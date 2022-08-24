ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharrell Throws First Pitch At Yankees-Mets Subway Series, Talks BBC Collaboration

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago
If you allow yourself to be present, the galvanizing energy in Yankee Stadium is palpable. An evening breeze cuts through the sticky smog-like weather hugging the venue as baseball fans grab their seats for a night of celebration. Of course, the festivity is about the New York Yankees facing the New York Mets in their storied Subway Series exhibition. But what’s also being celebrated is the release of Pharrell Williams’ new Billionaire Boys Club ( BBC ) collaboration with the Yankees.

To commemorate the fashion partnership, Pharrell and his son Rocket took centerfield to throw the first pitch on Monday night (Aug. 22). The Grammy Award-winning artist—dressed in a classic, navy blue BBC logo tee from the new capsule collection —tossed the ball to the Yankees pitcher, Luis Severino, as Pharrell’s biggest hits like “Beautiful” and “Get Lucky” blared from the speakers and into the Bronx air.

Meanwhile, Rocket—wearing a BBC x Yankees hoodie and his father’s Humanrace branded kicks—gave a mighty throw that landed square in backstop Kyle Higashioka’s mitt. Little to no adjustments were made for his pitch, prompting a proud dad moment from the often private musician overjoyed by the present.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LDtOH_0hSj8iQI00
Musician Pharrell Williams throws a ceremonial first pitcher to Luis Severino of the New York Yankees before the first inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on August 22, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

What many attendees and viewers may not have realized is that Williams’ latest collaboration —which was available for purchase in the venue’s Team Stores—is predicated on his love for New York City and actually has been in the works for quite some time.

“So, George [Steinbrenner] contacted us and, honestly, the idea between these two cultures coming together came almost two-and-a-half years ago,” Pharrell told VIBE after throwing the ceremonial first pitch. “To finally have this wild idea come into fruition is — I’m grateful.”

But true Pharrell fans know him to be not only an innovator in music, but also one honed in on the betterment of culture. Whether it be inclusive skincare with his new Suncare line or his non-profit YELLOW delivering educational and empowering tools to marginalized students, Williams’ focal point has always been “the culture for the better.” But his Billionaire Boys Club streetwear brand is where that journey began in 2003 with co-founder Nigo.

“Almost 20 years. And the idea that we get to do it with not only something that’s iconic to New York but the world’s biggest and greatest sports franchise in any sport,” the Grammy Award-winning artist remarked with a smirk. “So the idea that we get to pair it together, two brands that were born in New York, [at] different times, it’s iconic.”

But the two entities didn’t join forces with the idea of a one-and-done deal; it’s a brand collaboration that Pharrell hopes to continue well after 2022. Williams detailed the importance of continuing the relationship and expressed that teaming with the “Evil Empire” is a way “to push and honor culture” and give a nod to BBC’s connection to Japan.

“I was excited to get started [working with the Yankees] because of all that we could do together for our culture. BBC has a rich history with Japan, working with Nigo in those early days and now. [That] relationship mimicked baseball in a way, which has a strong culture in America and Japan.”

As a relaxed Pharrell headed off the field, he made sure to point out that although both brands have a historic tie to New York City’s culture, the best is yet to come.

“[ Jay-Z ] said he made the hat more famous than a Yankee can,” he said with a smile, referencing the lyrics of Hov’s “Empire State of Mind.” “So there is more we have in store for Billionaire Boys Club, BBC, and the world-famous Yankees. But we have to take it one vision at a time, and then everything else. You’ll see.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rSaCZ_0hSj8iQI00
Pharrell Williams and family at Yankee Stadium on August 22, 2022 in New York City.

Comments / 0

 

Black Enterprise

Vibe

Vibe

Vibe

André 3000 Is The Star of Supreme’s Next Campaign

It’s official: André 3000 will star in Supreme’s upcoming Fall/Winter 2022 campaign. While the brand has been slow to release deatails, the OutKast legend is featured in a new promotional image. The campaign image was shot by Deana Lawson and finds Three Stacks wearing the classic Supreme logo tee with a distressed olive military jacket, red beanie, and pinstripe overalls. Supreme also teased a graphic leather jacket from the collection that costs a rumored $15,000. More from VIBE.comZendaya And André 3000 Star In Squarespace's Super Bowl Commercial: WatchAndrè 3000 Explains Why He Isn't Motivated To Release More MusicFrank Ocean's Tumblr...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vibe

Quando Rondo Mourns Death Of Friend, Lul Pab, After L.A. Shooting

Atlanta rapper Quando Rondo has finally spoken out following the fatal shooting of his friend, Lul Pab. On Friday (Aug. 19), Pab was shot after pumping gas at a gas station near the Beverly Center in Los Angeles. Suspects fled in a white sedan. After pulling away from the crime scene, Rondo’s 23-year-old friend succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. In a video that circulated online, Rondo can be seen and heard screaming hysterically as his friend’s lifeless body is pulled from the back of their black Cadillac Escalade. After taking time for self and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
goodmorningamerica.com

Dad sees daughter in wedding dress for first time and has the best reaction

Olivia Wilde says publicly being served custody papers at CinemaCon was ‘really vicious’. Olivia Wilde is opening up about publicly being served custody papers earlier this year at CinemaCon while promoting her upcoming film, " Don't Worry Darling." In an interview with Variety, Wilde said the incident was “really...
RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

Lenny S Talks Puma’s “For All Time” And What It Takes To Be A Classic

Lenny “Lenny S” Santiago is rarely in the spotlight. As a music executive and an illustrious photographer, he prefers to leave the stage to his artists and subjects. The SVP at Roc Nation—who was also given one of his first major photography gigs by Jay-Z and Dame Dash at a DMX concert—lives by a quote from Hov’s 2010 book, Decoded. “You don’t get what you deserve, you get what you negotiate,” he recites. With support from friends he’s met throughout his career, Lenny has been able to pave his own lane. As part of “The Collective (TC),” the Bronx native’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vibe

50 Cent Drops Bloody Teaser For ‘Skill House’

50 Cent has released the teaser trailer for his bloody new horror flick, Skill House. On Saturday (Aug. 20), the businessman took to social media to release a first look at what the fans could expect. Based on the shared preview, the movie appears to be a critique of our influencer-focused pop culture.  Skill House‘s teaser begins with a dark shot of 50 Cent, setting the movie’s tone. “It’s time to get things going,” he ominously orders an acquaintance over the phone. More from VIBE.com50 Cent To Host Podcast About El Chapo's DownfallDr. Dre Almost Died From His Brain AneurysmEminem "Crack...
MOVIES
Vibe

According To DJ Khaled, No One Is Seeing Him In A ‘Verzuz’ Battle

In a new episode of Drink Champs, DJ Khaled spoke on his inspirations, his extensive catalog and being a game-changer. He also mentioned that no one can see him when it comes to a Verzuz battle. “Anybody that’s ever asked me that, I always said that. I’m never backing down on that talk,” Khaled said after N.O.R.E. asked who he’d go against in a Verzuz. “I’ve SoundClashed my whole life. I’ve been battling my whole life, trust me. I’m at a point right now: I’m blessed. You blessed, you blessed, we all blessed. But when it come down to battling and Verzuz...
MUSIC
Vibe

HitMaka Says His Mother Sent Him To A Boot Camp After Signing To DMX’s Label

Before Hitmaka secured his current moniker and even before we knew him as Yung Berg, Christian Ward was Iceberg—a budding rapper signed to DMX’s Bloodline Records in the early 2000s. The Chicago native made his debut on “Dog 4 Life” from the Exit Wounds soundtrack. However, despite his fame and talent, he was a young teenager experimenting with drugs, alcohol, and sex and was dubbed “Little DMX.” Though he doesn’t know for sure why, Hitmaka told the men of the My Expert Opinion podcast that at the height of his rising career, his mother shipped him off to a “concentration...
CHICAGO, IL
Vibe

Photo Of Eminem, Snoop Dogg, And Dr. Dre Sparks Collaboration Rumors

Eminem sent rap fans into a frenzy after posting a photo of himself with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre on Monday (Aug. 15). The picture, which was posted on Em’s Twitter account, captures him standing in a studio alongside Snoop and Dre, with the caption “just a few bros.. hangin out.” The post instantly sparked rumors of a potential collaborative effort between the three legends, as the trio has been spotted together on numerous occasions over the past year. Reuniting for the epic Super Bowl Halftime Show performance headlined by Dre earlier this year, Eminem and Snoop would build on that...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Jay-Z Gave Irv Gotti His Name To “Toughen Him Up”

Jay-Z has taken credit for giving Murder Inc. founder Irv Gotti his name, a revelation the rap legend shared during an appearance on the second episode of the BET docuseries, The Murder Inc Story. Hov, a longtime friend and collaborator of Gotti, says he decided to give the Queens native the moniker in an effort to give him a more imposing name. “I remember [people would] be snappin’ on Irv, like, ‘Your name is ‘Irving’,” Jay-Z remembers of Gotti, whose real name is Irving Lorenzo, Jr. “‘Man, get outta here. Irving?’ And everybody laughing, ha ha ha.” In an effort to...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

First AI Rapper FN Meka Dropped By Capitol Records

Q-Tip once prophetically rhymed, “Industry rule #4080 record company people are shady” on A Tribe Called Quest’s “Check the Rhime.” Thirty-one years later, Capitol Records shows just how timeless those lyrics are. Capitol Music Group announced Tuesday (Aug. 23) that it will cut ties with FN Meka, the first-ever AI rapper to be signed. According to the New York Times, the label made their decision after receiving backlash due to Meka using a racial slur in their lyrics while appearing as a caricature of the Black experience.More from VIBE.comChrisette Michele Speaks On Miscarriage After Reportedly Getting Dropped From LabelGoldhouse Is The...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Defends 2Pac’s Politics 25 Years Later: “America’s Violent”

Snoop Dogg recently reacted to a montage of the late 2Pac speaking on the plight of Black Americans. The clip, which Snoop was shown during an appearance on the MSNBC’s Mavericks with Ari Melber, prompted the living legend to reflect on the struggles endured in our continued fight for social justice. “We was asking with the Panthers; we was asking with the Civil Rights Movement,” 2Pac said of past requests for equality. “We was asking. Now those people that were asking, they’re all dead and in jail, so now what do you think we’re gonna do? Ask?” Upon viewing...
CELEBRITIES
