WSYX ABC6
CCS parents and preachers hope students will be back in classroom Monday following strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Board of Education will convene in a special meeting Friday evening on the tentative contract agreement hammered out early Thursday. The negotiations that were ordered by a mediator lasted 14 hours. The Columbus Education Association said Thursday the comprehensive conceptual agreement tentatively ends the...
WSYX ABC6
Despite a tentative deal, some CCS parents won't send kids to class until Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Columbus City Schools parents say they will show their solidarity to district teachers until classes return in person next week. The Columbus Education Association will vote on a tentative agreement reached with the district Sunday to end their strike. "I let her know that...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools provides clarification on remote learning attendance procedures
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With teachers picketing, Columbus City Schools students started the year Wednesday remotely. Many questioned how many students attended their virtual lessons with many parents saying they would not be logging their children on. CCS Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon said Wednesday she did not have attendance...
WSYX ABC6
CCS superintendent says district is committed to getting teachers back in classrooms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — During the ongoing teacher strike in Columbus, ABC 6/FOX 28 spoke one-on-one with Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon. "My role is to orchestrate the team and to memorialize the issues we are going to take to be negotiated," Dixon said. "We have been collecting items to make sure that our strategic plan priorities and our board goals can be fulfilled.".
WSYX ABC6
CEA and CCS reach conceptual agreement, students to return to classrooms Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Board of Education reached a conceptual agreement with the Columbus Education Association early Thursday morning. Teachers did not hit the picket lines Thursday morning but instead prepared to welcome students back into classrooms. Thursday would have been the fourth day of the teacher's...
WSYX ABC6
Livingston Elementary mom leaves job, stays home with kids during CCS strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bianca Griffin's three children, Ka’Niyah, Ka’Nijah and Kendrick are three of the more than 45,000 other Columbus City School students who were not able to go back to school in person on Wednesday. Griffin said she's now forced to stay home with her...
WSYX ABC6
Teacher turned CEA spokeswoman, Regina Fuentes stays focused on future
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — She's been the voice of the Columbus Education Association throughout the school talks and strike. Fuentes said she grew up going to Columbus schools and has been teaching in the district all her career. Wednesday would’ve been the first day of her 24th year of...
WSYX ABC6
1st day of school in Columbus won't be the same for students or striking teachers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is hope across the community with negotiations expected to re-start on Wednesday. But some families said Tuesday that while they support and value teachers, the uncertainty has kids and parents on edge as the strike will be in full swing on their first day of school.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Metropolitan Library offering students free after-school snacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library announced that it has once again partnered with Children's Hunger Alliance to provide free after-school snacks to students at 15 of its 23 branches. Barnett Branch: Monday-Friday: 3:30-4:30 p.m. & Saturday: 2:30-3 p.m. Driving Park Branch: Monday-Friday: 4:15-4:45 p.m. & Saturday:...
WSYX ABC6
Groveport Madison Schools approved purchase of new school buses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Groveport Madison school board approved Wednesday night the purchase of five more school buses. The district said the buses will be used for special education student services. Last week, parents told ABC 6/FOX 28 their children's buses are either hour late or never come...
WSYX ABC6
Community groups offering assistance to students during Columbus teacher strike
Students who are unable to get into their school buildings during the Columbus teacher's strike are getting help from community agencies as they prepare to attend classes virtually. "We are not here to supplant the work of the teachers, we are not educators," said Doug Wolf, Chief Executive Officer with...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Metropolitan Library has resources ahead of 1st virtual day amid teacher strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the first day of classes for Columbus City Schools heading for virtual learning, the Columbus Metropolitan Library and its 23 locations have the tools and resources for families throughout Central Ohio to help keep children engaged. Ben Zenitsky with the Columbus Metropolitan Library says...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City School students return to school Wednesday while teachers continue to strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students at Columbus City Schools are starting the new year online Wednesday while teachers remain on the picket line for the third day. CCS students will attend classes virtually and the district continues to stress the importance of attendance. Every student must log on to...
WSYX ABC6
CCS teachers strike for second day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus teachers are back on the picket lines for a second day Tuesday. The Columbus City Schools Board held an emergency meeting Monday night, the district's first meeting since the Columbus Education Association (CEA) voted to strike. Parents joined teachers with the CEA during the...
WSYX ABC6
Lowest-paying jobs in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for a new career, we've got a list of occupations you might want to avoid if money is among your motivators. The data is from May 2021 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It does not include estimated annual wages for actors, musicians, singers, and non-radio disc jockeys.
WSYX ABC6
Beyond the Game: Coach caught in the middle of Columbus teacher strike
Columbus City School athletes might be having deja vu. Much like the suspension of activity during Covid, the strike by CEA has prompted a suspension of practice and games for all extra curricular activities.ABC-6 spoke with Northland head football coach Ryan Sayers, who was on the picket line Tuesday morning but expressing his disappointment Tuesday afternoon that his team can't be a team right now.Sports Director Clay Hall reports.
WSYX ABC6
Marysville student in custody after bringing stolen gun on school bus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Marysville student was taken into custody Wednesday morning after bringing a stolen gun on the school bus. The Marysville Police Department responded to the report of a recovered handgun at Bunsold Middle School around 7:15 a.m. Witnesses overheard a student talking about having a...
WSYX ABC6
Classified as a 'severe hazard,' Circleville neighbors disgusted eyesore not cleaned up
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Circleville made a call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say a three-bedroom home on their small residential street that was destroyed by fire last year remains a severe hazard for them. "I watch you guys on TV, and you always...
WSYX ABC6
CEA says picketers were hit by BB pellets in Clintonville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Education Association said some members who were picketing near two north Columbus schools Tuesday were hit by BB pellets. Columbus Police said officers responded to the area of North High Street and Henderson Road near Indian Springs Elementary School and Whetstone High School around 2:15 p.m. Monday.
WSYX ABC6
Whitehall police honor fallen Officer Terry McDowell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Whitehall Division of Police paid tribute Wednesday to fallen Officer Terry McDowell 21 years after he died in the line of duty. The tribute included remarks from McDowell's family and an honor guard. There was also a groundbreaking for a new police station expansion...
