ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts React to the Max Muncy Extension

On Monday afternoon, before their series-opening loss to the Brewers, the Dodgers announced they had signed infielder Max Muncy to a contract extension that locks in the team option they had held for 2023 and adds a new team option for 2024. The contract will pay Muncy $13.5 million in 2023, and the option for 2024 is worth a base $10 million with incentives based on plate appearances that could push the value to $14 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jo Adell left on Los Angeles' bench on Tuesday evening

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Adell will take a seat after Magneuris Sierra was aligned in left field, Mike Trout was shifted to center, and Shohei Ohtani was chosen as Tuesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 106...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why did the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum take so long to reveal his wrist injury?

Should we be worried about Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum‘s wrist injury going under the radar for as long as it did? The St. Louis native picked up the nondisplaced fracture of his wrist late in the 2021-22 NBA season around the time of the last NFL Superbowl, and it was clearly affecting him not only for the rest of the season but straight through to the 2022 NBA Finals.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy