WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after Jefferson Ave shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said a man is in the hospital after he was shot on Jefferson Avenue near Williams Street on Tuesday night. Rochester police said they arrived at around 8:30 p.m. and found the man with an upper-body gunshot wound. The injured city resident was taken to Strong Hospital and he is expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
Police look into whether shooting near College Town and crash near Strong Hospital are connected
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are trying to determine if there’s a connection between a shooting, a runaway car, and a crash all near Strong Hospital on Friday morning. The Rochester Police Department began investigating at around 1:45 a.m. when a private car dropped off a 27-year-old man at Strong Hospital with a gunshot wound. The man is expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
Newark woman faces multiple charges after breaking into 3 storage facilities
NEWARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Newark woman Thursday following an investigation into a string of burglaries. Deputies say that Dorothy J. Lampley, 64, was found to have cut the locks on multiple storage units from three different facilities in Geneva, Manchester and Hopewell, stealing property from some of the units.
WHEC TV-10
Motorcyclist killed on Clover Street in Pittsford
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal accident in the town of Pittsford Thursday. Deputies say that a motorcycle and car collided on Clover Street at Willard Road. The motorcyclist was killed. The area was closed to traffic during the investigation but...
WHEC TV-10
5 arrested in ATV theft operation in Springwater
SPRINGWATER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Five people from Rochester were arrested for an ATV theft operation in Livingston County. They’re accused of stealing an ATV and then crashing it, before trying to run from police. The incident happened Tuesday night around 6:00 p.m. in the town of Springwater. Deputies...
WHEC TV-10
Greece man arrested for illegal gun possession
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Greece Police made a gun arrest responding to a suspicious incident on North Avenue Wednesday. Detectives secured a search warrant for a residence that led to the recovery of an illegally possessed firearm and the arrest of Raekwon Adams, 21, a Greece resident. Adams was...
WHEC TV-10
Police are searching for suspect after gunpoint robbery and car theft
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The search is on for the suspect in a robbery and the stealing of a car on Thursday night. Rochester Police said the robbery happened around 11:45 p.m. on Sherwood Avenue but police didn’t find out about it until the victim flagged them down 30 minutes later on Lyell Avenue.
WHEC TV-10
Woman arrested for Dewey Avenue hit-and-run
GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police have found the driver that hit a person walking down Dewey Avenue last Thursday. Investigators say the victim has serious injuries that required hospitalization. 40-year-old Brenda Vanorden is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious physical injury, and aggravated...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man arrested for attempting to set fire to his apartment building
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester arson task force has made an arrest in connection to a fire that happened Tuesday at an apartment on Salina Street. 57-year-old Bryant Wheeler is accused of trying to set an apartment building on fire with gasoline on Tuesday. When firefighters got there, the entrance to the building on Salina Street was on fire, but the flames were put out quickly. Everyone inside got out safely.
WHEC TV-10
Interstate Gun Task Force has seized over 6,000 illegal guns since January
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Governor Kathy Hochul was in New York City Wednesday to talk about the rate of illegal gun seizures by police across the state. Hochul says the guns are being removed thanks to the help of federal partners. News10NBC takes a look at some of these...
WHEC TV-10
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Irondequoit house fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Firefighters say one person died in a house fire in Irondequoit. The house is on Garford Road between Sea Breeze Drive and Culver Road. Crews from five fire departments responded to the house fully engulfed in flames. The first firefighters arrived on Wednesday just before midnight. Fire officials said occupants were trapped inside the home.
WHEC TV-10
Two people shot in separate areas of Rochester overnight, both expected to survive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are in the hospital after a pair of overnight shootings in separate areas of Rochester. Both are expected to survive. One victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot on Pierpont Street near Driving Park on Wednesday morning. The Rochester Police Department responded to calls for shots fired at around 12:40 a.m. and learned that the man had been taken to Rochester General Hospital in a private car.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man found guilty of arson for fire at Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On Monday, the Niagara County District Attorney announced that a Rochester man has been found guilty of several charges, including arson, for a 2020 fire at the Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield. Richard Pesono, 64, was convicted of fourth-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment, and fourth-degree...
WHEC TV-10
Police release name of man fatally shot during a robbery on North Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said 41-year-old Rashadd Walker is the name of the man who was fatally shot during a robbery on Wednesday night. The shooting happened at the corner of North Street and Duran Street, outside of Brooklyn Mini Mart. When Rochester police officers arrived, they found the city resident dead at the scene from at least one upper-body gunshot wound.
WHEC TV-10
Police make arrest in robbery of ESL Credit Union on Merchants Rd.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said there was a bank robbery at ESL Credit Union on Merchants Road on Monday afternoon. When Rochester police arrived at ESL at around 1:15 p.m., they learned that a suspect had displayed a note to the teller demanding cash. Police said the suspect then ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.
WHEC TV-10
Man said his grandson was helping a friend when he was killed in Inner Loop hit-and-run
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The family of a Canadian man killed in a hit-and-run in Rochester over the weekend is mourning his death. Their message to the driver? Turn yourself in. We are hearing from the grandfather of Anthony Trayner. The family said Trayner was trying to help a friend in need when he was killed.
WHEC TV-10
3 people charged with possession of 178 grams of fentanyl following traffic stop
AVON, N.Y. – Three people are charged with felony drug possession after a traffic stop last Thursday. Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies made the stop on I-390 in the town of Avon. The driver, 49-year-old Charlene Williams of Bolivar, New York, and both passengers, 52-year-old Dwayne Motley, and 26-year-old...
WHEC TV-10
Brighton Police warn residents of ‘Kia TikTok Challenge’
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — The crime the Brighton Police are calling the “Kia TikTok Challenge” has made it to our area. Thousands of Kias and Hyundais are being stolen around the country right now, and the department has tracked down several stolen Kias and Hyundais this month.
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County man run over while flagging at job site
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Livingston County man remains in serious condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after he was run over while working as a flagger for a paving company earlier this month. Bernie Fischer’s family shared their story with News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke in hopes of getting...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester couple hoping to land Cannabis Dispensary License
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — On Thursday, New York State began accepting applications from people who want to open legal marijuana dispensaries in New York. At the front of the line was a Rochester couple who meets the benchmarks and is hoping to get one of the first licenses to legally sell.
