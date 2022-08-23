Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dispatched to active shooter, police arrest man for shotgun theft at Bellingham Walmart
“Innocent shoppers and employees were terrified of his intentions and called police,” Lt. Claudia Murphy reported.
whatcom-news.com
Details released regarding yesterday’s smash-and-grab gun theft and search for the suspect
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy provided Whatcom News with the following details regarding yesterday’s incident via email. Jimmy Robert Brashears, age 35 and from Lynden, was subsequently arrested. On 8-24-22 at approximately 5:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to what initially was being reported...
cascadiadaily.com
Lynden man named in Walmart gun theft
A man who allegedly walked into Walmart, broke open the gun case with a blunt object and stole a shotgun, was detained an hour later in the woods near the store, police said late Wednesday night. Jimmy R. Brashears, 35, of Lynden, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary, reckless...
kpug1170.com
Mount Vernon murder suspect accused of second fatal shooting
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Snohomish County quarry is also accused of another fatal shooting the day before in Burlington. Q-13 reports that 22-year-old Finley Hilde faces a murder charge for shooting the man after an argument...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whatcom-news.com
Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from a pursuit that ended with crashing into and entering a Bellingham mall with a hatchet
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — David Arthur Anderson, age 32 and of Bellingham, recently pled guilty to multiple charges resulting from a March 12th incident involving multiple law enforcement agencies beginning with a pursuit that ended with Anderson driving into the doors at a mall entrance and him walking inside and doing significant damage with a hatchet.
The Crime Blotter: Right place, right time as cop stops theft of thousands of dollars in retail theft
A patrol officer with the Tukwila Police Department recovered several thousand dollars worth of clothes from an organized retail theft crime ring after conveniently being in the right place at the right time. Suspects were exiting a store with carts and bags loaded with stolen merchandise when an employee tried...
The Crime Blotter: Ferndale cop standing trial in attempted child molestation case
The City of Ferndale has terminated the employment of Officer Scott Langton due to an inability to carry out his duties. Langton allegedly asked to have sex with a woman and her 12-year-old daughter, and admitted his sexual attraction to children, according to court records reported by The Bellingham Herald.
kpug1170.com
Former Lynden Manor employee arrested for stealing pain meds
LYNDEN, Wash. – A former employee at Lynden Manor was arrested after stealing a resident’s opioid pain medication. Court documents state that Department of Social and Health Services investigators responded to the incident last November. A manager at Lynden Manor reported that 34-year-old Allyson Allen admitted to stealing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kpug1170.com
Lynden man arrested for threatening to kill six people
LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden man was arrested after threatening to kill several people on Facebook. Court documents state that 56-year-old Timothy Ehlers posted a long rant on August 16th, targeting six different family members and neighbors. In the post, he specifically threatened to shoot all six people. The...
cascadiadaily.com
Man detained after stealing gun from Walmart, fleeing on foot
An armed man has been detained after he stole a firearm from Walmart and fled on foot, Bellingham Police confirmed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Bellingham Police Officers and a K-9 unit tracked the suspect, a white male in his 20s or 30s. The stolen gun was also recovered. No shots...
kpug1170.com
Kayaker arrested for beating photographer with paddle in Whatcom Falls Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A kayaker faces an assault charge for whacking another man with his paddle while the man took pictures in Whatcom Falls Park last January. Court records state that a woman told officers the victim appeared to be photographing her boyfriend and others as they kayaked in the park.
Skagit Breaking
Burlington Murder Suspect Arrested in Snohomish County after Second Murder
Skagit County, WA- Burlington Police Detectives have obtained and served an arrest warrant for 22-year old Finley L. Hilde for the murder of 27-year old Jacob A Hanson. Mr. Hanson was murdered on August 19th, 2022 around 10:36 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Fairhaven Avenue in Burlington, WA. A witness had reported to dispatchers that they had heard several gunshots and saw a vehicle speed away from the scene. Arriving Officers located Mr. Hanson and local first responders attempted life saving measures, but he died at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Whatcom County man reportedly drives a car off Bellingham lot, but he didn’t pay for it
The man already was awaiting trial in Whatcom County Superior Court on possession of a stolen vehicle charge.
Kayakers said man couldn’t take pictures at Whatcom Falls Park, now they’re facing charges
One of the kayakers facing charges is from Bellingham, while the other is from Skagit County.
Mount Vernon man faces murder charge for allegedly shooting, killing man at North Sound quarry
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 22-year-old Mount Vernon man is facing a murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing a 27-year-old man on Saturday morning in a quarry near Granite Falls. The suspect is facing a charge of second-degree murder and is being held on $3 million bond. The...
Investigators in Snohomish County dealing with 3 shooting cases in days, 2 fatal
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Investigators in Snohomish County are dealing with three different shootings that occurred over three days — two of which were fatal. On Monday night, KIRO 7 learned that one of the suspects in the shootings is tied to a murder that occurred in Skagit County.
q13fox.com
Suspect in Granite Falls deadly shooting appears in court
We're learning more about a deadly shooting in Granite Falls over the weekend. Investigators say a man was shot at a gravel pit after an argument.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Bellingham apartment fire
The man, whose age was not known, was taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham for treatment.
q13fox.com
Authorities need help ID'ing man hit, killed by train in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - The Skagit County Coroner's Office needs help identifying a man hit and killed by a train in Mount Vernon. According to authorities, the man was crossing a railroad track on Friday, July 29 around 12:20 a.m. He was struck by a train and killed. Since then,...
Comments / 0