Ferndale, WA

cascadiadaily.com

Lynden man named in Walmart gun theft

A man who allegedly walked into Walmart, broke open the gun case with a blunt object and stole a shotgun, was detained an hour later in the woods near the store, police said late Wednesday night. Jimmy R. Brashears, 35, of Lynden, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary, reckless...
LYNDEN, WA
kpug1170.com

Mount Vernon murder suspect accused of second fatal shooting

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Snohomish County quarry is also accused of another fatal shooting the day before in Burlington. Q-13 reports that 22-year-old Finley Hilde faces a murder charge for shooting the man after an argument...
BURLINGTON, WA
whatcom-news.com

Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from a pursuit that ended with crashing into and entering a Bellingham mall with a hatchet

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — David Arthur Anderson, age 32 and of Bellingham, recently pled guilty to multiple charges resulting from a March 12th incident involving multiple law enforcement agencies beginning with a pursuit that ended with Anderson driving into the doors at a mall entrance and him walking inside and doing significant damage with a hatchet.
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Former Lynden Manor employee arrested for stealing pain meds

LYNDEN, Wash. – A former employee at Lynden Manor was arrested after stealing a resident’s opioid pain medication. Court documents state that Department of Social and Health Services investigators responded to the incident last November. A manager at Lynden Manor reported that 34-year-old Allyson Allen admitted to stealing...
LYNDEN, WA
kpug1170.com

Lynden man arrested for threatening to kill six people

LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden man was arrested after threatening to kill several people on Facebook. Court documents state that 56-year-old Timothy Ehlers posted a long rant on August 16th, targeting six different family members and neighbors. In the post, he specifically threatened to shoot all six people. The...
LYNDEN, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Man detained after stealing gun from Walmart, fleeing on foot

An armed man has been detained after he stole a firearm from Walmart and fled on foot, Bellingham Police confirmed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Bellingham Police Officers and a K-9 unit tracked the suspect, a white male in his 20s or 30s. The stolen gun was also recovered. No shots...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Skagit Breaking

Burlington Murder Suspect Arrested in Snohomish County after Second Murder

Skagit County, WA- Burlington Police Detectives have obtained and served an arrest warrant for 22-year old Finley L. Hilde for the murder of 27-year old Jacob A Hanson. Mr. Hanson was murdered on August 19th, 2022 around 10:36 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Fairhaven Avenue in Burlington, WA. A witness had reported to dispatchers that they had heard several gunshots and saw a vehicle speed away from the scene. Arriving Officers located Mr. Hanson and local first responders attempted life saving measures, but he died at the scene.
BURLINGTON, WA
