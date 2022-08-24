ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester arson task force has made an arrest in connection to a fire that happened Tuesday at an apartment on Salina Street. 57-year-old Bryant Wheeler is accused of trying to set an apartment building on fire with gasoline on Tuesday. When firefighters got there, the entrance to the building on Salina Street was on fire, but the flames were put out quickly. Everyone inside got out safely.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO