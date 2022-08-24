Shakira Is ‘Upset’ After Ex Gerard Pique Is Seen Kissing Another Woman 2 Months After Split

Image Credit: Shutterstock

His lips don’t lie! Gerard Piqué, 35, was photographed making out with his rumored new girlfriend, public relations student Clara Chia Marti, 23, at a music festival in Catalonia, Spain on Sunday, August 21. The PDA comes just two months after the pro-athlete and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the lip locking pics have saddened the “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker. “Shakira can’t believe Gerard would do something like this so soon after their break-up,” says our source.

The former couple share sons Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9, and according to our source the Grammy winner has been doing all she can to keep the peace for the sake of their kids. “Shakira feels like she has done everything in her power to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship with Gerard including not collecting on child support or anything. Even though Gerard is still living in Barcelona she has even agreed to cover the costs for him to visit his children in Miami on a regular basis. So, for him to put something like this out there feels so unnecessary. Of course, nobody wants to see their ex make out with somebody else but she moved on long before they called things off. Her kids are her first priority and even though they had a pact to not go public for a year after their break-up, she can’t control what he does and she knows it was bound to happen at some point.”

According to reports, Gerard’s PDA partner Clara works at his PR company Kosmos and they’ve been “seeing each other for months.” Still, Shakira wishes she didn’t have to see evidence of his new relationship. “She understands that people move on after relationships and although she wishes she didn’t have to see those kind of things she knows that she lives in the public eye and there’s no way of avoiding it,” adds our source. “It’s all part of the fallout of their relationship and she just wants to move forward with her own life. Despite feeling upset about the whole situation, he’s still the father of their children so she knows she has to let it go.”

Shakira met the Barcelona based athlete in the Spring of 2010 when he appeared in her music video for the World Cup anthem, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” But it wasn’t until March 2011 that she confirmed their romance on Facebook when she shared a sweet photo of Gerard with his arms wrapped around her waist.

Sadly, on June 4, 2022, Shakira and Gerard announced their split in a joint statement, saying, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”