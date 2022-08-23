Developers address Trussville Council about proposed Starbucks development on Chalkville Mountain Road

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbrc.com
City of Alabaster buying property for new multi-use space
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Big plans in Alabaster for a new rec center. The development would be on 30 acres on the corner of Highway 119 and Thompson Road. The city plans to buy the property and build a new rec center, library and retail space. The city plans to...
TCS BOE discusses new Trussville Springville bus route, new HTHS addition
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) discussed changes to the Trussville Springs neighborhood bus route and the new Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS) addition. TCS Superintendent Dr. Patti Neill said to make the new bus route work, there needed to be some changes. The first change was […]
‘This is absolutely unacceptable’: Woodfin rips Birmingham Water Works Board ‘mismanagement’
Mayor Randall Woodfin voiced his frustration at the Birmingham Water Works Board’s “mismanagement” on Thursday, saying complaints about overcharges and unpredictable billing top the list of gripes residents file with his office. “Whether it’s one of our seniors suddenly getting hit with an overpriced bill, or residents...
vestaviavoice.com
2 restaurants announce future Vestavia Hills openings while 3 others close
It’s been a busy summer for the restaurant scene in Vestavia Hills. Several restaurants have closed while two more have announced they will be coming to the city in the near future. Mama Coco Cantina & Grill will move into the former Metro Diner space at 1088 Montgomery Highway,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Hoover leaders eyeing possible healthcare facility at Riverchase Galleria
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Could parts of the Riverchase Galleria turn into a hospital? It’s something Hoover city leaders are considering for the old Sears building. The city’s healthcare authority recently hired an attorney to look into getting a certificate of need that would potentially pave the way for a healthcare facility.
wvtm13.com
Woodlawn historic business district booming again with new stores
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Woodlawn is coming back to life as more businesses continue to set up shop in the area. Learn more in the video above to see which new businesses are bringing foot traffic to the area. Businesses looking to connect with property owners can contact REV Birmingham...
Hero Doughnuts now open in Trussville
Hero Doughnuts & Buns opened its Trussville location this week on Main Street, U.S. 11, next to the new Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, which opened earlier this month. Hero employees said Tuesday was the official opening day in Trussville, after a soft opening last week. Coffee, craft doughnuts, breakfast buns and burgers are on the menu.
thehomewoodstar.com
Homewood businesses up for Retailer of the Year
Several businesses with locations in Homewood have been nominated for Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards, including Ashley Mac’s, Susan Gordon Pottery and Cookie Fix, among others. “It feels amazing,” said Amy Jason, owner of Cookie Fix. “I’m very proud of our team and what we’ve done in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Irondale receives grant $300K grant for recycling initiative
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — The City of Irondale has been awarded a $311,777.00 grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for its recycling program. Mayor James D. Stewart, Jr., City Clerk Leigh Allison, Public Works Director Frank Pennington, and Assistant Public Works Director Albert Menifield traveled to Montgomery to accept the […]
Bham Now
Your guide to the ultimate Trussville City Fest experience, September 10
Get pumped, because Trussville City Fest is back, Saturday, September 10. Presented by Trussville Gas & Water, this year’s festival will be bigger and better than ever before with more food, music and city-filled fun. Follow our seven-stop guide for everything you need to see and do during this special event for the ultimate City Fest experience.
Bham Now
Carrigan’s Mountain Brook + 3 other businesses that have closed this month
While the restaurant industry in Birmingham evolves, more and more restaurants are finding themselves looking for another adventure or have no option but to close their doors. Here are four Birmingham businesses that have closed this month, including Carrigan’s Mountain Brook. 1. Golden Rule BBQ | Trussville. After the...
Trussville business owner honored by Birmingham chapter of American Advertising Federation
Special to The Tribune Trussville resident Wanda McKoy, owner of Express Print & Promotional Items since 2004, has been honored by the American Advertising Federation-Birmingham with a lifetime membership. This honor has only been awarded 3 times since the organization’s 1943 charter was established. McKoy has served AAF-Birmingham for 44 years and remains an active […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Village Living
Mountain Brook pet waste conversation continues
Teresa Callahan brought Boss, her 3-year-old English cream golden retriever, to the pre-council session to voice her objection to the proposed ban. Calls to ban dog-walking on city fields received their reply as “law abiding” dog owners sounded off as the Mountain Brook City Council met on Aug. 23.
thebamabuzz.com
Turning an abandoned mine into new development in Walker County, thanks to coalition and $3M grant
Several state, business and local civic leaders broke ground today at Heritage Landing, a development park in Walker County. A state-of-the-art, 50-acre development site will be customized for retail, commercial and industrial tenants. The project was facilitated by the Drummond Company and supported by a $3 million federal grant administered by the Alabama Department of Labor.
Grandview Freestanding ER Department coming to Trussville
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Grandview Freestanding Emergency Department (FSED) is coming to Trussville and is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2023. “We are excited to build our first Freestanding Emergency Department in the Trussville community,” Marketing Director for Grandview Medical Center, Leisha Harris, said. “As we plan and look […]
Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce presents new business workshop series
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Sabre Finance, is excited to announce a series of free workshops planned for the local small business community. These business workshops will be held on the second Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. with a variety of important […]
vestaviavoice.com
Metro Roundup: Bluff Park Art Show moving out of Bluff Park this year
For the first time in 59 years, The Bluff Park Art Show is moving to a new location for 2022. The show has always been held at the Park at Shades Cliff on Cloudland Drive in Bluff Park, but construction of a new pavilion there prompted the Bluff Park Art Association to move this year’s show to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, said Heather Skaggs, a board member and spokeswoman for the association.
BREAKING: TPD motor scout involved in crash
From The Tribune staff requests TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville Police Department (TPD) motor scout was involved in a crash on Thursday, August 25, around 7:30 a.m. According to the TPD, the crash occurred on Husky Parkway at the Trussville Civic Center. “Our motor unit was in the Civic Center parking lot, waiting to exit onto […]
wbrc.com
Pelham Travelodge closed; Pelham City leaders issue Declaration of Emergency
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Mayor Gary Waters issued a Declaration of Emergency for the Travelodge on Oak Mountain Circle on Monday, August 22, 2022. The emergency orders the Travelodge to immediately close until further notice. The order says the “premises is not and cannot be rendered fit for commercial...
$50 million luxury apartments planned for West Oxmoor Road, near Buffalo Rock
Construction is expected to begin in 2023 on 297 luxury apartments on Oxmoor Road in Birmingham. The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to approve rezoning for 36.3 acres near the Buffalo Rock Co. headquarters and Westgate Storage at 102 West Oxmoor Road and 12 Oxmoor Road. Eric Morrison, vice president...
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 1