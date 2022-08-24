Read full article on original website
'It's a pretty special day:' DNA kit leads to unexpected reunion, answers for Maine man
TURNER (WGME)-- A Maine man's decades-long search to discover his identity and family is finally over. "I've always known at a young age that I was adopted," Turner resident Bob Bowie said. Bowie grew up in Turner and was raised by a French-Canadian family. He believed he was Black, though...
Maine-based company offering housing for employees amid housing crisis
BAR HARBOR (WGME) -- One Maine company is solving the housing crisis for its employees. After a year of planning and another year of construction, Jackson Lab is celebrating the ribbon cutting on their own workforce housing in Bar Harbor. The company says they realized if they wanted to expand,...
Mobility pathway installed at Popham Beach State Park
PHIPPSBURG (WGME) -- Maine took a step Thursday towards helping everyone get on the beach. The state installed a mobility pathway at Popham Beach State Park to improve accessibility for people in wheelchairs or pushing strollers. Governor Janet Mills was there to see how the ramp works firsthand. This project...
All Maine parents asked to fill out free school meal applications
The Maine Department of Education is urging Mainers to complete free meal applications for their children even though meals will already be free this fall. A law that took effect in 2021 made Maine one of the first states in the country to make every K-12 student in public schools eligible for free breakfast and lunch regardless of your family’s income.
Some Maine communities break rainfall records
Heavy rain falling in southern Maine on Monday broke records in some communities. Many areas picked up over 2 inches of rain on Monday. The most was in York County where some spots reported over 4 inches of rain with heavy downpours. Portland set a new record of 2.19 inches...
Three police shootings in Maine ruled 'justified'
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Attorney General's Office ruled Wednesday that three recent police shootings were justified. The most recent shooting happened in Topsham earlier this year. Officers arrived at a scene in February where 37-year-old Kourtney Sherwood was making homicidal and suicidal statements. According to the AG's Office,...
Maine DHHS denies lawmakers' request to turn over case files on children who died
PORTLAND (WGME) – Maine DHHS is denying a request by lawmakers to turn over case files for children who allegedly died by abuse last year. A committee is investigating potential failures in the programs meant to keep kids safe. Members of the Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee say they need...
New York columnist body-shames Mainers in scathing review after visiting Vacationland
A New York Post columnist who came to Maine for a getaway apparently found the Pine Tree State to be lackluster, claiming Mainers were too fat and lacked any fashion sense. In her column, Cindy Adams said Maine was clean, cool, inexpensive, and offered plenty of seafood. She also said the people were polite and friendly.
Maine Historical Society asking for photos of folks wearing Maine-themed t-shirts
Want to be part of a historical exhibit? The Maine Historical Society is looking for photos of folks wearing Maine-themed t-shirts from the 1960s to today. Post a photo of yourself in a Maine-themed t-shirt by Sept 10 on the Maine Historical Society’s Facebook page or Instagram page using #FashionForThePeople and your look could be part of their Fashion for the People: Maine’s Graphic Tees exhibition.
Fall foliage starting early in Maine? Drought could make leaves turn more quickly
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Love it or hate it, fall is right around the corner, and Mainers are getting a better idea of what the foliage season will look like. Yankee Magazine's fall foliage expert says that despite drought conditions around the state, northern areas and the mountains will have good colors that should appear on time.
A Maine diver has been rammed by a shark and bitten by a seal this summer
BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- Eddie Monat, a commercial diver from Bar Harbor who operates a nature tour boat in the summer, has had a few encounters with sharks over the years. Earlier this month, he was rammed twice by what he thinks was a porbeagle shark while he was using an underwater camera to show his customers on his boat what kind of marine life dwells at the bottom of Frenchman Bay. He was struck first in his side and then on his leg.
'That would be huge:' College grads relieved by Biden's student debt forgiveness
PORTLAND (WGME)-- While there may be legal challenges, President Joe Biden's student loan relief could mean the end of college debt for some grads. For others, it would be a big help but would still leave them with a long way to go. At times, Maine has been in the...
Severe storms possible in Maine Friday. Here's what you need to know.
There is a potential for some severe thunderstorms on Friday in parts of Maine due to a cold front moving in. The main threats will be strong winds and heavy rain. However, hail is also possible and there is a slight risk for a tornado. The greatest severe threat will...
Janet Mills' campaign says she won't raise taxes if reelected in November
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- After Gov. Janet Mills seemed wary on Tuesday of renewing a past pledge to not increase taxes if re-elected this year, her campaign said she would not do so in a second term. The Democratic governor made such a pledge during her successful gubernatorial run in 2018,...
Maine mother convicted of killing 7-week-old son to appear for post-conviction hearing
A Waldo County mother convicted of killing her son in 2017 will be back in court on Wednesday. Miranda Hopkins of Troy was found guilty in the death of her 7-week-old son, Jaxson Hopkins. She was sentenced to 18 years in prison with five of those years suspended. Hopkins alleges...
Be prepared! Busy Labor Day weekend expected at Acadia National Park
If you're planning to visit Acadia National Park this Labor Day weekend, expect it to be busy. The National Park Service (NPS) says it's expecting high visitation over the holiday weekend, and you should plan for long lines, traffic, and limited parking at the park's most popular spots. NPS says...
Retired park ranger rescues 9-year-old from submerged truck in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 9-year-old boy was critically injured and placed on life support on Tuesday after becoming entrapped in a truck that rolled off the boat ramp along a reservoir in Utah. There were three children in the truck, including another 9-year-old boy who escaped on...
