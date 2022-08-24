SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 08/25/22: Myzziah has been located. Police would like to thank the public for reaching out. Springfield Police are on the lookout for a 15-year old juvenile last seen by her family on August 10th. Myzziah Brown is a black female with dark red hair and...

