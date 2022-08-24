Nancy Sikes-Kline easily retains St. Augustine mayor's seat, as St. Johns County School Board candidates battle in tighter races

Read full article on original website
It could be days before a winner is determined in tight St. Johns County Commission race
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Too close to call. The results in a St. Johns County Commission race are so tight, a recount might be necessary. Incumbent Jeremiah Blocker has 49.75 percent of the vote and Krista Keating-Joseph barely took the lead with 50.25 percent. "I felt I could...
St. Johns County School Board will decide again whether to ban another list of books
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County School Board will be deciding whether to ban certain books inside school libraries. These books tackle topics like sexuality, sexual identity, racism and critical race theory. STORY: James A. Long briefly locked down after student takes airsoft gun on bus,...
St. Johns County couple finds out the hard way that conservation land doesn't always stay conservation land
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — When you hear that a tract of land is conservation land, most people think it will be preserved forever. That's what Matthew and Miranda O'Brien thought. "We initially chose this site because of the preserve, we love the view," Matthew O'Brien told First Coast...
Concerns of over development in St. Johns County appear to have impacted election results
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — It appears voters took their concerns about St. Johns County growing too fast to the voting booth Tuesday. In the race for County Commissioner, District 4, Krista Keating-Joseph is leading the race against incumbent Jeremiah Blocker, but just barely. Keating-Joseph ended the night with...
'Let the children read': Parents of St. Johns County School students fight to keep books on classroom shelves
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The books can stay on the shelves but only for some students. The St. Johns County School Board met Thursday in response to a complaint from a parent to discuss whether to remove eight books from library shelves in St. Johns County:. Thirteen Reasons Why...
Ron DeSantis proves influential, as his School Board picks unseat 8 incumbents
Parents and voters are paying attention, says Florida’s Republican Governor. While Gov. Ron DeSantis did not appear on the ballot during the Primary, the Republican Governor succeeded in a self-imposed test of his influence over the Florida electorate. With the votes tallied in most of Florida’s local races, at...
Development or 'over development' is a campaign issue in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Clogged highways, crowded schools and a quality of life that some say is diminishing. The topic of over development in St. Johns County has been a hot topic for years, but what about a campaign topic? That's not usually the case. But this year's...
How to see if your vote counted in Florida's primary election — and what to do if not
TAMPA, Fla. — As races statewide have been called, some ballots still need to be processed and votes counted. In every election, every valid vote is counted. Canvassing boards for each county decide whether a ballot is rejected. If you voted provisional or voted by mail but do not...
New Cardroom and Sports Bar Opening in St. Augustine August 29th
ST. AUGUSTINE, FL. (August 24, 2022) – bestbet, Florida’s top poker, simulcast, and gaming operator, today announced August 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. as the official public opening date for its third location in North Florida. The new 40,673-sqaure foot facility marks bestbet’s return to St. Johns County after previously opening Northeast Florida’s first cardroom on Race Track Road in 2004.
Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
Neighbors are excited for new Margaritaville hotel that will soon be built in St. Johns county
ST JOHNS, Fla. — Excitement is an understatement for some of the residents in the Beachwalk neighborhood. “People are going to come on vacation. They are going to enjoy Margaritaville and they are going to look around the community and say wow this is a great place to live and I think our property is going to be very desirable in the near future," said Jeffrey Klein, a Beachwalk neighbor.
Beachcomber Cottages in Vilano Beach, St. Augustine – A Nifty Idea for Families
Confession time – Staying on the beach for our St. Augustine, Florida trip was not my idea. Interestingly enough, when I contacted The Bayfront Marin House the owner, Sandy, recommended her new beach cottages, Beachcomber, on Vilano Beach Florida as a fun option for my family. Originally, my goal...
Results: Senate District 5 & other notable Florida legislative races
Here’s a look at some of the results Tuesday from notable races in the Florida Legislature.. State Senate District 5 covers much of Duval County inside the I-295 beltway - and a portion of the Westside stretching out to Cecil Commerce Parkway. The winning candidate will face Republican candidate...
Gov. DeSantis, other top Republicans make stop in Jacksonville on 'Keep Florida Free' campaign tour
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Jacksonville Wednesday, highlighting what he says have been many accomplishments during his time as Florida's top leader. DeSantis explained he stood up for parents and students during the pandemic by eliminating mask and vaccine requirements. "We stood on principle, and we...
St. Augustine restaurant ranked "15 Most Beautiful Restaurants in U.S"
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It's been two decades since Bernard and Vivian De Raad took over Cap's On the Water. “We had a vision of doing something else with a fish camp because there were so many fish camps in Florida already with crab traps and fish nets on the wall. We wanted to elevate the experience a little bit," De Raad said.
What Charlie Crist’s primary victory means for Florida | Editorial
Democrats in Florida spoke with exceptional clarity on Tuesday. They are fed up with losing close statewide elections to Republican extremists, and they realize that only Charlie Crist can stop Ron DeSantis’ one-man reign of authoritarianism and intolerance. Crist trounced Democratic rival Nikki Fried by 25 points, a result that surprised even him. “It blew me away,” Crist told the Sun ...
St. Johns County neighborhood left without lights from storm, tornado warning aftermath
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of severe storms moved through southern Duval County and St. Johns County Sunday evening. Residents on Fruit Cove Road experienced a power outage after the storm. Neighbors said power probably wouldn’t be restored until midnight. While Duval County did receive some of the...
Local artist ‘honored’ by Lightner exhibit
For St. Augustine’s own Martha Ferguson, the ability to exhibit her artwork as part of a Lightner Museum showcase was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “Just to be in a museum, especially one like the Lightner is such a nice thing to have on the resume,” Ferguson said. “It’s a real honor for me.”
Which state is most at risk for hurricane damage in a given season? Hint: It's not Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite an unusually quiet August in the tropics in 2022, there is still plenty of hurricane season to go with the typical peak in September and October. But as residents keep a wary eye on the Atlantic Basin for any developing systems, new research shows which states are most at risk for costly damage from such destructive storms.
Chuck Todd chimes in on the democratic race for Florida's governor
Charlie Crist or Nikki Fried? The winner would face Florida Governor DeSantis.
