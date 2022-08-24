Read full article on original website
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
westseattleblog.com
Water woes in West Seattle
Blaughw August 25, 2022 (2:08 pm) This isn’t very far from the sewer issues a few months back. Edit: Oh, WSB posted an update on that last week. Well this is interesting… I’d think any planned work on the sewer that required a freshwater shutoff would have been made known to customers. I hope this isn’t a bigger issue.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Prepare for 90-degree heat
SEATTLE - Sea-Tac Airport averages four days at 90 degrees or warmer every year. This year, Sea-Tac has had eleven days 90 degrees or above – that's approaching the all-time record of 12 days from 2015. The 90s are possible once again tomorrow in the Emerald City. This afternoon,...
Ferry damaged during 'hard landing' in West Seattle could be out of service through the year
SEATTLE — The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal in West Seattle could be out of service the rest of the year. Washington State Ferries tweeted the Cathlamet was towed from the Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility on Bainbridge Island to Everett Ship Repair on Aug. 24. There it will go into dry dock for repairs.
nypressnews.com
More heat is in store for Seattle area, but fall is just 29 days away
If you’re a hot-weather fearing aestophobe, which might not be in the dictionary, but it is in the lexicon for some heat haters, hold on! We’ve got some more hot days this week, yes, but the sweet relief of autumn equinox is less than a month away. You...
Rangers recover body of man who fell while climbing Mount Rainier
SEATTLE — The body of a 52-year-old Canadian man was recovered Tuesday after he fell to his death while climbing Mount Rainier the day before, according to the National Park Service. Witnesses reported seeing a climber take a "substantial fall" while descending the Disappointment Cleaver route on Mount Rainier's...
q13fox.com
Lake Washington sewage spill closes multiple beaches
LAKE WASHINGTON, Wash. - King County officials are warning people to not swim or go into the water at several beaches and parks on Lake Washington after a sewage spill Monday morning. The county said the waters could make people and pets sick. The following beaches are closed:. Gene Coulon.
Washington City Ranks Among The Best Fall Vacation Spots
PureWow pinpointed the best U.S. destinations to enjoy a pleasant fall vacation.
seattlemag.com
Seattle is One Swanky City
From million-dollar mansions to top floor penthouses, Seattle-area residents are busy trading places. According to Coldwell Banker’s annual report on the luxury residential real estate market, the city boasted a 14.5% increase in luxury home sales last year, among the highest of 120 markets analyzed around the world. Coldwell Banker defines a luxury sale as one priced in the top 10% of a market.
MyNorthwest.com
Downtown Seattle attempts to entice workers from remote settings with a revitalized atmosphere
While Seattle’s recovery efforts downtown are in full swing for businesses and tourism to flourish at a pre-pandemic level, workers returning to the office and foot traffic remain well below expectation. While remote-based employment became a popular solution for working through a pandemic, Jon Scholes, President and CEO of...
KING-5
Six easy hikes to unique spots only in the Pacific Northwest
SEATTLE — The trek to Sol Duc Falls is one of our favorite short hikes — it's only one-point-six miles round trip. If you pick Saint as your hiking buddy, don't put him in charge of food. When he went with Jose, he brought exactly one cookie — and ate most of it before offering 1/8th to his hiking buddy.
Here are 3 private pools you can rent near Seattle.
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply — now, the company is betting that people will want to rent private homes for leisure activities even after shutdown orders have lifted.1. Pool with a viewUnwind in this large, private pool overlooking the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains.Location: Burien.Cost: $99 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Mid-Century gemTake a dip in this massive heated pool, then lounge under retro umbrellas.Location: Seattle (Magnolia).Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($50 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Family friendly party pool oasisSoak up the sun at this backyard getaway, featuring a grill and large tables to serve an outdoor meal.Location: Bainbridge Island.Cost: $54–$60 per hour for up to five guests ($12 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
KUOW
Seattle sweeps homeless camp from Interurban Trail
Seattle's Interurban trail looks a bit different now that the city has removed several tents, and trash, from along the path. Before last weekend, dozens of tents lined the trail in the Bitter Lake Neighborhood in North Seattle. Farrine Mathews lived in a tent there for more than three months.
Here Are The Top 5 Restaurants In Seattle
Yelp outlines the highest-rated restaurants in the Emerald City.
KOMO News
Residents hopeful after longtime North Seattle homeless camp finally cleared
SEATTLE — It took two days to clear a troubled and longtime homeless encampment in North Seattle. Countless city dump trucks have likely removed tons of debris and garbage left behind at the former encampment site near Highway 99 and N125th Street. The encampment sat on a greenbelt off Stone Avenue North between N. 120th and N. 125th Streets.
KOMO News
Magnolia residents begging for help as coyotes continue spree of cat, dog killings
A recent spree of cat and dog killings put residents in Magnolia on edge, many becoming victims to coyotes. “We saw him go around the side and 20 to 30 seconds later a couple of coyotes came running down the street and he didn’t come home the next morning,” said Anson Fatland, a resident in Magnolia whose cat was killed by a coyote.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Rabid bats discovered in Thurston County
Bats have been found in people’s bedrooms in Thurston County, with one infected with rabies. The health department says it’s the first rabid bat in Thurston County this year. Three people have reported waking up to find bats in their rooms recently. After similar reports in King County...
seattlemet.com
Columbia City Favorite Super Six Is Closing
The owners of all things Marination announced they will soon close Super Six, the reliably great all-day restaurant they run in Columbia City. Take comfort in this: The former auto garage will reopen as a Marination location (situation…sorry, I’ll stop). The menu and setup will resemble the one at Marination Ma Kai, per a press release. This should come as a relief to fans of Super Six’s loaded-up Aloha Fries, which are also on the menu at Ma Kai. Counter ordering will replace Super Six’s table service; if only that roomy parking lot patio next door could pull off Ma Kai’s Elliott Bay and skyline views. It’s still a great place for cocktails.
Tri-City Herald
Cat saves owner from rabies positive bat in WA state home. Luckily, it had its shots
A cat caught Thurston County’s first rabies positive-bat of 2022 in its owner’s home on Monday. Thurston County collected the bat on a “particularly busy” Monday when it responded to three separate bat incidents, according to a Wednesday news release. The bats were found in bedrooms...
q13fox.com
Missing person: Detectives asking for info on 'suspicious' disappearance of Seattle man in Stevens County
WILBUR, Wash. - Deputies in Stevens County are searching for a missing man who left his Seattle home with his dog to visit his friends. The dog, ‘Bear,’ was found, but his owner, 42-year-old Trevor Bresnahan, was not with him. His mother told FOX 13 that he and...
KOMO News
Large fire erupts at Everett compost facility, brings smoke and smell to area
EVERETT, Wash. — There's a smoky haze visible from miles away and it's actually from a compost facility. The Marysville Fire District confirmed the fire started at the facility in Everett. The smoky haze is also bringing a smell to the Marysville area. MFD said it has several units...
