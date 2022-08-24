COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — During the ongoing teacher strike in Columbus, ABC 6/FOX 28 spoke one-on-one with Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon. "My role is to orchestrate the team and to memorialize the issues we are going to take to be negotiated," Dixon said. "We have been collecting items to make sure that our strategic plan priorities and our board goals can be fulfilled.".

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO