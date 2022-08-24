Read full article on original website
Related
Lesbian turned Bi Esposito wins Republican nomination to face Engelhart in November
Who will be the voice of the new Florida House District 77?. Voters will decide in November when Republican Tiffany Esposito and Democrat Eric Engelhart face off. Esposito won the Republican primary nomination Tuesday with 71 percent of the vote, according to Lee County Elections. Her opponent, Ford O’Connell, got 29 percent.
Did You Know?
Did you know that a Republican candidate for a Florida House seat is advocating for violence against federal agents?. Luis Miguel is a candidate for Florida’s House District 20. Miguel tweeted that under his plan, federal agents could be shot on sight. Miguel also defended his tweet while being interviewed by a website news site, Florida Politics, reportedly telling the interviewer that the IRS has been “weaponized by dissident forces. “ Miguel was apparently making reference to the Democrat Party controlled U.S. Congress that approved a bill hiring 87,000 new IRS agents and also purchasing weapons and ammunition for at least some of these same new agents.
Governor announces SunPass Savings Program for most toll roads
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced a SunPass program that he said will benefit Florida drivers. Regular toll road users (40+ times per month) could see credits to their accounts. BELOW: List of roads/tolls that qualify. The “Sunpass Savings Program” will apply to Florida Department of Transportation-maintained toll roads, including...
Judge blocks Florida ‘woke’ law
Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the “Stop WOKE” act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague. Walker also refused to issue a stay that would keep the law in effect during any appeal by the state. The law targets what...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is Brendon Leslie promoting scam investments?
Florida’s Voice is owned by Brendon Leslie. Leslie starts he is the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Florida’s Voice. He left his job as a reporter in mainstream media because he was tired of dishonest corporations pulling the strings. His goal in founding Florida’s Voice as an independent news organization is to deliver honest reporting.
Fake Conservative Brendon Leslie Being Sued for Fraud
Fake “Conservative” political commentator Brendon Leslie is being sued for Pump and Dump crypto fraud. Leslie has latched on to Alfie Oakes, using Oake’s affiliation to get a recent interview with Governor DeSantis. Leslie recently launched his own political newsletter, Florida’s voice, pretending to be a Conservative, using the web page newsletter to defend RINO Establishment Republicans. Everything about Leslie is a fraud, so it is no surprise Leslie is being sued in Federal Court for Fraud.
Ford O’Connell spends big but Tiffany Esposito holds the cash edge heading into August
Most of O’Connell’s spending came out of pocket. Ford O’Connell spends big but Tiffany Esposito holds cash edge heading into Republican Ford O’Connell spent more than double the amount spent by Primary opponent Tiffany Esposito in the open state House District 77 race. But the bulk of his expenditures have come out of pocket.
DANIELS PARKWAY SOUTH
DANIELS PARKWAY SOUTH. Located on South East Corner at Daniels and SR82. Mixed Use Planned Development for 350,000 sf of Commercial Uses and 1,600 Residential Dwelling Units. Looks like a mixture of Multi-Family Buildings with Single Family Homes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sam Fisher gets money from a Democrat BIG Labor PAC
Sam Fisher accepted $1,000.00 from the 78 Political Committee. The 78 Political Committee contributed over 100K to the Florida Democrat Party, over 8K to the Lee County Democrat Party, and 4K to Charlie Crist. The 78 Political Committee also contributed to Cape Coral Democrats Jessica Cosden & Marni Sawicki. The...
CAYWOOD VILLAS
CAYWOOD VILLAS. Located off of Beth Stacey Blvd. Construction of two multi-story multi-family residential buildings. One with 13 units and the other with 15 units for a total of 28 units.
Losing everything, what or who is important?
What or who is important to you? The recent devastating flood in eastern Kentucky reminds us all that life can be swept away in a moment. Hundreds of families lost everything. One family lost their house and everything in it but lost their family – four children ages less than two up through eight were swept away by the raging flood. One woman who had also lost her house and everything in the house stated she and her family were alive and that’s all that mattered.
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Lehigh Acres, FL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news in Lehigh Acres Floridahttp://www.thelehighacresgazette.com
Comments / 0