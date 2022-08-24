Read full article on original website
Don Mattingly, Rickey Henderson reunite prior to Marlins’ game against Athletics
A reunion of two of baseball’s greats took place in foul territory at RingCentral Stadium on Tuesday.
Tomase: The Red Sox suddenly aren't just bad, they're embarrassing
For an organization that has spent the last decade whiplashing between first and last place, the Red Sox keep finding ways to disgust us. They entered July firmly in control of the wild card race. They're about to finish August so laughably out of contention that cries of, "Play the kids!" are largely meaningless, because outside of first baseman Triston Casas, the kids are already here, starting three out of every five games.
Bryce Harper drops truth bomb on why he can’t get called up yet after 2 dingers in rehab start
Bryce Harper’s still got it. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is finally into the phase of his rehab where he is making appearances in the minor leagues. He made an appearance in Triple-A ball, joining the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they began a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, smacking two home runs.
‘This is my home’: Dansby Swanson drops truth bomb on extension talks with Braves
The Atlanta Braves are working to secure each member of their winning core for the long term. Shortstop Dansby Swanson is next as he continues his breakout season. The Braves have already started discussing a new deal with the 28-year-old. In 126 games this season, he has a slash line of .291/.346/.450 with 143 hits, 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 16 stolen bases this season. His career-best season at the plate is making him a candidate to sign a contract extension. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Swanson has made it clear that Atlanta is his home and that he wants to be with the Braves.
MLB world scratches its head at baffling blunder from Yankees
While a lot has gone wrong for the New York Yankees during their current slide, defense has not been a big issue. That changed in Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. But the mistake was not physical. Rather, it was a huge mental mistake from second baseman Gleyber Torres.
Angels season gets even worse with latest roster move that could dishearten Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani
The already depressing state of the Los Angeles Angels in the 2022 MLB season gets another sad update with the team opting to place Jared Walsh on the 60-day injured list, as announced by the team Thursday. The Angels initially placed Walsh on the 10-day injured list after getting diagnosed...
WATCH: Victor Scott Hits First Home Run as a Pro
Scott goes yard for the first time in his professional career.
Giancarlo Stanton reacts to giving Yankees big ‘boost’ in first game in over a month
The Bash Brothers are back together, finally! After missing significant time due to injury, the New York Yankees welcomed back Giancarlo Stanton to their roster. His return came at just the right time, as the team is starting to find their groove again after a horrid second half of the season. Stanton immediately provided firepower […] The post Giancarlo Stanton reacts to giving Yankees big ‘boost’ in first game in over a month appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes gets real on his groin injury
The New York Yankees received a mixed bag of injury results on Thursday. On one hand, Giancarlo Stanton was activated ahead of their game in Oakland against the Athletics. But on the other hand, Nestor Cortes was placed on the 15-day IL with a groin injury. Cortes spoke with the Yankees media ahead of Thursday’s […] The post Yankees’ Nestor Cortes gets real on his groin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Yankees didn’t trade for Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline
The New York Yankees made a rather odd decision by trading left-hander Jordan Montgomery at the deadline. Considering he was relatively consistent for the team, aside from his last few starts, it was puzzling they shipped him off to the St. Louis Cardinals. While the Yankees did replace him with another quality arm in Frankie […] The post The reason Yankees didn’t trade for Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Cashman sounds off on Yankees’ pursuit of Luis Castillo ahead of MLB trade deadline
The talk around baseball ahead of this season’s MLB trade deadline much centered on now-former Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo. Multiple teams pushed to acquire the two-time All-Star, but in the end, the Reds decided to send him to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for four prospects. The Yankees were among the teams that […] The post Brian Cashman sounds off on Yankees’ pursuit of Luis Castillo ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 8/25/2022
The New York Yankees take on the Oakland Athletics. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Athletics prediction and pick. Jameson Taillon goes to the bump for the Yankees, while James Kaprielian gets the call for the Athletics. Jameson Taillon had a 2.30 ERA at the start of...
Jays’ Kevin Gausman rides hot streak into matchup with Red Sox
The visiting Toronto Blue Jays have to be feeling good as they enter Thursday with a chance to sweep the
Red Sox unveil 2023 schedule: Opening Day is March 30 at Fenway Park
Rather than playing divisional opponents 19 times per season, the Red Sox will go up against the Blue Jays, Orioles, Rays, and Yankees 13 times per year beginning in 2023. They will also play a total of 46 interleague games against National League clubs, which is up from 20 in 2022.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Rangers, Orioles, Red Sox, & Astros Set to Cash)
My favorite musical artist, a rapper named JID, releases an album on Friday called The Never Story and I couldn't be more thrilled. I can't wait to listen to it driving around, with my headphones on relaxing, and blaring on the speakers in my house dancing. But, I'd really love...
Cardinals witness historic hitting streak, but not from Paul Goldschmidt
A player for the St. Louis Cardinals has recorded 10 hits in 10 consecutive at-bats. It came from the bat of none other than…Corey Dickerson. Even as Paul Goldschmidt puts together an MVP-worthy hitting campaign and Nolan Arenado continues to rake, it was the 33-year-old, journeyman left fielder that pieced together a historic hitting streak in a series against the Chicago Cubs that not even players like Stan Musial could reach.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s Hall of Fame case gets glowing endorsement from Rockets rookie
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is now a four-time NBA champion. The former Defensive Player of the Year is also a four-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA, and seven-time All-Defense. There’s no denying that he has one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the game, and there are more than a few folks out there who believe that this man should be in the Hall of Fame once he retires.
