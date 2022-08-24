Read full article on original website
Phenomenal Animal
2d ago
the fact that this ran on king5 without any "fact checkers" stopping it says alot about Seattle. the sad thing is that the damage is done. doesn't matter if they run it again and say it was false. it won't change the impact it had originally. people now believe that this is actually helping children when it's not. wonderful
Patty Porter
2d ago
Look at Jazz Jennings. She is still depressed and has gained 100 pounds due to binge eating. This is not ok. There should be a minimum age requirement for this surgery.
Brandi
2d ago
I can't believe what I'm reading! this is a teaching hospital and they're putting patients lives at risk for positive media!? this is infuriating and should not go unpunished
