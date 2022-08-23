Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kfdi.com
Wichita public swimming pools to close, security measures to be taken
The City of Wichita is getting ready to close its public swimming pools for the summer season. The Harvest and Minisa pools have already closed, and the Labor Day weekend will be the final one for four other pools. The Aley and McAfee pools will have their last day of...
Sedgwick County commissioner kicked out of Old Town bar after bartender altercation
The bar owner said the commissioner is no longer welcome at the drinking establishment.
kfdi.com
City Council approves contract for independent review of Wichita Police Department
Wichita City Council members have approved a contract with a Chicago firm for an independent, third-party review of the Wichita Police Department. The firm of Jensen Hughes will look at policies and practices and the culture of the department. City Manager Robert Layton said this will be a professional assessment of the department’s culture, administrative policies and practices, standards of conduct, and efforts to ensure bias-free policing, as well as the process used by a citizens review board to look at complaints against the department. The city will pay over $214 thousand under a one-year contract.
Police departments in Cowley County to provide protection from catalytic converter thefts
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Several police departments in Cowley County are providing CATETCH kits or kits that prevent catalytic convert thefts. A CATETCH is a label that is easily installed onto a catalytic converter. According to mastergard.com, the label is laser cut with a unique code and the URL of a secure, accredited database […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Near-victim of phishing scam shares story to warn others
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With scammers constantly seeking opportunities to steal personal information and money, a Wichita man shared a recent experience with hopes of keeping others from becoming victims. While the scammers walked away without getting the man’s money, they did gain access to his computer and bank account.
Milford man accused of conspiracy to commit offense against the U.S.
TOPEKA —Fatima Jaghoori, 32, of Milford, and Habibullah Jaghoori, 39, of Wichita were indicted Tuesday on one count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, and one count each of false statement during the acquisition of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney's office. The...
Crime Stoppers looking for suspect that damaged items at local phone store
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is looking for a suspect that damaged multiple items at a local mobile phone store earlier this month. According to Crime Stoppers, the incident occurred just after 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the 4800 block of E. Harry. Crime Stoppers asks that if you […]
WIBW
Wichita boy born with 12 fingers pens book to aid kids in similar situations
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita boy born with 12 fingers has authored a book he hopes helps kids in similar situations. The St. Louis Shriners say that Wyatt Shield is a first-grade student at Trinity Academy in Wichita and in 2022, he is debuting the book he penned: Wyatt’s Big Adventures with Shriners.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jury rejects wrongful death claim from family of veteran killed by Wichita police
It took the 12-member jury less than an hour to come back with a decision after days of testimony.
KAKE TV
Local woman hopes antique shops will reevaluate how they track who they buy from, after 30K worth of items were stolen from her and sold
It's an experience Cindy Miles describes as one of turmoil and one that is incredibly devastating. She's hoping that by sharing her story, antique shops and antique malls will re-evaluate how they take in and buy items from sellers. This comes after tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of items were stolen from one of her properties.
kfdi.com
Wichita man sentenced in killing of former girlfriend
A Wichita man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 shooting death of his former girlfriend. A judge gave the sentence to 29-year-old Juan Caballeros-Yescas, who will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years. Caballeros-Yescas pleaded guilty in February to a charge of felony first degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Lucy Mojica.
Wichita man convicted of killing woman in apartment parking lot
A 44-year-old Wichita man was convicted Tuesday in the fatal stabbing of a woman that happened back on April 30, 2016.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
classiccountry1070.com
Suspect sought in multiple Wichita burglaries
The Wichita Police Department is asking for help identifying a man believed to be tied to multiple burglaries. Burglaries were reported at Starkey, at 144 S. Young on June 20, a business in the 1400 block of N. Rock on July 3, and a business in the 3000 block of W. Douglas on July 7. No details on damages or loss at these properties were given.
Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
KAKE TV
Police investigate shooting near Wichita bar
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are investigating a bar fight that led to someone firing a gun early Wednesday morning in northeast Wichita. Officers responded to shots fired just after 1:30 a.m. at Mulligans near K-96 and Rock. Officers learned that approximately an hour prior to the 911 call, two...
KAKE TV
Inmate found dead in Sedgwick County jail
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An inmate was found dead in the Sedgwick County Detention Facility and investigators are working to find out what happened. On August 24, 2022, around 12:55 p.m., a 38-year-old man inmate was found by jail staff to be unresponsive in a housing unit of the Sedgwick County Detention Facility. Detention staff immediately started to preform CPR at the point.
kfdi.com
Wichita School District Voters Will Decide On BOE Election Method
The Wichita school board is considering changing its election process. On Monday, board members voted 4-3 to let the public vote on November 1st whether school board members should be at-large or just represent a certain district. Under the current rules, all Wichita school board members are elected by voters district-wide.
kfdi.com
Wichita interim police chief announces his retirement
Wichita Interim Police Chief Lem Moore said Tuesday he is retiring after serving 31 years in the police department. Moore has been serving as interim chief since March, when Gordon Ramsay stepped down to return to his home state of Minnesota. Moore is planning to retire within the next couple...
Scam callers impersonating Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is warning Kansans of a new scam call. According to a Facebook post, the Offenders Registration Unit has been receiving calls regarding someone calling themselves “Deputy Chief Cooper” and demanding money to keep them from being violated. The post says this same person is calling, […]
KWCH.com
Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal poses safety issue, says school bus driver
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Diane Cannon is a bus driver for the Buhler school district. She enjoys making a difference in the school experience for children, and she makes sure they get to school on time and safely. But, if the City of Hutchinson removes a traffic light on 30th Avenue and Lucille in the northeast part of town, Cannon says she may quit.
Comments / 0