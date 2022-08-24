ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

hogville.net

Pittman flips the script for Razorbacks’ weekend workouts

One of keys to being a successful head coach is being able to adjust quickly and that’s exactly what Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is doing with his Razorbacks this weekend. Instead of having a full-pad practice on Friday and a mock game/dress rehearsal on Saturday, Pittman is flipping...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

The Razorbacks prepare for Bearcats tomorrow | Ty’Kieast Crawford & Jashaud Stewart presser

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA-KFTA)- The Arkansas Razorbacks continue their training camp as they are about to get ready for week 1 of the 2022-2023 season. The D-Line and O-Line were getting to work out there today when media was available and one player from each side spoke after fall camp. Ty’Kieast Crawford & Jashaud Stewart are ready to line up against someone else beside their own teammates and they will in their first matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats on September 3rd.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

PTN Deep Dive: Defensive Line

FAYETTVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team breaks down one of Arkansas’ position groups before the season begins. On Wednesday, they not only took a look at the offensive line, but also the defensive line too. They discussed who they thought would...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Jashaud Stewart Stepping Up at Defensive End

FAYETTEVILLE — Junior defensive end Jashaud Stewart has waited patiently for his time for extended action and it appears the wait is nearly over. The talented Jonesboro standout is 6-foot-2, 251-pounds so not big by SEC defensive end standards. But Stewart is someone offensive tackles will have to deal with this fall. At Jonesboro rumors had it they had to hold Stewart back some in practice or he would wreck the offense pretty often with his relentless pressure.
JONESBORO, AR
hogville.net

Jaden Hamm Still Excited About Pledge to Hogs

EUDORA, Kan. — Eudora (Kan.) Class of 2023 four-star tight end Jaden Hamm is preparing for his senior season and then heading to Arkansas at midterm to begin his career as a Razorback. Hamm, 6-6, 232, committed to Arkansas on Aug. 14, 2021, and has remained solid since that...
EUDORA, KS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas defensive lineman reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal

Arkansas defensive lineman Taylor Lewis has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Matthew Zenitz of On3 Sports. Lewis was a JUCO transfer who originally joined the team over the summer. Originally from Chicago, the redshirt junior got his JUCO start at the College of the Canyons...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Sam Pittman addresses the media after first day of preparation for the Bearcats

The Arkansas Razorbacks have officially starting preparing for the first game of the 2022 season against the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Hogs have struggled with some lingering injuries on both sides of the ball. Coach Pittman is hopeful to have some of those players return on Monday and some have already gotten back healthy. Listen to the press conference to get the full rundown from the head hog on the hill.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas’ Slusher looks right at home at Nickel

Nickelback might not be the most popular band, but nickel back sure seems like a perfect position for Arkansas junior defensive back Myles Slusher. Slusher (6-0, 193) played in 11 games last season with 7 starts and finished with 50 tackles, including a half sack, and had a career-high 10 tackles in a win over Missouri.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

PTN Deep Dive: Wide Receivers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team takes a deeper look at one of Arkansas’ position groups this season. On Tuesday, they dived into one of the most talked about position groups: the wide receivers. Many thought this would be the group...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

ESPN Places Hogs in Tier 6

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — ESPN’s David M. Hale has rated 131 college football teams in tiers as we near the 2022 season. Hale placed Arkansas in Tier 6 which is supposedly the under-the-radar gems. With Arkansas is BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa, Ole Miss and Pitt. Here’s what Hale wrote about this tier.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Fourkiller happy to bring Cherokee Heritage to Diamond Hogs

Now that Arkansas baseball player Tyson Fourkiller is settled in Fayetteville, he is excited about the future and looking to follow the path of fellow Cherokee Nation citizen Ryan Helsley. Heisley, the St. Louis Cardinals All-Star closer, is a former star at Tahlequah (Okla.) Sequoyah and very proud of his...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Jalen Catalon Named ESPN First-Team All-America

FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Chris Low has released the ESPN All-America team and Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon is on the squad. Catalon is set for his redshirt junior season following 2021 when he was limited to six games due to a shoulder injury. Even limited to six games, Catalon finished with 46 tackles, including 22 solo, 3.5 for loss, two interceptions, one quarterback hurry and four pass breakups.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

SEC Picks, Kickoff Time, Network For August 27

FAYETTEVILLE — Well college football is back and one SEC school is in action on Saturday. Vanderbilt is at Hawai’i in a game that saw both teams struggle last season. Hawai’i finished 6-7 in 2021 while Vanderbilt was 2-10. Last year I made the picks, which are...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Lost a great razorback

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic. Shaun Lacey passed this weekend in his home in Rogers. He played 3rd base for the Hogs in '77 and '78, earning the most improved award for his '78 season. He want on to sign with the Athletics organization, where he played for a couple of seasons in the minors before retiring from baseball.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

