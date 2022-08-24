Getting Answers: State Street improvement project pushed to Spring 2023

Read full article on original website
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCoventry, CT
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Gardens Tenants call for quicker action on expressed housing concerns
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after having their voices heard in housing court, tenants of the Springfield Gardens Complex came together Thursday morning, calling for quicker action in addressing their concerns over living conditions. Frustration and anger were expressed once again by Springfield Gardens tenants, fighting for improved conditions where they...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue. Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:. “With...
Holyoke City Council gets recommendation to rezone church for museum, Indian motorcycle dealership
HOLYOKE – The City Council’s Ordinance Committee recommended rezoning a former church on Hampden and Pleasant streets, helping clear the way for a planned museum, restaurant and Indian motorcycle dealership. The Ordinance Committee and Planning Board closed a public hearing July 26. On Tuesday, the council committee approved...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: backyard composters, Wilbraham paving, Easthampton construction
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Easthampton, Wilbraham, and Southampton. The town of Southampton has announced they will be offering Earth Machine backyard composters. Transfer station permit holders can now buy the Earth Machines for $25 on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents can contact the highway department...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: August 25
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, the city came together to celebrate National Breastfeeding Month. This week is National Breastfeeding Week. In celebration, Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno joined Heart2HeartBeat Lactation and Wellness and the Breastfeeding Community Action Circle Thursday morning. Sarno’s goal was to specifically honor Black mother’s in the city.
Two pedestrians in crosswalk hit by car in Springfield
Two women were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Springfield Thursday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Mudslide floods Greenfield family’s home
Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer. Updated:...
Second Chance in Springfield asking for donations after window smashed
Due to the high insurance deductible, the nonprofit organization is asking for donations to help with the cost of replacing the window.
Ware Town Hall could be sold as community weighs options
WARE — The town is accepting proposals for an $80,000 facilities study — a cost/benefit analysis on using the vacant Country Bank building on Main Street for municipal use and possibly selling off the Town Hall building. During a June 1 press conference outside the bank’s decommissioned former...
westernmassnews.com
South Hadley continues cleanup from Tuesday afternoon storms
NBC Connecticut
Water Conservation Alert Issued to Manchester Residents and Businesses
The Town of Manchester Water Department has issued a water conservation alert to residents, businesses and institutions in town. Officials said the anyone who uses the potable water supply is asked to conserve water because the town's reservoirs have dropped to 77.3 percent capacity from the lack of rain and general water usage.
westernmassnews.com
South End businssess discuss impact of MGM Springfield four years after opening
westernmassnews.com
Baker, Neal arrive in Springfield by train to discuss East-West rail
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker arrived in Springfield Tuesday afternoon by train. He and other officials are working to highlight the East-West rail, which would connect Boston with Pittsfield and Springfield. That project is now on track to move forward after the governor signed an infrastructure bond bill...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield animal hospital left with bill after vandalism incident damages window
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Springfield animal clinic is asking for your help. Vandals smashed a window at the second chance community veterinary hospital sometime between last night and this morning. Now, the Montgomery Street vet is stuck with the bill. It is believed this happened sometime between 10 p.m. and...
Several Franklin County fire crews called to brush fire in Ashby
Several fire departments were called to assist in putting out a brush, and mulch fire on Log Cabin Road in Ashby on Wednesday.
Sewage discharge warning for Connecticut River
All that rain triggered a combined sewer overflow in Holyoke and Chicopee, sending discharge from both sewage collection systems into the Connecticut River.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: trash complaints at Jarvis Heights apartments in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Trash problems continue in the city of Holyoke and now, posts on social media are drawing attention to a particular apartment complex. “I did get the complaint and the very first thing I did was go over to see…these overflowing dumpsters...and it’s disgusting, terrible. Property managers should be ashamed for allowing any trash to accumulate to that extent,” said Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Comp. grad helping run the kitchen at Costa at MGM Springfield
Getting Answers: Preparing nutritious meals for back to school. Man arraigned on marijuana trafficking charges after arrest in South Hadley. New details are emerging on a marijuana trafficking arrest that took place in South Hadley on Wednesday. Finding back to school clothing at affordable prices. Updated: 12 hours ago. With...
westernmassnews.com
Police conducting criminal investigation along Bach Lane in South Hadley
The Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is in full swing and in this month’s edition, we are recognizing an educator who volunteers her time to help underserved youth. South Hadley continues cleanup from Tuesday afternoon storms. Updated: 9 hours ago. A microburst is suspected to have occurred in...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: recent rain’s impact on drought conditions
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Bay State saw some much-needed rain on Tuesday, but was it enough to alleviate the drought we are currently in?. West Springfield will begin implementing new water restrictions starting on Friday. West Springfield Deputy Director of Water Jeffrey Auer told Western Mass News that these measures are critical right now as the drought continues this summer.
