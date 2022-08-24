Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies reportZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Middleburg man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, active warrant for drug possessionZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
2 Green Cove Springs parks may get upgrades with grant moneyJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
What Really Happened To This 14-Year Old Sister And Her 10-Year-Old Brother In Their Florida Home?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Orange Park man arrested for possession of narcotics at Stay Suite Hotel, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Now that the property tax for Duval County schools has passed, questions remain
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – It’s still not clear when Duval County homeowners will get a higher tax bill to fund higher pay for teachers. Voters approved the property tax rate hike on Tuesday, but the details of when it will take effect are still not clear. Duval County...
News4Jax.com
Duval school board acknowledges major issues in grand jury report, says changes have been made
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County School Board met Thursday morning to discuss the findings of a bombshell grand jury report that found the school’s police force underreported crimes to the state. The district said Thursday many of the issues addressed in the report have already been addressed...
bookriot.com
Duval County Public Schools Bought Dozens of New Books. They’re Sitting Indefinitely in Storage.
Duval County Public Schools (DCPS), which serve Jacksonville and the surrounding area, is one of the largest districts in the state of Florida. The district serves roughly 130,000 students and employs over 8,000 teachers. It’s also one of the most diverse, with nearly 70% of its students from minority backgrounds and nearly 40% are economically disadvantaged. DCPS is the 20th largest district in the country.
News4Jax.com
Duval County man says his party affiliation changed without his knowledge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Voters have been casting ballots all day on Tuesday, but some voters are saying they’ve had problems. That includes one man who said his party affiliation was changed without his knowledge. “This morning I was the first one in there to vote actually. And when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First Coast News
April Carney, Charlotte Joyce win Duval County School Board races
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For a non-partisan race, the party lines were clearly drawn in the Duval County School Board election in District 2. April Carney received 16,216 votes, winning 53% of the total vote. Elizabeth Andersen received 14,617 votes, narrowly losing with 47% of the vote. Republicans Governor Ron...
News4Jax.com
Nassau County approves a grant to remove 4 derelict boats
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to allocate $77,500 for removal of four derelict/abandoned vessels. Nassau County announced the move in a Facebook post. The Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission reports that derelict vessels are a hazard to the public, and they need...
floridapolitics.com
Former Fernandina Port operator haunting Port Authority with high legal expenses
'We had upwards of 40 lawsuits involving the previous (Port) operator last year.'. The four-year tenure of Chris Ragucci at the Port of Fernandina was a time of heartburn and frustration for a lot of people and entities who had to deal with Worldwide Terminals and its subsidiary Nassau Terminals.
Clay County schools hire new bus drivers, eliminating delays on routes
Clay County District Schools are almost fully staffed with bus drivers, eliminating double-back routes.Getty Images. Clay County District Schools has three bus driver trainees completing requirements that will get them on the road by the end of this week, or the beginning of the week of August 29.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Coast News
Clay County: Here are your election results
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — There were some competitive races in Clay County Tuesday night. The main ones included two County Commissioner seats up for grabs in District 2 and 4. There were also races for School Board District 1,School Board District 4, School Board District 5, County Court Judge Group 1.
Hundreds of calls for service at Jacksonville apartment complex prompts board to declare it a nuisance; owner has 30 days to show improvements
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Downtown East Apartments, formerly the Franklin Arms Apartments, on Franklin Street are no stranger to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. More than 400 calls for service have been made to the complex from April 2020 to May 2021, according to an information release by the sheriff's office.
News4Jax.com
With runoff candidates decided, what’s next in the race for Jacksonville sheriff?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a little more than two months, Duval County voters will head back to the polls for the November election -- which now includes a runoff in the special election for the next Jacksonville sheriff. That sheriff will serve only a few months before the March...
First Coast News
Tyrona Clark-Murray, wins Jacksonville City Council special elections, Reggie Gaffney Jr., Charles Barr headed for runoff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *A previous version of this article incorrectly stated a winner in the District 7 City Council race. The resignations of City Council members Reggie Gaffney (formerly District 7) and Garrett Dennis (formerly District 9) created two council seats that are now filled after a special election on the Aug. 23 ballot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Republican District 3 candidate withdraws day before primary, says he was ‘sabotaged’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Republican challenger to Kat Cammack in Congressional District 3 withdrew from the race just one day before the Florida primary, claiming his campaign was “sabotaged,” according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. Investment manager Manuel Asensio, 67, sent a letter to the Florida Secretary of State on Monday explaining his reason for withdrawing from the race for the district that covers all of North Central Florida, including Alachua, Bradford, Columbia and Union counties and a portion of Marion County.
First Coast News
A look into the school board race for District 2
Republicans are endorsing April Carney. The local teachers union Duval Teachers United as well as Duval County Democratic Party are endorsing Elizabeth Anderson.
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Five Takeaways From Tuesday’s Elections in Jacksonville
Source: www.jaxtrib.org – By Andrew Pantazi -Voters across Florida cast ballots Tuesday night in the state’s first primary elections after redistricting changed the lines for Congress and the Legislature. In Duval County, voters also passed a property-tax increase to fund public schools, ousted a School Board incumbent and...
Gov. DeSantis, other top Republicans make stop in Jacksonville on 'Keep Florida Free' campaign tour
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Jacksonville Wednesday, highlighting what he says have been many accomplishments during his time as Florida's top leader. DeSantis explained he stood up for parents and students during the pandemic by eliminating mask and vaccine requirements. "We stood on principle, and we...
Wheel falls off Duval County school bus for a second time
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The wheels on the bus are not going round and round. Duval County Public Schools is "investigating" after reports of two separate occasions where wheels fell off a school bus on the same route -- shown in two videos taken by the same student. No one...
Nassau County water quality alert for Alligator Creek due to E. coli
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous unrelated story. A water quality alert continues to be issued for Nassau County from the St. Marys Riverkeeper, according to a media release. The latest test from August 18 at Alligator Creek and 8th Street found 800...
Charges dropped against Darnell Cookman English teacher accused of striking student last year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Ten months have passed since Duval County Public Schools cut ties with an English teacher who was accused of striking a student in the face. Now, following a lie detector test and the review of the case, the...
‘This pool is just going to drop:' Nassau County woman worries about pool she says contractor didn't install correctly
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — It was during the pandemic in 2020 when Kristine Wortham and her family thought it would be a good time to get a pool installed in their backyard. “So we’re like, well, if we are going to do it, let's do it now because we didn’t know when we were going to be quarantined again," said Wortham.
Comments / 1