saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman shares blunt message after 2 Arkansas players enter the transfer portal
Sam Pittman knows that the transfer portal works both ways. After losing cornerback Jaqualyn Crawford and defensive lineman Taylor Lewis to the transfer portal, Pittman made is clear that playing football for Arkansas isn’t for everyone. “I feel like if they don’t want to be here they need to...
hogville.net
Pittman flips the script for Razorbacks’ weekend workouts
One of keys to being a successful head coach is being able to adjust quickly and that’s exactly what Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is doing with his Razorbacks this weekend. Instead of having a full-pad practice on Friday and a mock game/dress rehearsal on Saturday, Pittman is flipping...
hogville.net
The Razorbacks prepare for Bearcats tomorrow | Ty’Kieast Crawford & Jashaud Stewart presser
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA-KFTA)- The Arkansas Razorbacks continue their training camp as they are about to get ready for week 1 of the 2022-2023 season. The D-Line and O-Line were getting to work out there today when media was available and one player from each side spoke after fall camp. Ty’Kieast Crawford & Jashaud Stewart are ready to line up against someone else beside their own teammates and they will in their first matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats on September 3rd.
hogville.net
PTN Deep Dive: Defensive Line
FAYETTVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team breaks down one of Arkansas’ position groups before the season begins. On Wednesday, they not only took a look at the offensive line, but also the defensive line too. They discussed who they thought would...
hogville.net
Jashaud Stewart Stepping Up at Defensive End
FAYETTEVILLE — Junior defensive end Jashaud Stewart has waited patiently for his time for extended action and it appears the wait is nearly over. The talented Jonesboro standout is 6-foot-2, 251-pounds so not big by SEC defensive end standards. But Stewart is someone offensive tackles will have to deal with this fall. At Jonesboro rumors had it they had to hold Stewart back some in practice or he would wreck the offense pretty often with his relentless pressure.
hogville.net
Jaden Hamm Still Excited About Pledge to Hogs
EUDORA, Kan. — Eudora (Kan.) Class of 2023 four-star tight end Jaden Hamm is preparing for his senior season and then heading to Arkansas at midterm to begin his career as a Razorback. Hamm, 6-6, 232, committed to Arkansas on Aug. 14, 2021, and has remained solid since that...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas defensive lineman reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal
Arkansas defensive lineman Taylor Lewis has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Matthew Zenitz of On3 Sports. Lewis was a JUCO transfer who originally joined the team over the summer. Originally from Chicago, the redshirt junior got his JUCO start at the College of the Canyons...
hogville.net
Crawford’s versatility proves invaluable for Arkansas offensive line
The phrase next man up gets tossed around a lot in sports, but it seems to be an apt description of what junior offensive lineman Ty’Kiest Crawford is for the Arkansas football team. Crawford (6-5, 315) may be listed as the back up to Dalton Wagner at right tackle,...
hogville.net
Sam Pittman addresses the media after first day of preparation for the Bearcats
The Arkansas Razorbacks have officially starting preparing for the first game of the 2022 season against the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Hogs have struggled with some lingering injuries on both sides of the ball. Coach Pittman is hopeful to have some of those players return on Monday and some have already gotten back healthy. Listen to the press conference to get the full rundown from the head hog on the hill.
hogville.net
Arkansas’ Slusher looks right at home at Nickel
Nickelback might not be the most popular band, but nickel back sure seems like a perfect position for Arkansas junior defensive back Myles Slusher. Slusher (6-0, 193) played in 11 games last season with 7 starts and finished with 50 tackles, including a half sack, and had a career-high 10 tackles in a win over Missouri.
hogville.net
PTN Deep Dive: Wide Receivers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team takes a deeper look at one of Arkansas’ position groups this season. On Tuesday, they dived into one of the most talked about position groups: the wide receivers. Many thought this would be the group...
nwahomepage.com
ESPN Places Hogs in Tier 6
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — ESPN’s David M. Hale has rated 131 college football teams in tiers as we near the 2022 season. Hale placed Arkansas in Tier 6 which is supposedly the under-the-radar gems. With Arkansas is BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa, Ole Miss and Pitt. Here’s what Hale wrote about this tier.
hogville.net
Fourkiller happy to bring Cherokee Heritage to Diamond Hogs
Now that Arkansas baseball player Tyson Fourkiller is settled in Fayetteville, he is excited about the future and looking to follow the path of fellow Cherokee Nation citizen Ryan Helsley. Heisley, the St. Louis Cardinals All-Star closer, is a former star at Tahlequah (Okla.) Sequoyah and very proud of his...
hogville.net
Jalen Catalon Named ESPN First-Team All-America
FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Chris Low has released the ESPN All-America team and Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon is on the squad. Catalon is set for his redshirt junior season following 2021 when he was limited to six games due to a shoulder injury. Even limited to six games, Catalon finished with 46 tackles, including 22 solo, 3.5 for loss, two interceptions, one quarterback hurry and four pass breakups.
hogville.net
SEC Picks, Kickoff Time, Network For August 27
FAYETTEVILLE — Well college football is back and one SEC school is in action on Saturday. Vanderbilt is at Hawai’i in a game that saw both teams struggle last season. Hawai’i finished 6-7 in 2021 while Vanderbilt was 2-10. Last year I made the picks, which are...
hogville.net
Lost a great razorback
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic. Shaun Lacey passed this weekend in his home in Rogers. He played 3rd base for the Hogs in '77 and '78, earning the most improved award for his '78 season. He want on to sign with the Athletics organization, where he played for a couple of seasons in the minors before retiring from baseball.
thv11.com
'Tiger King' Joe Exotic hopes to lay roots in Fort Smith if released from prison
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Joe Exotic became a household name when Americans were staying home to keep themselves safe from the coronavirus. Netflix came out with the popular docuseries show "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness." It follows the story of Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage a.k.a "Joe Exotic" who kept...
Rape reported at Walton Hall at University of Arkansas
The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating an acquaintance rape at Walton Hall that was reported on August 23.
Wednesday, August 24 evening forecast
Watch the video above for a look at your evening forecast on August 24 as Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff predicts up to 2 in. of rain next week.
NWA highway projects to be funded by Amendment 91 taxes following lawsuit against ARDOT
Six scheduled highway improvement projects across Arkansas, including two in Northwest Arkansas, will now be completely funded by Amendment 91 taxes following a lawsuit against the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
