Helena, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

In Housing Crisis, Montanans with criminal records face higher hurdles

It’s hard for almost anyone to find housing in Montana right now, but the barriers are even higher for people with criminal records. Low availability and rising housing prices mean landlords typically have the pick of the litter, and they can relegate people who’ve been in jail or prison to the bottom of the pile. Katrina Everhart is in Missoula and has experienced the frustration firsthand.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Do You Know A Good Montana Sheriff? Of Course You Do…

Do you know a good Montana sheriff? Of course you do, because we have some incredible sheriff's here in Montana. Since I host a statewide radio show here in Montana, I've gotten to meet many of these great sheriffs over the years. Many of you may also recall back in 2020, when government overreach led to mask mandates and the forced shutdown of small businesses, it was county sheriffs who stood up and spoke out in support of freedom. At the time, 38 sheriffs signed a letter saying that the mask mandate in particular was not enforceable.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana Highway Patrol troopers training with less lethal shotguns

BOULDER, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is putting a new tool in the hands of their troopers. Recently, troopers have been training with less lethal shotguns so they have another tool to keep the community safe. "We're doing everything possible so that we would not have to use...
MONTANA STATE
Helena, MT
Montana State
Helena, MT
Montana Crime & Safety
montanaliving.com

Explore Montana ghost towns

Main street of Gilt Edge, Montana, early 1900s. Montana history is told in real life through Montana's ghost towns. At ghost towns you'll find glimpses into Montana's past. Here are a few of Montana's ghost towns to explore. Ghost towns of Central Montana. Following the demise of Custer’s Seventh Cavalry...
MONTANA STATE
Duane Williams
NBCMontana

USDA invests $72K to combat climate change in rural Montana communities

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture committed $71,554 toward critical infrastructure to combat climate change in Montana's rural communities. USDA Rural Development will invest the money for eight projects through the Rural Energy for America Program along with the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Loans and Grants program.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Importance of smoke jumpers fighting wildfires

Smoke jumpers play a vital role when it comes to fighting wildland fires. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, smoke jumpers uniquely reach fire lines by parachuting from an aircraft 3,000 feet above the ground. Smoke jumpers can reach wildfires fast before getting big. They can also reach fires...
MISSOULA, MT
#Murder#Drugs#Ag Knudsen
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – Beartooth Resource, Conservation & Development

The Beartooth Resource, Conservation & Development has been providing economic development services in a five-county region for Southern Montana since the 1960s. Beartooth RC&D works with businesses to help them expand, lends a helping hand with community development projects, and more. Click here to learn more about what Beartooth RC&D does to help others and the community.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Season’s first West Nile virus in Montana

Use your 4 D’s; Deet, drain, dawn & dusk and dress! Use Deet, drain standing water, stay indoors if possible, at dawn and dusk and wear long sleeves and a hat. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties.
MONTANA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Department of Health
montanarightnow.com

Missing Helena man last contacted on Aug. 11 found

HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Justice canceled the missing person alert for Tristen Black. According to the DOJ, Black, 23, was located. The DOJ put out a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Black on behalf of the Helena Police Department Monday, Aug. 23. The date of the most...
HELENA, MT
97.1 KISS FM

4-Day School Weeks in Montana May Be Worse for Kids

Dr. Timothy W. Tharp, of Savage, reached out to have his findings also included in this article. In 2014, while working toward his Doctorate in Education at the University of Montana, Dr. Tharp used population data and utilized the data from standardized tests taken by Montana Students over a seven-year period. Dr. Tharp concluded after the third year of schooling, with a 4-day a-week model, student achievement dropped significantly. If you'd like to read Dr. Tharp's full dissertation, click the button below.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Yes, it’s Montana! Grizzlies Spotted in the Northern Bitterroot

It's not like you have to travel to Yellowstone to see the Bears! You can catch sight of a brown bear almost anywhere in Montana, but grizzlies in the northern Bitterroot? One of my neighbors told me that they thought they had spotted a small bear that sure looked like a grizzly along the Bitterroot river while they were rafting earlier this August. It was at a distance but they thought it was too shaggy looking for a black bear. Lolo is not unused to seeing animals from the river venturing into town.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

40-acre wildfire reported within 1 mile of Montana-Idaho state line

MISSOULA, Mont. — A wildifre burning six miles east of Murray, Idaho, within a mile of the Montana-Idaho state line, has burned about 40 acres, according to Inciweb. The Bear Gulch Fire was first reported Aug. 18 near Maple Peak. It is believed to have started from lightning. The...
MURRAY, ID

