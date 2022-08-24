Read full article on original website
kmvt
$330 million dollars could be heading to Idaho’s education system
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A special legislative session will begin next Thursday to discuss how to spend Idaho’s record budget surplus. KMVT’s Zach Bruhl looks at how education officials are responding to news that millions of dollars could be heading their way. $330 million dollars could...
spokanepublicradio.org
Idaho education leaders express support for proposal to funnel more money to public schools
Idaho’s schools may get a big windfall, thanks to a proposal by Governor Brad Little. He announced this week that he will introduce to a special session of the legislature that the state permanently increase spending for public schools by about $400 million a year. Idaho Board of Education...
KIVI-TV
Gov. Brad Little proposes investing $410 million into Idaho education
BOISE, Idaho — As part of Gov. Brad Little’s proposed legislation that lawmakers will take up during the special session next week, if approved, the bill would invest $410 million dollars into education. But the proposal from Little is very similar to that of Reclaim Idaho’s Quality Education Act.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Little Calls for Special Session of the Idaho Legislature
Governor Brad Little and legislative leaders announced on Tuesday a special legislative session will be held September 1, to use the state’s record $2 billion projected budget surplus to counteract the impacts of 40-year high inflation on individuals and schools. “We’re calling an extraordinary session to address the crushing...
Idaho governor calls special session to 'respond to effects of inflation'
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Legislature will return to the statehouse September 1 for a special session to "respond to the effects of inflation on taxpayers and the education system," Gov. Brad Little said in a proclamation issued Tuesday morning. A draft of proposed legislation to be considered in...
kmvt
Idaho Democrats react to Special Session called by Governor
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho Democratic lawmakers said they are excited about the prospect of finally giving a meaningful funding boost to education which is always a priority for Democrats, but are disappointed to see another revenue cut that prioritizes the wealthy and well-connected and corporations over working families. On...
Idaho Legislature Special Session Issues That Can’t Be Ignored
Multiple media outlets have begun to speculate that the Idaho Legislature will return to Boise for a special session. You may wonder what would cause the state's part-time legislative body to call itself back into session. Is there a crisis that can't wait until after the November elections? Or when the new legislative session begins in January?
PLANetizen
kqennewsradio.com
eastidahonews.com
boisestatepublicradio.org
idaho.gov
idaho.gov
