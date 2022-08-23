Read full article on original website
whatcomtalk.com
Assistance League of Bellingham: Expectations and Reality
Our membership is composed of volunteers who have found in Assistance League of Bellingham, an organization that nurtures their talents, teaches new skills, and opens the door for friendships. Above all, taking care of others is the most rewarding gift of taking care of yourself. With the election of new...
Snohomish County nonprofit gives RVs to people experiencing homelessness
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The search for a solution to our region's homeless problem is a difficult one, but a unique program in Snohomish County appears to be helping. It involves buying RVs for people who are experiencing homelessness and making them actual homeowners. The idea of giving mobile...
Bellingham Police hope initiative helps decrease crime and foster positive relationships
The initiative will kick off with a free event Saturday outside the Central Library.
kpug1170.com
Efforts to eradicate European green crabs continue
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The effort to eradicate European green crabs from Washington waters continues. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says more than 138,000 of the invasive crabs have been removed so far this year. The crabs are thought to have arrived in Puget Sound in the late...
Who makes the best Chinese food in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
From Lucky Panda, Best Chopsticks, China Palace and other local restaurants, we’re seeking the best Chinese restaurant in Whatcom County.
cascadiadaily.com
Invasive green crab detected in Chuckanut Bay
Two European green crabs (EGC) have been identified in Chuckanut Bay this summer, prompting significant emergency response to track the spread of the highly invasive species. Like cockroaches and other pests, they reproduce rapidly, so when one is identified, the European Green Crab (EGC) Incident Command tries to respond quickly.
cascadiadaily.com
Downtown Bellingham Insiders sees an upside
Benefits tangible & intangible. The start of the pandemic was not kind to retail — or to nearly new programs that depended on storefronts staying open to customers. But after two years of disruption, a promising Bellingham business program is rebooting and rebuilding. The nonprofit Downtown Bellingham Partnership (DBP)...
Here’s when Bellingham will share its master plan for Hundred Acre Wood
Public hearing set for proposal on beloved Bellingham park.
Have you seen this dog? ‘Pumpkin’ missing after car stolen in Everett
A 1-year-old puppy is missing in Everett after the car she was in was stolen on Saturday night. Pumpkin, a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, was adopted from the PAWS in Lynnwood last year, the last of her litter to be adopted. Ginger, one of Pumpkin’s owners, told KIRO 7 News that...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Evergreen State Fair 2022, Everything You Need to Know!
MONROE, Wash., August 24, 2022 – We are so excited to be opening the fair gates as “The Show Must Go On” for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair! The full fair is back this year with your new and returning vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits, entertainment and more.
kpug1170.com
Kayaker arrested for beating photographer with paddle in Whatcom Falls Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A kayaker faces an assault charge for whacking another man with his paddle while the man took pictures in Whatcom Falls Park last January. Court records state that a woman told officers the victim appeared to be photographing her boyfriend and others as they kayaked in the park.
whatcom-news.com
Some roadwork projects around Whatcom County postponed this week
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Several of the scheduled roadwork projects for this week have been postponed and are expected to be rescheduled. They include the following. Everson Goshen Road – pavement striping was scheduled from 6am to 6pm on Wednesday, August 24th. Lake Louise Road – paving work...
kpug1170.com
Lynden man arrested after robbery at Walmart
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Lynden man has been arrested following a chaotic robbery at Walmart. BPD said that officers were called to the store around 5:30 Wednesday night after the suspect smashed a secure display case and stole a shotgun. He then used the gun to try and break...
Parents worry policy changes at Oak Harbor could 'out' transgender students
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Policy changes are being considered in the Oak Harbor School District regarding privacy and gender identity issues. Some parents worry the changes could end up "outing" transgender students. There are two changes being proposed by the Washington State School Directors Association (WSSDA), which regularly suggest...
thenorthernlight.com
Cyclist collapses after heart attack at U.S. border station
A 68-year-old Tsawwassen man can count himself lucky to be alive after suffering a heart attack just seconds after being cleared through U.S. customs at Point Roberts around 2:15 p.m. August 14. After cycling up the 56th Street hill with his wife, the man’s heart went into ventricular fibrillation. CBP officers saw him fall from his bicycle and along with his wife, who is a nurse, they immediately began administering CPR to him.
myeverettnews.com
Kind Of A Corny Sign At The Totem Diner
My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
cascadiadaily.com
Fire destroys mobile home near Bellis Fair
A fire destroyed a mobile home unit and damaged two others early Tuesday morning near Bellis Fair, Bellingham Fire Department Public Information Officer Dustin Michaelis said. Bellingham Fire arrived at the Bakerview Estates mobile home park just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Four individuals were displaced due to the fire, but were uninjured, Michaelis said. One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be monitored following the fire.
The Crime Blotter: Right place, right time as cop stops theft of thousands of dollars in retail theft
A patrol officer with the Tukwila Police Department recovered several thousand dollars worth of clothes from an organized retail theft crime ring after conveniently being in the right place at the right time. Suspects were exiting a store with carts and bags loaded with stolen merchandise when an employee tried...
Whatcom County is ‘first jurisdiction’ to actively plan for coastal flooding. Here’s how
New study aims to help protect the shoreline and coastal infrastructure from storm surges and king tides.
