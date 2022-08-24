ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

CCS superintendent says district is committed to getting teachers back in classrooms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — During the ongoing teacher strike in Columbus, ABC 6/FOX 28 spoke one-on-one with Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon. "My role is to orchestrate the team and to memorialize the issues we are going to take to be negotiated," Dixon said. "We have been collecting items to make sure that our strategic plan priorities and our board goals can be fulfilled.".
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
WSYX ABC6

CEA and CCS reach conceptual agreement, students to return to classrooms Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Board of Education reached a conceptual agreement with the Columbus Education Association early Thursday morning. Teachers did not hit the picket lines Thursday morning but instead prepared to welcome students back into classrooms. Thursday would have been the fourth day of the teacher's...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Teacher turned CEA spokeswoman, Regina Fuentes stays focused on future

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — She's been the voice of the Columbus Education Association throughout the school talks and strike. Fuentes said she grew up going to Columbus schools and has been teaching in the district all her career. Wednesday would’ve been the first day of her 24th year of...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Metropolitan Library offering students free after-school snacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library announced that it has once again partnered with Children's Hunger Alliance to provide free after-school snacks to students at 15 of its 23 branches. Barnett Branch: Monday-Friday: 3:30-4:30 p.m. & Saturday: 2:30-3 p.m. Driving Park Branch: Monday-Friday: 4:15-4:45 p.m. & Saturday:...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Groveport Madison Schools approved purchase of new school buses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Groveport Madison school board approved Wednesday night the purchase of five more school buses. The district said the buses will be used for special education student services. Last week, parents told ABC 6/FOX 28 their children's buses are either hour late or never come...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

CCS teachers strike for second day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus teachers are back on the picket lines for a second day Tuesday. The Columbus City Schools Board held an emergency meeting Monday night, the district's first meeting since the Columbus Education Association (CEA) voted to strike. Parents joined teachers with the CEA during the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Lowest-paying jobs in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for a new career, we've got a list of occupations you might want to avoid if money is among your motivators. The data is from May 2021 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It does not include estimated annual wages for actors, musicians, singers, and non-radio disc jockeys.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Beyond the Game: Coach caught in the middle of Columbus teacher strike

Columbus City School athletes might be having deja vu. Much like the suspension of activity during Covid, the strike by CEA has prompted a suspension of practice and games for all extra curricular activities.ABC-6 spoke with Northland head football coach Ryan Sayers, who was on the picket line Tuesday morning but expressing his disappointment Tuesday afternoon that his team can't be a team right now.Sports Director Clay Hall reports.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Marysville student in custody after bringing stolen gun on school bus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Marysville student was taken into custody Wednesday morning after bringing a stolen gun on the school bus. The Marysville Police Department responded to the report of a recovered handgun at Bunsold Middle School around 7:15 a.m. Witnesses overheard a student talking about having a...
MARYSVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

CEA says picketers were hit by BB pellets in Clintonville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Education Association said some members who were picketing near two north Columbus schools Tuesday were hit by BB pellets. Columbus Police said officers responded to the area of North High Street and Henderson Road near Indian Springs Elementary School and Whetstone High School around 2:15 p.m. Monday.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Whitehall police honor fallen Officer Terry McDowell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Whitehall Division of Police paid tribute Wednesday to fallen Officer Terry McDowell 21 years after he died in the line of duty. The tribute included remarks from McDowell's family and an honor guard. There was also a groundbreaking for a new police station expansion...
WHITEHALL, OH

