under is 8...
DENVER, CO
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
190K+
Followers
56K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy