Idaho State

kmvt

$330 million dollars could be heading to Idaho’s education system

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A special legislative session will begin next Thursday to discuss how to spend Idaho’s record budget surplus. KMVT’s Zach Bruhl looks at how education officials are responding to news that millions of dollars could be heading their way. $330 million dollars could...
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Gov. Brad Little proposes investing $410 million into Idaho education

BOISE, Idaho — As part of Gov. Brad Little’s proposed legislation that lawmakers will take up during the special session next week, if approved, the bill would invest $410 million dollars into education. But the proposal from Little is very similar to that of Reclaim Idaho’s Quality Education Act.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Governor Little Calls for Special Session of the Idaho Legislature

Governor Brad Little and legislative leaders announced on Tuesday a special legislative session will be held September 1, to use the state’s record $2 billion projected budget surplus to counteract the impacts of 40-year high inflation on individuals and schools. “We’re calling an extraordinary session to address the crushing...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Idaho Democrats react to Special Session called by Governor

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho Democratic lawmakers said they are excited about the prospect of finally giving a meaningful funding boost to education which is always a priority for Democrats, but are disappointed to see another revenue cut that prioritizes the wealthy and well-connected and corporations over working families. On...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho Legislature Special Session Issues That Can’t Be Ignored

Multiple media outlets have begun to speculate that the Idaho Legislature will return to Boise for a special session. You may wonder what would cause the state's part-time legislative body to call itself back into session. Is there a crisis that can't wait until after the November elections? Or when the new legislative session begins in January?
IDAHO STATE
