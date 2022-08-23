Read full article on original website
Center Point to hold special election to decide on ad valorem tax increase
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The City of Center Point will hold a special election on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Center Point City Hall to allow qualified electors to decide on authorizing an increase in the ad valorem tax. The City is presently authorized to […]
‘This is absolutely unacceptable’: Woodfin rips Birmingham Water Works Board ‘mismanagement’
Mayor Randall Woodfin voiced his frustration at the Birmingham Water Works Board’s “mismanagement” on Thursday, saying complaints about overcharges and unpredictable billing top the list of gripes residents file with his office. “Whether it’s one of our seniors suddenly getting hit with an overpriced bill, or residents...
Local Commissioner Elected to Vice President Seat for Association of County Commissions of Alabama
(Left to Right) Past President - Marcus Campbell, President - Jay Thompson, President Elect - Joe Knight, and VP - Lee PattersonCalhoun Journal. Calhoun County, AL – On Thursday afternoon, August 25th, the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) elected its new slate of officers. The newest Vice President is Calhoun County Commission Chairman Lee Patterson. Mr. Patterson will take on the progressive seat as vice president during year one, president-elect during year two, President in year three, and Past President in year four. This is a statewide position and the ACCA represents all 67 Alabama counties. This is not the only position Mr. Patterson has accepted of late. He has also been appointed to the National Association of Commissioners (NACO) as well as the Rural Action Caucus (RAC) , a to NACO subcommittee, and to the Veterans Committee. Mr. Patterson has stated it is important to him that Alabama and Calhoun County are seen on the state and national level, and he is willing to put in the work to make sure they are.
Irondale receives grant $300K grant for recycling initiative
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — The City of Irondale has been awarded a $311,777.00 grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for its recycling program. Mayor James D. Stewart, Jr., City Clerk Leigh Allison, Public Works Director Frank Pennington, and Assistant Public Works Director Albert Menifield traveled to Montgomery to accept the […]
Roy S. Johnson: World Games’ $14 million debt indeed ‘sucks’, city council’s anger did not
This is an opinion column. It sucks indeed—as Mayor Randall Woodfin effusively shared Tuesday near the end of an arduous and wrenching city council meeting when Birmingham finally faced the “dark cloud” (thank you, Councilor Valerie Abbott) of the otherwise brightness of the World Games: The $14 million tab the world left behind.
City of Alabaster buying property for new multi-use space
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Big plans in Alabaster for a new rec center. The development would be on 30 acres on the corner of Highway 119 and Thompson Road. The city plans to buy the property and build a new rec center, library and retail space. The city plans to...
County sanitation rates increasing
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission recently voted in favor of a sanitation rate increase to go into effect Oct. 1. Residential service rates will increase $3 a month from $12.01 to $15.01. Exempted from the 75 cents a week increase will be seniors, age 65 and older, whose rates will remain the same, at $7.82 a month. Senior rates are available by calling the sanitation department at 256-287-1142. The cost for additional cans will remain the same at $7 per month. This is the first increase in sanitation rates for the county in 10 years and was cited as necessary...
Birmingham Councilors Approve $5 Million for World Games Debt, Express Ire Over Being Left in the Dark
The city of Birmingham will pay $5 million more to the cash-strapped World Games 2022 committee. That decision was made during Tuesday’s council meeting, amid an atmosphere of bitterness from city officials who felt they’d been misled by the games’ organizers. “I know each of you enough...
Former bank branch manager sentenced for embezzlement
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A federal judge today sentenced a former BBVA branch manager for embezzling funds from the bank where she was employed, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis. U.S. District Court Judge Corey L. Maze sentencedDorinda Lynn Lumpkin, 48, […]
Birmingham Water Works board resolves to keep legal invoices in office
The Birmingham Water Works board decided earlier this month that legal invoices must be kept in the offices of the general manager and board administrator and that’s the only place where board members can view the documents. As for the public, information about legal invoices is also limited under...
Trussville business owner honored by Birmingham chapter of American Advertising Federation
Special to The Tribune Trussville resident Wanda McKoy, owner of Express Print & Promotional Items since 2004, has been honored by the American Advertising Federation-Birmingham with a lifetime membership. This honor has only been awarded 3 times since the organization’s 1943 charter was established. McKoy has served AAF-Birmingham for 44 years and remains an active […]
Moody Council approves joining Janssen, McKesson opioid settlements
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – During a short meeting on Monday, Aug. 22, the Moody City Council passed two resolutions authorizing them to enter into settlements related to what was called the “opioid crisis.” Moody joins other municipalities in settlements against the Janssen and McKesson pharmaceutical companies in regard to the manufacture […]
The future of public transit in Vestavia Hills
While Vestavia Hills does not see much in the way of ridership on public buses offered through the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority, the transit authority’s new executive director has plans to increase the service’s effectiveness and hopefully offer more options for users. In 2021, the city of Vestavia...
How the student debt forgiveness plan could impact central Alabama
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — More Americans including Alabamians could be closer to freeing themselves from student loan debt soon. President Joe Bidenannounced his plan on Wednesday. Samford University officials say some students could see their loans deleted or reduced drastically. Learn more in the video above. Borrowers who earn less...
Center Point Council approves media proposal, garbage exemptions
By Nathan Prewett, For The Tribune CENTER POINT – During a meeting at the community center, the Center Point City Council voted to enter into an agreement with LRY Media and approved garbage payment exemptions for disabled residents. City Hall is temporarily closed due to the discovery of mold and will be providing services remotely. […]
Woodlawn historic business district booming again with new stores
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Woodlawn is coming back to life as more businesses continue to set up shop in the area. Learn more in the video above to see which new businesses are bringing foot traffic to the area. Businesses looking to connect with property owners can contact REV Birmingham...
Pelham Travelodge closed; Pelham City leaders issue Declaration of Emergency
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Mayor Gary Waters issued a Declaration of Emergency for the Travelodge on Oak Mountain Circle on Monday, August 22, 2022. The emergency orders the Travelodge to immediately close until further notice. The order says the “premises is not and cannot be rendered fit for commercial...
Shelby County woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty to the […]
Mountain Brook pet waste conversation continues
Teresa Callahan brought Boss, her 3-year-old English cream golden retriever, to the pre-council session to voice her objection to the proposed ban. Calls to ban dog-walking on city fields received their reply as “law abiding” dog owners sounded off as the Mountain Brook City Council met on Aug. 23.
Last of 18 defendants charged in Birimingham-based drug conspiracy
Special to The Tribune BIRMINGHAM — A federal judge yesterday sentenced the last of 18 defendants charged in a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr., and Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) Atlanta Field Office Special Agent in Charge James […]
