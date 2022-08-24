Read full article on original website
Related
This man once claimed to be the last American slave and the oldest man alive at 130 years old
Wikipedia has a list of the last survivors of the American slave trade. There are at least 27 people on the list as being survivors while two have been discredited due to records being falsified or claiming the wrong dates of birth.
Teacher mispronounces every student's name to get a laugh, but it also serves a bigger purpose
This story originally appeared on 03.08.22 Anyone who has lived in the U.S. with a nontraditionally American name knows how hard it can be to get some people to pronounce your name correctly. My husband's name is Javad, which is only two syllables and objectively not hard to say (juh-VAHD), but I've watched many people mutilate it over the years even after being given the correct pronunciation. I remember one time watching him introduce himself to a man clearly and slowly—twice—and the man still called him "Bob," like he couldn't even digest this name he'd never heard before, much less pronounce it .
Texas school district pulls the Bible, The Bluest Eye and other books from library
A Texas school district is scrambling to remove books from its library shelves ahead of the fall semester, after they were challenged by parents and community members. Among the books removed are a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank’s diary, Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye and the Bible.
Fiction: In a Guava Tree Farm. “Inspiring Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.
Comments / 0