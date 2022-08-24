Read full article on original website
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna Carney
Ben Roethlisberger’s relationship with Kenny Pickett is already getting weird
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has a good relationship with future Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger — or so we thought. On the surface, this is likely nothing. Roethlisberger made a stop-over at Steelers training camp on Wednesday. He spoke with Mike Tomlin, threw some passes to...
thecomeback.com
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
Reporter Uses 1 Word To Describe How Julio Jones Looks In Practice
Injuries have prevented Julio Jones from playing up to his potential over the past two seasons. The good news, however, is that he's apparently performing very well in training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shared five observations from Tampa Bay's training camp...
Packers pull off trade with Jaguars
The Green Bay Packers are in the process of widdling down the squad ahead of final 53-man roster cuts. In doing so, the Packers managed to get a bit of value back for a player who didn’t figure to play a big role in 2022. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers have agreed to […] The post Packers pull off trade with Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh McDaniels says Patriots players identified Raiders offensive plays from sidelines
The New England Patriots are taking part in joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders this week, and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having a positive impression of the Patriots defense. It is a unit that is still a work in progress. New England added some new secondary pieces,...
Dolphins Veteran Out For Season With 'Unfortunate' Injury
Just one week after signing with the team, Miami Dolphins cornerback Mackensie Alexander was placed on the injured reserve Tuesday, effectively ending his season. The veteran corner reportedly injured his groin in Miami's preseason game against the Raiders over the weekend, but coach Mike McDaniel didn't seem to think it was anything too serious.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings
Bears HC Matt Eberflus thinks that Justin Fields is showing better footwork, pocket presence, and ability to throw under pressure. “I see more progress in practice,” Eberflus said, via ProFootballTalk. “His footwork’s getting better, his delivery when he’s feeling pressure, how he slides in the pocket and delivers the ball, that’s getting a lot better too. He’s improving every single day.”
Jaguars Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Starter Today
Just minutes after dealing for Packers offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly letting go of a starting guard, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Jaguars releasing OG Wes Martin, per source," Fowler tweeted. Noting Martin "Has starter’s experience over three NFL seasons so could be picked up...
NBC Sports
Joey Bosa's perfect reaction to getting ranked behind bro Nick
Nick Bosa holds bragging rights over his older brother Joey once again. The 49ers' star pass rusher was ranked No. 25 overall in the NFL's annual Top 100 list -- five spots ahead of his older brother, Joey. “At this point, I’m so over competing with him," Joey Bosa said...
Buccaneers Training Camp: Don’t Count Out Akiem Hicks and Julio Jones
The veteran wide receiver and defensive tackle look primed for bounce-back seasons. Plus, Tom Brady’s go-to receiving running back and who protects the 45-year-old QB.
NBC Sports
Giants sign Tanner Hudson
The Giants announced the addition of a tight end to the club on Thursday morning. They have signed Tanner Hudson to their 80-man roster. Center Chris Owens has been waived in a corresponding move. Hudson played in two regular games for the 49ers last season and made 20 appearances for...
NBC Sports
Andrew Whitworth backs away from comments strongly suggesting that the Cowboys have called him
As Andrew Whitworth makes the transition from football player to member of football media, he’s gotten a quick lesson in the impact that his words can have. And he’s currently trying to put some of those words back in the tube. In a sideline interview during Thursday night’s...
NBC Sports
Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice
Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
NBC Sports
Eagles training camp observations: Burned up in the Florida sun
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It was hot in Cleveland. But Cleveland has nothing on Miami. The only way to describe the heat and humidity on Wednesday: Soupy. The Eagles got in plenty of good work against the Dolphins at their beautiful facility in Miami Gardens. Overall, it was the...
NBC Sports
Shanahan outlines 49ers' plan for Lance in preseason finale
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance saw about a game’s worth of activity last week during two practice sessions against the Minnesota Vikings. Then, he was a spectator on Saturday, when the 49ers played their second of three preseason games. On Thursday, Lance -- and most of the 49ers’...
Yardbarker
Raiders' Davante Adams Has His Goals Set High
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is already nearing a decade in the NFL, and he wants to accomplish much more before it's all said and done. While Adams has been selected to five Pro Bowls in his eight NFL seasons thus far, the league's best receiver wants to continue to build on what he hopes can be a Hall-of-Fame career.
NBC Sports
Patriots place second-year linebacker on injured reserve
Ronnie Perkins' official NFL debut will have to wait at least another year. The New England Patriots linebacker will miss his second consecutive season after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The team also placed rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber on the Reserve/non-football injury list, trimming the active roster down to the 80-player limit.
ESPN
Adam Schefter's fantasy football cheat sheet: Value picks and sleepers to target
Each year, we try to quench your thirst for fantasy football sleepers and cheat sheets to get you ready for your drafts. For the past several years, we have given you direct access to Adam Schefter's personal list of early-, mid- and late-round targets. Before being published here, this list was one he would share only with friends and family. Now it has become an annual tradition exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers -- because any friend of fantasy is a friend of Adam's.
The NFL Cast Him Out; He Says That Only Makes Him More Powerful
NFLPA president—and longtime Browns center—JC Tretter is without a team, but he’s on a mission.
