Bismarck, ND

Bismarck-Mandan Knights of Columbus building beds for Catholic Indian Mission

By Nicholas Quallich
 2 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A faith-based organization, known for its dedication to the community, is working to help improve the lives of children.

“When we asked how many beds were needed, we were told: ‘Well, you probably can’t make enough beds to meet the total need,’ but at the same time, every bed, they said, was very much appreciated,” Knights of Columbus Council 6540 Grand Knight John Berger said.

The Bismarck Mandan Knights of Columbus are working on an initiative they’re calling “Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep,” using donations to make 50 beds for children with the Catholic Indian Mission and Saint Bernard’s Mission School in Sioux County.

According to the mission’s website , Sioux is one of the 20 poorest counties in the United States, with an unemployment rate between 65% and 75%. Berger said while this project will help some of those in need, there’s a lot more work needing to be done.

“The nice thing about this project is it’s very concrete. You’re not wondering what particularly is this money going to be used for. It’s going to be used to provide a child with a bed, so he has a safe and warm place to sleep at night; so it’s pretty simple,” Berger said.

If you’d like to provide a bed or bed supplies for a child in need, donations can be made to the Cathedral Knights. You can also make a donation by clicking here .

