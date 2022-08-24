ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenomenal Animal
2d ago

the fact that this ran on king5 without any "fact checkers" stopping it says alot about Seattle. the sad thing is that the damage is done. doesn't matter if they run it again and say it was false. it won't change the impact it had originally. people now believe that this is actually helping children when it's not. wonderful

Patty Porter
2d ago

Look at Jazz Jennings. She is still depressed and has gained 100 pounds due to binge eating. This is not ok. There should be a minimum age requirement for this surgery.

Brandi
2d ago

I can't believe what I'm reading! this is a teaching hospital and they're putting patients lives at risk for positive media!? this is infuriating and should not go unpunished

MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle blood donations dangerously low thanks to surge of gun violence

Bloodworks Northwest says it’s running dangerously low on blood and platelet donations ahead of Labor Day. One reason it’s low is Seattle’s surge in gun violence. The nonprofit is sounding the alarms after it claims it’s “running on fumes” due to an unusually short supply of blood donations. Donations have been down all summer, leading to roughly 3,600 open appointments between now and Labor Day.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Kent Teachers Strike, Idaho Trigger Law Partially Blocked, and Anti-Murray Ad Makes Her Look Cool Actually

Time to pick out your sluttiest lil outfit: According to the National Weather Service - Seattle, we have another hot day ahead of us. I say we make the most of it. There are only so many days you can go to the grocery store in a bralette with jean shorts up your ass. The time is so limited that by Friday some of you fall-obsessed little freaks will try to pull out your light-weight cardigans.
SEATTLE, WA
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners Alike

"Lisa Daugaard, a lawyer, saw a rare chance to develop a new approach to addressing homelessness that didn’t involve law enforcement. She’d already had success in getting officials to cooperate across siloed systems: In 2019, she won a MacArthur 'genius' award for helping to create a program originally called Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, which has now been replicated in over 80 jurisdictions across the United States. Instead of re-incarcerating homeless people who typically already have long histories of minor arrests, police departments that participate in LEAD refer them to case management services. The program has an overall philosophy of harm reduction, which, in addition to securing shelter, focuses on improving health, rather than mandating abstinence from drugs and other risky behaviors. LEAD originated as a collaboration of public defenders, the police and prosecutors, who put aside differences to work on solutions." —Maia Szalavitz.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

When SPD responds to mental health calls

When people are experiencing a crisis, it’s often Seattle police who respond first. In the best scenario the response includes a mental health professional. That can’t always happen. Seattle Times mental health reporter Esmy Jimenez is here to tell us why.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Bat tests positive for rabies in Thurston County

For the fourth time this year, a bat in Washington state has tested positive for rabies. The latest case was discovered in Thurston County after the bat flew into someone’s bedroom. If a bat gets in your bedroom, or a child comes into contact with one, you’re asked to...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thestand.org

First the Sonics, now this? | We’re Number 3! | Cesar’s grandson

EDITOR’S NOTE — Extra credit for the sign: “First the SuperSonics, now this?”. EDITOR’S NOTE — Healthcare workers represented by UFCW 3000 are conducting informational picketing TODAY from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Providence Everett’s Colby and Pacific campus entrances to protest staffing issues across all units.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Progressives Unite Behind Manion for King County Prosecutor

Last night at a fundraiser in South Seattle, a coalition of criminal justice reform advocates came together to support Leesa Manion’s campaign for King County Prosecutor, which she launched earlier this year after 15 years of serving as chief of staff for the office. With her opponent, Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell, riding the tailwinds of the national alarm over a crime "wave," recent polling shows Manion will need all the help she can get to overcome the same hardline rhetoric that propelled Republican Ann Davison to victory in last fall's Seattle City Attorney race.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Sticker Patrol: A Dressing Suggestion

Pretty sure this is the work of Chunky Brewster. And, yes, I've been generally disappointed by the inseam length of men's shorts this year. To each their own. This particular sticker reminded me of a Baby Tate song:. Never Thought We'd Be Pro-Gum Wall. Spotted this one on Capitol Hill....
SEATTLE, WA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Kent School District teacher explains their need to strike

Kent School District teacher explains their need to strike. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Teacher Connie Compton details the changes they want to see made...
KENT, WA

