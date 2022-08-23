A 68-year-old Tsawwassen man can count himself lucky to be alive after suffering a heart attack just seconds after being cleared through U.S. customs at Point Roberts around 2:15 p.m. August 14. After cycling up the 56th Street hill with his wife, the man’s heart went into ventricular fibrillation. CBP officers saw him fall from his bicycle and along with his wife, who is a nurse, they immediately began administering CPR to him.

POINT ROBERTS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO