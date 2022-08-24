Read full article on original website
Fight or flight? Why leaving MSU was never an option for fifth-year RB Elijah Collins
East Lansing — In a time when a player entering the transfer portal seems as common as a Mel Tucker catchphrase, it’s almost remarkable to consider Elijah Collins is still wearing a Michigan State uniform. This is hardly a knock on the running back from U-D Jesuit, but...
'She's retiring?': UM softball's Hutchins leaves as school's winningest coach in any sport
Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins realized during her career that while winning is important, molding and preparing the young women she coached for their futures was her greatest priority. Hutchins, 65, announced her retirement Wednesday after 38 seasons, her 1,707 victories a record in the sport. She leaves as the...
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
Lansing couple to stand trial in auto dealership embezzlement case
A Lansing couple is headed to trial on felony charges in connection with allegedly embezzling from a car dealership, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced Tuesday. Judge Cynthia Ward of 54A District Court found there was enough probable cause to send the case against Amanda Root and her husband, Justin Root, to Ingham County Circuit Court, officials said in a statement.
Oxford High shooting suspect ordered to remain in Oakland County Jail
Pontiac — Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley was back in court virtually Thursday and ordered to remain in the Oakland County Jail pending trial. Crumbley, 16, of Oxford is charged with 24 felony offenses, including killing four fellow students at the school and wounding six others and a teacher on Nov. 30. He is facing possible life in prison if convicted of the crimes.
'Fire Whitmer' banner removed from I-696 overpass
Southfield — A homemade banner calling for the electoral ouster of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hanging from an Interstate 696 pedestrian bridge was removed Tuesday afternoon by one of Whitmer's supporters. The Whitmer enthusiast said he thought it was a safety hazard for motorists on the busy Oakland County freeway.
Man who robbed Ann Arbor bank twice wanted by police, FBI
Ann Arbor — Police and the FBI are asking the public for help to find a man who robbed the same bank twice in about a month. The last incident involving the suspect happened at about noon on Tuesday at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 3315 Washtenaw Avenue.
Man charged in kidnapping, assault of 11-year-old in Ypsilanti
A Washtenaw County man has been charged in connection with allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child, police announced Wednesday. Brandon Hutson, 35, was arraigned from the county jail on kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving someone under age 13 and unlawful imprisonment, records show. He faces life in...
Holly man charged with calling in bomb threats to his own home
A Holly man has been charged in connection with phoning in bomb threats for his home in a bid to blame a former rival, police announced Wednesday. In May, police started investigating a series of false 911 phone calls reporting crimes and emergencies in a neighborhood. The caller used a 911-only cell that made it difficult to identify anyone, officials said in a statement.
