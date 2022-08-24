ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Duval County Public Schools Bought Dozens of New Books. They’re Sitting Indefinitely in Storage.

Duval County Public Schools (DCPS), which serve Jacksonville and the surrounding area, is one of the largest districts in the state of Florida. The district serves roughly 130,000 students and employs over 8,000 teachers. It’s also one of the most diverse, with nearly 70% of its students from minority backgrounds and nearly 40% are economically disadvantaged. DCPS is the 20th largest district in the country.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

April Carney, Charlotte Joyce win Duval County School Board races

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For a non-partisan race, the party lines were clearly drawn in the Duval County School Board election in District 2. April Carney received 16,216 votes, winning 53% of the total vote. Elizabeth Andersen received 14,617 votes, narrowly losing with 47% of the vote. Republicans Governor Ron...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Nassau County approves a grant to remove 4 derelict boats

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to allocate $77,500 for removal of four derelict/abandoned vessels. Nassau County announced the move in a Facebook post. The Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission reports that derelict vessels are a hazard to the public, and they need...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Clay County: Here are your election results

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — There were some competitive races in Clay County Tuesday night. The main ones included two County Commissioner seats up for grabs in District 2 and 4. There were also races for School Board District 1,School Board District 4, School Board District 5, County Court Judge Group 1.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Hundreds of calls for service at Jacksonville apartment complex prompts board to declare it a nuisance; owner has 30 days to show improvements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Downtown East Apartments, formerly the Franklin Arms Apartments, on Franklin Street are no stranger to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. More than 400 calls for service have been made to the complex from April 2020 to May 2021, according to an information release by the sheriff's office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Tyrona Clark-Murray, wins Jacksonville City Council special elections, Reggie Gaffney Jr., Charles Barr headed for runoff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *A previous version of this article incorrectly stated a winner in the District 7 City Council race. The resignations of City Council members Reggie Gaffney (formerly District 7) and Garrett Dennis (formerly District 9) created two council seats that are now filled after a special election on the Aug. 23 ballot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
click orlando

Republican District 3 candidate withdraws day before primary, says he was ‘sabotaged’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Republican challenger to Kat Cammack in Congressional District 3 withdrew from the race just one day before the Florida primary, claiming his campaign was “sabotaged,” according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. Investment manager Manuel Asensio, 67, sent a letter to the Florida Secretary of State on Monday explaining his reason for withdrawing from the race for the district that covers all of North Central Florida, including Alachua, Bradford, Columbia and Union counties and a portion of Marion County.
FLORIDA STATE
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Five Takeaways From Tuesday’s Elections in Jacksonville

Source: www.jaxtrib.org – By Andrew Pantazi -Voters across Florida cast ballots Tuesday night in the state’s first primary elections after redistricting changed the lines for Congress and the Legislature. In Duval County, voters also passed a property-tax increase to fund public schools, ousted a School Board incumbent and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

