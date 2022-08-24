ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Water woes in West Seattle

Blaughw August 25, 2022 (2:08 pm) This isn’t very far from the sewer issues a few months back. Edit: Oh, WSB posted an update on that last week. Well this is interesting… I’d think any planned work on the sewer that required a freshwater shutoff would have been made known to customers. I hope this isn’t a bigger issue.
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Prepare for 90-degree heat

SEATTLE - Sea-Tac Airport averages four days at 90 degrees or warmer every year. This year, Sea-Tac has had eleven days 90 degrees or above – that's approaching the all-time record of 12 days from 2015. The 90s are possible once again tomorrow in the Emerald City. This afternoon,...
Rangers recover body of man who fell while climbing Mount Rainier

SEATTLE — The body of a 52-year-old Canadian man was recovered Tuesday after he fell to his death while climbing Mount Rainier the day before, according to the National Park Service. Witnesses reported seeing a climber take a "substantial fall" while descending the Disappointment Cleaver route on Mount Rainier's...
q13fox.com

Lake Washington sewage spill closes multiple beaches

LAKE WASHINGTON, Wash. - King County officials are warning people to not swim or go into the water at several beaches and parks on Lake Washington after a sewage spill Monday morning. The county said the waters could make people and pets sick. The following beaches are closed:. Gene Coulon.
seattlemag.com

Seattle is One Swanky City

From million-dollar mansions to top floor penthouses, Seattle-area residents are busy trading places. According to Coldwell Banker’s annual report on the luxury residential real estate market, the city boasted a 14.5% increase in luxury home sales last year, among the highest of 120 markets analyzed around the world. Coldwell Banker defines a luxury sale as one priced in the top 10% of a market.
KING-5

Six easy hikes to unique spots only in the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE — The trek to Sol Duc Falls is one of our favorite short hikes — it's only one-point-six miles round trip. If you pick Saint as your hiking buddy, don't put him in charge of food. When he went with Jose, he brought exactly one cookie — and ate most of it before offering 1/8th to his hiking buddy.
Axios Seattle

Here are 3 private pools you can rent near Seattle.

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply — now, the company is betting that people will want to rent private homes for leisure activities even after shutdown orders have lifted.1. Pool with a viewUnwind in this large, private pool overlooking the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains.Location: Burien.Cost: $99 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Mid-Century gemTake a dip in this massive heated pool, then lounge under retro umbrellas.Location: Seattle (Magnolia).Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($50 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Family friendly party pool oasisSoak up the sun at this backyard getaway, featuring a grill and large tables to serve an outdoor meal.Location: Bainbridge Island.Cost: $54–$60 per hour for up to five guests ($12 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
KUOW

Seattle sweeps homeless camp from Interurban Trail

Seattle's Interurban trail looks a bit different now that the city has removed several tents, and trash, from along the path. Before last weekend, dozens of tents lined the trail in the Bitter Lake Neighborhood in North Seattle. Farrine Mathews lived in a tent there for more than three months.
KOMO News

Residents hopeful after longtime North Seattle homeless camp finally cleared

SEATTLE — It took two days to clear a troubled and longtime homeless encampment in North Seattle. Countless city dump trucks have likely removed tons of debris and garbage left behind at the former encampment site near Highway 99 and N125th Street. The encampment sat on a greenbelt off Stone Avenue North between N. 120th and N. 125th Streets.
seattlemet.com

Columbia City Favorite Super Six Is Closing

The owners of all things Marination announced they will soon close Super Six, the reliably great all-day restaurant they run in Columbia City. Take comfort in this: The former auto garage will reopen as a Marination location (situation…sorry, I’ll stop). The menu and setup will resemble the one at Marination Ma Kai, per a press release. This should come as a relief to fans of Super Six’s loaded-up Aloha Fries, which are also on the menu at Ma Kai. Counter ordering will replace Super Six’s table service; if only that roomy parking lot patio next door could pull off Ma Kai’s Elliott Bay and skyline views. It’s still a great place for cocktails.
