Williamsburg, VA

Wild fox bites five people and two animals overnight in Williamsburg

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A wild fox bit multiple victims, both human and animal, in Williamsburg over the last couple of days.

Multiple sightings were reported of a wild gray fox in the areas of Mimosa Drive, Boundary Street, Counselor’s Way, and Griffin Avenue overnight between Monday, Aug. 22, and Tuesday, Aug. 23. Five people, one dog and one cat were reportedly bitten by the fox.

Cat tests positive for rabies in Dinwiddie County after charging at resident

According to the City of Williamsburg, the fox is now dead. The animal was tested for rabies and the results are currently pending.

Residents of Williamsburg — or any other area in the commonwealth — that have come in contact with or been bitten by a wild or stray animal are encouraged to call the Virginia Department of Health at 757-603-4277.

