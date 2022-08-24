ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

Mobility pathway installed at Popham Beach State Park

PHIPPSBURG (WGME) -- Maine took a step Thursday towards helping everyone get on the beach. The state installed a mobility pathway at Popham Beach State Park to improve accessibility for people in wheelchairs or pushing strollers. Governor Janet Mills was there to see how the ramp works firsthand. This project...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

All Maine parents asked to fill out free school meal applications

The Maine Department of Education is urging Mainers to complete free meal applications for their children even though meals will already be free this fall. A law that took effect in 2021 made Maine one of the first states in the country to make every K-12 student in public schools eligible for free breakfast and lunch regardless of your family’s income.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Health
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Vaccines
Local
Maine Government
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Society
WPFO

Some Maine communities break rainfall records

Heavy rain falling in southern Maine on Monday broke records in some communities. Many areas picked up over 2 inches of rain on Monday. The most was in York County where some spots reported over 4 inches of rain with heavy downpours. Portland set a new record of 2.19 inches...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Three police shootings in Maine ruled 'justified'

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Attorney General's Office ruled Wednesday that three recent police shootings were justified. The most recent shooting happened in Topsham earlier this year. Officers arrived at a scene in February where 37-year-old Kourtney Sherwood was making homicidal and suicidal statements. According to the AG's Office,...
TOPSHAM, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nirav Shah
WPFO

Maine Historical Society asking for photos of folks wearing Maine-themed t-shirts

Want to be part of a historical exhibit? The Maine Historical Society is looking for photos of folks wearing Maine-themed t-shirts from the 1960s to today. Post a photo of yourself in a Maine-themed t-shirt by Sept 10 on the Maine Historical Society’s Facebook page or Instagram page using #FashionForThePeople and your look could be part of their Fashion for the People: Maine’s Graphic Tees exhibition.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

A Maine diver has been rammed by a shark and bitten by a seal this summer

BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- Eddie Monat, a commercial diver from Bar Harbor who operates a nature tour boat in the summer, has had a few encounters with sharks over the years. Earlier this month, he was rammed twice by what he thinks was a porbeagle shark while he was using an underwater camera to show his customers on his boat what kind of marine life dwells at the bottom of Frenchman Bay. He was struck first in his side and then on his leg.
BAR HARBOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Monkeypox Virus#Racism#Stds#The Maine Cdc
WPFO

Be prepared! Busy Labor Day weekend expected at Acadia National Park

If you're planning to visit Acadia National Park this Labor Day weekend, expect it to be busy. The National Park Service (NPS) says it's expecting high visitation over the holiday weekend, and you should plan for long lines, traffic, and limited parking at the park's most popular spots. NPS says...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy