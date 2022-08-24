ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Sister of loss prevention officer shot at mall in Manchester speaks out

By Rich Coppola
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The sister of Tirso Polanco, the loss prevention officer who was shot at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester last week told News 8 on Tuesday that her brother has been taken off a ventilator after the incident.

According to the arrest warrant, last Friday, Tirso Polanco and another Loss Prevention Officer confronted 30-year-old Richard Laplante who they suspected of shoplifting at Macy’s.

Laplante, who turned himself into police on Saturday night, allegedly pulled out a gun before he and Polanco struggled over it the altercation moved outside and that’s when police say Polanco was shot.

Man accused of shooting mall security guard in Manchester faces judge

Tuesday afternoon, Tirso’s sister, Warkina gave News 8 an update on his condition.

“As of today, he’s off the ventilator, which is a good thing and soon he’s gonna be moved to another room for full recovery,” said Warkina Polcano.

Warkina said her brother is communicating by sign language and his cell phone. He asks about his

two young daughters and his parents.

“It hurts to hear them ask for their dad. We’re just trying to give them answers for their age. They don’t know what’s going on. They don’t know why daddy’s not sleeping at home.”

Warkina Polanco said her brother will be moved out of the ICU soon.

Comments / 4

David Desmond
3d ago

A shame the security guard got shot. I hope Macy's steps up to the plate to help him support his family while he heals. About time shoplifters are severely punished. They know they can easily get away with stealing and it is out of control.

Reply
5
sincitytrucker
3d ago

the problem here is our legislators who changed our laws to soft on crime and anti police did this.Vote them out no matter their party look at your representative and see how they voted the last 2 3 years

Reply(1)
4
Eileen C
3d ago

I hope he continues to improve and YES, I hope Macy's and whomever his employer is steps up to help with medical, other expenses!! Hope his sister updates about him! Many prayers!

Reply
2
 



