6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
Program launched to help repair Peoria homes
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some Peoria homeowners who want to make repairs to their houses can now apply for grants to help get the job done. The money comes from $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received a year and a half ago. After the...
Pekin residents could face fines if snow isn’t removed
PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Temperatures are in the mid 80′s this week, but in Pekin snow removal is already the talk of city council. It all stems from a class-action lawsuit settled in May. The city will pay more than a million dollars on accessibility improvements in...
Peoria council could ask state for green-light on red-light cameras
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s City Council is set to ask the state for permission to set up red-light cameras. The item will be discussed and voted on at Tuesday’s meeting, the first step in the process to get approval for Peoria County. Currently, Illinois law only allows eight counties to use the cameras, mostly concentrated in the Chicago area.
Dog sworn in at Peoria County Courthouse
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time in the 10th Judicial circuit, a facility Dog was sworn in at the Peoria County Courthouse Wednesday. During a swearing-in ceremony, the two-year-old black lab Kiwi was sworn in as a facility dog for the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s office. In her new role, Kiwi will assist children who have been victims or witnesses of violent crimes as they navigate the criminal justice system.
Crews respond to North Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: A Mother’s Pain
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Since August 2021, Carmen Bolden Day has tried to solve a painful mystery based in trauma. “I don’t know what happened. I just want to know what happened to my child,” Bolden Day said. For the last 365 days, Carmen has been fighting...
Bloomington police warn of phone-based scams
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — New warnings from Bloomington Police to be mindful of what you’re sending and to who you’re sending it to. As high school and college classes resume, officers said they see a big increase in phone-based scams specifically, smishing, catfishing and sextortion. Smishing is...
SOLD OUT: All ducks for 34th annual Duck Race bought
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Those still looking to adopt a rubber duck for the 34th Annual Duck Race in Peoria are out of luck. Thursday, the Center for Prevention of Abuse (CPA) shared a Facebook post stating that all 30,000 rubber ducks were sold. Proceeds from the fundraiser help the Center for Prevention of Abuse provide free and confidential services to survivors of abuse in the Tri-County area.
UPDATE: Peoria firefighters battle Wednesday afternoon house fire
UPDATE (6:35 p.m.) - The Peoria Fire Department confirms in a news release an electrical problem caused Wednesday afternoon’s fire near the intersection of North Knoxville Avenue and West Detweiller Drive. There were no injuries to the 20 firefighters called to the scene or the one person who was...
Driver extricated from vehicle in Thursday morning rollover
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was extricated from their vehicle Thursday morning after a rollover accident on War Memorial Drive, Peoria Police and Fire report. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Thursday, firefighters and paramedics responded to a one-vehicle accident on eastbound War Memorial at Sheridan. A car had rolled over and hit a tree on the side of the road.
OSF internet outage not disrupting patient care, spokesperson says
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An OSF HealthCare spokesperson confirmed OSF is experiencing an Intermittent internet outage, but patient care has not been disrupted. The outage started late Thursday afternoon, said OSF spokesperson Libby Allison. “The OSF Integrated Solution Team is addressing some internet connectivity issues. Patient care has...
Auto shop ‘mostly destroyed’ in overnight fire
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — An auto shop along IL Route 29 caught fire early Thursday morning. A police officer at the scene said Moore’s Motorworks is mostly destroyed, and no one has been hurt. This is a developing story. More details will be posted when new information becomes...
Traffic Alert: War Memorial and Sheridan re-opened
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — War Memorial and Sheridan were closed early Thursday morning due to a crash. A car rolled over, hitting a tree by the side of the road. One person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. WMBD has a crew...
IL State Police Announce First Counties to Go Live with Next Generation 911 System
The Illinois State Police is starting to roll out the new next generation 9-1-1 system. Basically, next generation brings 9-1-1 emergency systems into the 21st century says State Police Director Brendan Kelly…moving on from a time when people called for help from their landline phones. “We are a much...
What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: Finding Purpose Through Pain
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Another level of pain hits as one year later, Carmen is no closer to finding out what happened to the Illinois State University graduate student. “It’s the same set of eyes doing the same set of things so I’m going to get the same results.“
Washington Chief warns residents about “storm scammers”
WASHINGTON, Ill. — Storm damage brings scammers out in droves. Washington Police Chief Mike McCoy says his department has fielded a number of calls this week about people going door-to-door, offering to do roofing work. “With all the hail last week, that was reported in certain parts of town,...
More details emerge on Shelbourne Apartments redevelopment in Normal
Developers DJ Powell and Mike Mapes of 300 Spot Holding LLC said in a WGLT interview they plan duplexes and assisted living units for seniors on undeveloped land at Shelbourne Drive and Linden Street in Normal. Illinois State University has sold the 26 acres to Mapes of Peoria and Powell...
Police investigate Central Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Three people are injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in an area of Peoria that’s on the border of the West Bluff and Central Peoria areas. Police say a call came in around 3:15 P.M. of a 20-round ShotSpotter alert on West Virginia Avenue, near Virginia and Isabell.
