ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greensourcedfw.org

Two Arlington businesses have roots in owners' love of trees

Caleb Geer of Urban Tree Merchants and Ryan Elliott of Treehuggers Tree Service are two Arlington neighbors with a passion for trees. Photo by J.G. Domke. A few years ago, Ryan Elliott was working at a corporate job and was good at it but says “I wasn’t feeling a lot of purpose.”
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

City of Dallas adopts Racial Equity Plan

DALLAS — City leaders in Dallas officially adopted a new Racial Equity Plan. The plan is designed to help level the playing field in communities across the city. City Council members voted to approve the initiative during their meeting on Wednesday. While some residents believe the plan is long overdue, there are some who believe the city and community need more time to include perspective from more residents, especially those who have experienced racial inequities.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
texasstandard.org

Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows

In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations

TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#American
CBS DFW

Arlington bicyclist killed in fatal hit-and-run

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A bicyclist was killed in Arlington late Wednesday night after she was hit by a driver in what police said was a fatal hit-and-run.It happened at about 11:00 p.m. on August 24 in the 1100 block of S. Collins Street. Arlington police said a woman was riding her bike across Collins near Hensley Street when she was hit by a vehicle driving south. The driver never stopped or rendered aid, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.Police were not able to offer any details on the suspect or their vehicle, but said they are currently canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video.The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the woman after her next of kin have been notified. 
ARLINGTON, TX
KXAN

Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox4news.com

Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened earlier this month while the victim was on the job. Carlos Valdez, 28, is behind bars at Tarrant County Correctional Center. He’s...
FORT WORTH, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out This Beautiful $6 Million Home For Sale In The Wealthiest City In Texas!

Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey who has a home somewhere here in our great state? I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Most short-term rentals in Fort Worth operating illegally, not paying local hotel occupancy taxes, data shows

Most of the short-term rentals operating in Fort Worth were listed on the mobile platform Airbnb, according to a consultant's report. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fort Worth City Council is considering regulating short-term rentals after a report found most were operating illegally and were not paying local hotel occupancy taxes. The...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

WFAA partners with United to Learn to launch September learning initiative

DALLAS — Back to school is in full swing!. WFAA is partnering with United to Learn, a Dallas non-profit, on an exciting learning initiative for September. United to Learn brings together community partners to accelerate student achievement across Dallas ISD elementary schools. As WFAA's 2022 advocacy campaign partner, United...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
46K+
Followers
361
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy