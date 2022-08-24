Read full article on original website
Frank K
2d ago
….makes for good publicity…. More will be written about him adopting this dog than the “THOUSANDS “ Of seniors he sent to their graves because of his ignorant decisions during Coved…
Reply
3
Sandra Buchan
2d ago
This is probably the most decent and caring thing dictator Murphy has ever done! Good luck Mr beagle!
Reply
4
Related
WUSA
Expanding American Legion Bridge could come at cost of longest studied island in North America, scientists say
CABIN JOHN, Md. — Scientists say plans to build new lanes and expand the American Legion Memorial Bridge between Maryland and Virginia could come at the cost of an environmentally sensitive island. Maryland’s Department of Transportation estimates 235,000 vehicles drive the American Legion Bridge daily. MDOT, which owns the...
A tropical-looking bird species is now calling NJ home
A rather exotic bird, which normally makes its home in Florida or on the Gulf Coast near Texas, has set up camp in New Jersey. It is called the white ibis, and when you see it, you immediately think of the tropics, said Devin Griffiths, marketing and communications specialist at The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor.
thelakewoodscoop.com
JUST IN: New Jersey Confirms First Cases of West Nile Virus, Including One Ocean County Resident
The New Jersey Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first human cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) this year. Three male residents tested positive earlier this month for West Nile virus, in Bergen, Morris, and Ocean counties. Two are in their 50s, one is in his 80s, and...
NJ confirms 1st human cases of this mosquito-borne virus in 2022
TRENTON — Health officials have urged residents to keep their bug spray stocked through the late summer and early fall, as the state has confirmed its first human cases of West Nile Virus this year. Three men tested positive earlier in August for the mosquito-borne illness, in Ocean, Morris...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bad News If You Love Gas Guzzling Vehicles In New York State
There is nothing like the freedom of being able to take a long drive somewhere. Roll the windows down, turn the radio up and just cruise. Whether it is a nice afternoon ride home after a long week at work, or a road trip to somewhere fun, there is something special about driving. But there is going to come a day in the near future when the car or truck that that gas powered vehicle you are used to driving will need an electric charge.
America’s oldest standing, operating lighthouse is right here in NJ
MIDDLETOWN — A beacon made of stone that was once pummeled by American rebels against the British Army during the Revolutionary War still stands at the tip of what is now a national park in New Jersey. The Sandy Hook Lighthouse, which to this day signals the entry to...
Recall for Wegmans item distributed in NC, FDA cites possible Listeria risk
A company has issued a recall for one of its items sold at Wegmans stores.
Positively New Jersey: The search for a state bird that better reps Jersey’s moxie
Should New Jersey get a new state bird?
RELATED PEOPLE
Living in New Jersey Is Killing Us – Life Expectancy Plummets
A majority of New Jersey residents will not see their 80th birthday. New federal data shows life expectancy has dropped from 80.1 years in 2019 to 77.5 years in 2020. It follows a national trend that shows Americans, in general, are not living as long now as we did just a few years ago.
Dog survives bear attack in New Jersey backyard while family was away on vacation
A family is very grateful that their dog wasn't seriously injured when she was attacked by a bear protecting her cubs in their own backyard.
wrnjradio.com
New Jersey’s most beloved breeds
NEW JERSEY – Whether it’s to combat feelings of loneliness or just the result of having more free time to invest in caring for a pet, Americans have been turning to puppies for comfort. This Friday, August 26 is National Dog Day and TOP Data’s new report, a...
PETS・
New York State Man Finds THIS Creature Outside! What Is It?
I think there are definitely stages of being an animal lover. There are, of course, people who love dogs, cats, and traditional pets. Go deeper and there are the people who love opossums, mice, and critters that make other people squirm. Then there are the Steve Irwins, who will love any animal no matter how utterly horrifying and nightmarish they are.
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Jersey animal shelter program helps those grieving loss of family pet
The Animal Welfare Association of New Jersey has a new Pet Bereavement Program in Voorhees, and it’s helping folks get through the very personal trauma of losing their pets.
N.J. hospital administrator resigns. Executive was candidate for CEO position.
University Hospital announced the resignation Thursday of its health equity officer, an administrator many local and state leaders viewed as a strong contender to be its next chief executive. Dr. Chris Pernell will leave her post as chief integration and health equity officer effective Sept. 2, the Newark hospital said...
Chronic Wasting Disease Discovered In Pennsylvania Deer Population
The Game Commission expanded its contamination zone after a road-killed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in South Central Pennsylvania. An adult female deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Diseases in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGA) to expand Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 into more of Cumberland, Adams, and York counties.
Is NJ pier shaped like Christian cross an attack on LGBT community? (Opinion)
To understand this you first have to know about Ocean Grove. It’s not its own town but rather a section of Neptune Township. But a very different section. It was founded in the 1800’s as a summertime religious retreat and governed by a Methodist group, the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association. The charter under which it was founded was eventually declared unconstitutional. Things changed after that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes
I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
fox29.com
New Jersey launches 10-day sales tax holiday to help families, educators afford school supplies
TRENTON, N.J. - In an effort to help struggling families afford school supplies, the State of New Jersey is launching a sales tax holiday. According to the state, the 10-day sales tax holiday runs from August 27 to September 5. The New Jersey Department of the Treasury is reminding parents,...
NJ holding $5.9 billion in unclaimed assets — search for your name
Over the course of just one year, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury's Unclaimed Property Administration returned a record $163 million in assets to rightful owners. The office still has billions of dollars in unclaimed assets on its hands, and some may have your name on it. By law,...
Comments / 14