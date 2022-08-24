ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Cool off when there’s an excessive heat warning

With the Antelope Valley under a heat watch, on Tuesday, and temperatures expected to remain high the next few days, cooling centers are open and available across the Valley. Los Angeles County operates regional cooling centers at a number of local libraries and parks.
Los Angeles, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up

LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
nbcpalmsprings.com

Flood Watch in Effect in Parts of Riverside County Starting at Noon Wednesday

(CNS) – A flood watch is in effect in parts of Riverside County starting at noon Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Riverside County mountains, Coachella, Cathedral City, La Quinta, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Indio, Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Running Springs are affected by the flood watch from noon through Thursday evening.
#Excessive Heat Warning
foxla.com

Orange County hit by street takeovers

Multiple street takeovers were reported across Orange County Wednesday night. Hundreds of spectators and drivers were spotted performing stunts and taking over intersections in Anaheim and Santa Ana.
CBS LA

Inland Empire mountains, deserts could see monsoon thunderstorms tonight

A flood watch has been issued for much of the Inland Empire, which could see monsoonal thunderstorms as soon as Wednesday night.The chance of monsoonal thunderstorms peaks Wednesday and Thursday, particularly for the mountains and the deserts.The Flood Watch goes into effect at noon for the mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside County, the Apple and Lucerne valleys, Wrightwood, and the Coachella Valley. In the event of excessive rainfall, the areas under watch could lead to flash flooding and rivers, creeks, and streams swell from excessive runoff.The storm could also bring frequent lightning and gusty winds.The rainfall may also cause mud and debris flows in areas recently scorched by the Apple and El Dorado fires.
foxla.com

Multiple street takeovers reported across Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Screeching tires, donuts, hundreds of spectators. It was the wrong kind of middle-of-the-night wake-up call for people living near the intersection of Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in Anaheim. A street-racing sideshow. It was of several events that happened overnight and those who heard the noise...
KESQ News Channel 3

Local emergency teams prepare for potential thunderstorms

Riverside County and local city officials prepared Wednesday for potential road closures, flooding and power outages as monsoonal thunderstorms were expected to move through the mountains and parts of the desert. "We've been seeing a lot of monsoonal activity, and that's really something that we've been paying a lot of attention to," said Shane Reichardt, The post Local emergency teams prepare for potential thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
Santa Clarita Radio

Metrolink Cancels Some Train Services Through Santa Clarita

Metrolink is canceling some train services, including those traveling through Santa Clarita, for at least a week due to mechanical issues. Metrolink is experiencing mechanical issues with some of its locomotives, forcing the train company to reduce services until at least next Monday. The following trains are canceled effective today,...
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Moves to One Day Watering Schedule

On August 15, Pasadena City Council approved new water restrictions that will limit outdoor irrigation. Beginning September 1, 2022, outdoor watering is limited to one day per week to further stretch critical water supplies during this unprecedented drought. For customers who have even-numbered street addresses, watering is on Mondays only....
Santa Clarita Radio

Rollover 14 Freeway Crash Results In No Injuries

No injuries were reported after a car rolled several times in a 14 Freeway crash Thursday. Around 8:57 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a rollover vehicle on the southbound 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Ruben Munoz, Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
