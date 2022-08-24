ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Lansing couple to stand trial in auto dealership embezzlement case

A Lansing couple is headed to trial on felony charges in connection with allegedly embezzling from a car dealership, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced Tuesday. Judge Cynthia Ward of 54A District Court found there was enough probable cause to send the case against Amanda Root and her husband, Justin Root, to Ingham County Circuit Court, officials said in a statement.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Nashville, MI
State
Arkansas State
East Lansing, MI
Sports
Detroit News

Oxford High shooting suspect ordered to remain in Oakland County Jail

Pontiac — Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley was back in court virtually Thursday and ordered to remain in the Oakland County Jail pending trial. Crumbley, 16, of Oxford is charged with 24 felony offenses, including killing four fellow students at the school and wounding six others and a teacher on Nov. 30. He is facing possible life in prison if convicted of the crimes.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

'Fire Whitmer' banner removed from I-696 overpass

Southfield — A homemade banner calling for the electoral ouster of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hanging from an Interstate 696 pedestrian bridge was removed Tuesday afternoon by one of Whitmer's supporters. The Whitmer enthusiast said he thought it was a safety hazard for motorists on the busy Oakland County freeway.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Man who robbed Ann Arbor bank twice wanted by police, FBI

Ann Arbor — Police and the FBI are asking the public for help to find a man who robbed the same bank twice in about a month. The last incident involving the suspect happened at about noon on Tuesday at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 3315 Washtenaw Avenue.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Man charged in kidnapping, assault of 11-year-old in Ypsilanti

A Washtenaw County man has been charged in connection with allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child, police announced Wednesday. Brandon Hutson, 35, was arraigned from the county jail on kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving someone under age 13 and unlawful imprisonment, records show. He faces life in...
YPSILANTI, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
Detroit News

Holly man charged with calling in bomb threats to his own home

A Holly man has been charged in connection with phoning in bomb threats for his home in a bid to blame a former rival, police announced Wednesday. In May, police started investigating a series of false 911 phone calls reporting crimes and emergencies in a neighborhood. The caller used a 911-only cell that made it difficult to identify anyone, officials said in a statement.
HOLLY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy