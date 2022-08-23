ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Assistance League of Bellingham: Expectations and Reality

Our membership is composed of volunteers who have found in Assistance League of Bellingham, an organization that nurtures their talents, teaches new skills, and opens the door for friendships. Above all, taking care of others is the most rewarding gift of taking care of yourself. With the election of new...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Efforts to eradicate European green crabs continue

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The effort to eradicate European green crabs from Washington waters continues. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says more than 138,000 of the invasive crabs have been removed so far this year. The crabs are thought to have arrived in Puget Sound in the late...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Invasive green crab detected in Chuckanut Bay

Two European green crabs (EGC) have been identified in Chuckanut Bay this summer, prompting significant emergency response to track the spread of the highly invasive species. Like cockroaches and other pests, they reproduce rapidly, so when one is identified, the European Green Crab (EGC) Incident Command tries to respond quickly.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Downtown Bellingham Insiders sees an upside

Benefits tangible & intangible. The start of the pandemic was not kind to retail — or to nearly new programs that depended on storefronts staying open to customers. But after two years of disruption, a promising Bellingham business program is rebooting and rebuilding. The nonprofit Downtown Bellingham Partnership (DBP)...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Evergreen State Fair 2022, Everything You Need to Know!

MONROE, Wash., August 24, 2022 – We are so excited to be opening the fair gates as “The Show Must Go On” for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair! The full fair is back this year with your new and returning vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits, entertainment and more.
Some roadwork projects around Whatcom County postponed this week

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Several of the scheduled roadwork projects for this week have been postponed and are expected to be rescheduled. They include the following. Everson Goshen Road – pavement striping was scheduled from 6am to 6pm on Wednesday, August 24th. Lake Louise Road – paving work...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Lynden man arrested after robbery at Walmart

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Lynden man has been arrested following a chaotic robbery at Walmart. BPD said that officers were called to the store around 5:30 Wednesday night after the suspect smashed a secure display case and stole a shotgun. He then used the gun to try and break...
LYNDEN, WA
Cyclist collapses after heart attack at U.S. border station

A 68-year-old Tsawwassen man can count himself lucky to be alive after suffering a heart attack just seconds after being cleared through U.S. customs at Point Roberts around 2:15 p.m. August 14. After cycling up the 56th Street hill with his wife, the man’s heart went into ventricular fibrillation. CBP officers saw him fall from his bicycle and along with his wife, who is a nurse, they immediately began administering CPR to him.
POINT ROBERTS, WA
Kind Of A Corny Sign At The Totem Diner

My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
EVERETT, WA
Fire destroys mobile home near Bellis Fair

A fire destroyed a mobile home unit and damaged two others early Tuesday morning near Bellis Fair, Bellingham Fire Department Public Information Officer Dustin Michaelis said. Bellingham Fire arrived at the Bakerview Estates mobile home park just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Four individuals were displaced due to the fire, but were uninjured, Michaelis said. One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be monitored following the fire.
BELLINGHAM, WA

