the university of hawai'i system
Voyaging family memorialized in UH Maui College murals
Visitors to the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Campus Health Center are now welcomed by a series of murals of Polynesian Voyaging Society Apprentice Navigator Kala Baybayan Tanaka; her father the late Chad Kālepa Baybayan, who was a master navigator, sailed on Hōkūle‘a, and served as navigator-in-residence at the ʻImiloa Astronomy Center of Hawaiʻi; and distinguished waterman Archie Kalepa.
the university of hawai'i system
Kauaʻi Council honors HiPAM for pandemic guidance
The Hawaiʻi Pandemic Applied Modeling Work Group (HiPAM) was recognized by the Kauaʻi County Council for their “outstanding contributions to Kauaʻi and to the State of Hawaiʻi in addressing the formidable challenges poised by the COVID-19 pandemic.” HiPAM members included University of Hawaiʻi researchers and community professionals in epidemiology, data science, healthcare and others who adapted tools that inform decision making and planning to help improve lives and public health in Hawaiʻi.
the university of hawai'i system
Oli, traditional protocol to name Kapiʻolani CC landmark
Pū kani (conch shell) and oli (chants) echoed through the piko (center) of the Kapiʻolani Community College campus just after sunrise on August 17 to mark the beginning of Pōkinahua, a traditional Hawaiian ceremony honoring aliʻi (chiefs). About 100 faculty and staff observed the protocol to help usher in the fall 2022 semester and celebrate the naming of the Great Lawn, Makahiapo, which means first-born child.
the university of hawai'i system
Teaching English in Jordan, notable fellowship for UH Mānoa alumnus
The U.S. Department of State has selected a University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa alumnus for a prestigious English language teaching fellowship in Jordan. Brian J. O’Hare earned his master’s in social work in May 2022 from the Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health and was one of 200 U.S. citizens chosen for the 2022–2023 English Language Fellow Program. The premier opportunity is for experienced teachers of English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) to enact meaningful and sustainable changes globally in more than 80 countries.
hawaiipublicradio.org
$5,000 grant program for small-scale farmers accepting applications
Home farming just got more exciting. The state Department of Agriculture has $3 million in federal grants to help small-scale gardeners and livestock operators grow local. It’s the second year the Micro-Grants for Food Security Program is being offered to Hawaiʻi residents, with a maximum award of $5,000. It aims to help produce food in areas that are food insecure.
Over $10K of fish donated to Hawaii Foodbank
The United Fishing Agency recently donated approximately 4,000 pounds or $10,161.90 of locally caught fish to Hawaii Foodbank, a statewide non-profit that provides food to those in need.
the university of hawai'i system
UH Mānoa celebrates return with first day of school event
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa kicked off the first day of the fall 2022 semester with a big celebration to welcome all students back to campus for the first time since March 2020 and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. An estimated 3,500 students, faculty, staff and...
the university of hawai'i system
Pay increases, new sick leave policy for graduate assistants
A pay increase for Graduate Assistants (GAs) at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and UH Hilo went into effect on August 1, 2022. Additional increases for UH Mānoa GAs are scheduled for August 2023 and August 2024. UH Hilo is currently reviewing future pay increases beyond 2022. The increases raise the minimum step at which a GA can be hired.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Artist perspectives from two sides of life's timeline at Downtown Art Center
The exhibition “Illusion and Reality” at Honolulu’s Downtown Art Center showcases photorealistic oil paintings by two artists from two generations. Charles Valoroso is "the Boomer," a self-described art activist who recently returned home to Hawaiʻi after 50 years in arts education in California. Crissia Vaughn is "the Millennial" who grew up on Oʻahu and recently graduated with a fine arts degree from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
‘Our entire water network is at risk’: Aiona
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A call for action went out for a proactive response to prevent full contamination from the Red Hill Facility. Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona and State Rep. Bob McDermott said not enough is being done by local officials to protect Oahu’s water system. At a news conference Thursday, Aiona and McDermott question why […]
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Welina
—A greeting of affection, similar to aloha; a salutation in a letter. “August has arrived, and the fall term is in full swing! All week, we eagerly greeted our students with aloha and welina as they returned to our campuses.”. —Nikki Chun, Vice Provost for Enrollment Management, University of Hawaiʻi...
Top 10 elementary schools in Hawaii
NICHE ranked dozens of Hawaii elementary schools on factors like student-teacher ratio, free or reduced lunch and enrollment numbers.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: BASALT Restaurant
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local restaurant, BASALT is extending its hours and offering delivery services to customers. For five years BASALT has been offering a variety of dishes to its menu for Hawaii residents and visitors to enjoy. “What I love most about working here is the people. We are...
honolulumagazine.com
Things to Do on O‘ahu in September 2022
Sept. 3–4 After a pandemic postponement, the Okinawan Festival returns for a two-day in-person event with the theme of “Sharing Uchinanchu Aloha.” Indulge yourself in everything Okinawan through food, arts and crafts, a bonsai exhibit and more. Hawai‘i Convention Center, okinawanfestival.com. FESTIVAL. 46th Annual Honolulu Intertribal...
KITV.com
Honolulu offering interest-free, down-payment home loans up to $40,000
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than half a million dollars for interest-free down-payment home loans is available for qualifying Oahu residents from the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Community Services (DCS). The DCS says it’s accepting pre-eligibility applications for the $550,000 in HOME funds for the 2022 fiscal...
Get your andagi! Hawaii’s Okinawan Festival is coming
The festival continues to be one of Hawaii's largest cultural events.
KITV.com
Low levels of Legionella found at senior living facility in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some residents at a Honolulu senior housing complex were recently notified of low levels of the Legionella bacteria found at the facility. One Kalakaua senior living complex told owners and residents last week that the Legionella bacteria was found in water samples in two units.
Hawaii Magazine
These are 5 of the Coolest Cafés in Kaimukī
Coffee shops are true community gathering places. It’s in neighborhood cafés that doctors, lawyers, teachers, artists and travelers all coalesce, uniting over a similar need—caffeine. This very reason often makes cafés representative of the neighborhood’s residents and even the types of visitors it draws. There’s much to discover in a neighborhood through the coffee culture.
BEAT OF HAWAII
210 Flights Delayed Again At 5 Hawaii Airports
It’s been three weeks since Hawaii flight delays last caught our attention. But unfortunately, these seem to be an eternal problem, as reported by the flight-tracking service FlightAware and by OAG’s FlightView. On Tuesday and Wednesday, 210 Hawaii flight delays took place at five Hawaii airports. These were a mix of short and long delays on both mainland and interisland flights.
hawaiinewsnow.com
'This is their job': Honolulu EMS director shares update on staff affected by ambulance fire
HFD is expanding its drone program to save more lives. The problem? Crowded skies. Above massive fires at businesses and over brush, a drone can guide firefighters on the ground to hotspots or out of danger zones. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Even at low tide, the damage can be...
