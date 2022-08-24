Read full article on original website
Georgia prosecutor seeks to compel testimony of Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell, other Trump allies in 2020 election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia prosecutor seeks to compel testimony of Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell, other Trump allies in 2020 election probe.
Judge strikes down COVID-19 vaccine mandate for DC employees
City government workers in the District can no longer be punished for choosing not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a D.C. Superior Court judge who effectively threw out the COVID-19 vaccine mandate that applied to all D.C. employees. Judge Maurice Ross ruled Thursday that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser...
Oklahoma executes man for 1997 beating death despite clemency recommendation from state’s pardon and parole board
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executes man for 1997 beating death despite clemency recommendation from state's pardon and parole board.
Burke & Herbert Bank opens first Maryland branch
Alexandria-based Burke & Herbert Bank has opened a branch in Bethesda, its first branch in Maryland in its 170-year history. The branch, at 7272 Wisconsin Ave., is part of Carr Properties’ three-tower office development, where D.C.’s Fox 5 recently relocated to. The Bethesda opening is part of a...
Md. US attorney outlines plan to use ‘Al Capone model,’ little-known statute to prosecute violent criminals
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland’s U.S. Attorney Erek Barron announced Wednesday what he called a series of “exceptional actions” that his office will undertake to quell violence in the city of Baltimore, including vetting those suspected of violent crime for white-collar offenses and using a little-utilized federal statute to prosecute gun crimes near schools.
DC’s law easing officer discipline upheld by federal appeals court
D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee can still skip going through the police union to discipline officers, thanks to a recent court ruling. The Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Emergency Act of 2020, passed in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis removed the D.C. Police Union from the disciplinary process, something the city believed was vital for dealing with officer misconduct more quickly.
DC shootings on same day connected; police say 2nd was retaliation for deadly mass shooting
Three men are under arrest in connection with a triple shooting in D.C. on Quincy Place Northeast Wednesday night. D.C. police now believe it was retaliation for a deadly mass shooting near a senior home on O Street Northwest earlier Wednesday. The first shooting happened at O and North Capitol...
California regulators approve plan requiring all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators approve plan requiring all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035.
Md.’s Rocky Gap Casino owner announces plans to sell for $260M
BALTIMORE — Golden Entertainment Inc. has announced plans to sell the Rocky Gap Casino Resort in western Maryland for $260 million. News outlets report that the sale was announced during a meeting of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission on Thursday. Maryland regulators will have to sign off...
Deadline looms to apply for Maryland student loan debt relief tax credit
Marylanders paying off their student loans still have time to apply for debt relief to help lessen the amount they still owe. The deadline for the state’s Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit Program for Tax Year 2022 is Sept. 15. “Going to college may seem out of reach...
2 stabbed on Red Line platform in DC
Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing Tuesday afternoon at Metro’s Metro Center station in downtown D.C. Metro Transit police say it happened just before 3:30 p.m. on the station’s Red Line platform. “The incident occurred after an apparent verbal confrontation between the victims and the...
Schools open in St. Mary’s County
Students in Maryland’s St. Mary’s County head back to classes Wednesday. Nearly 17,000 will be back at school. Each of the county’s three high schools and its four middle schools will have School Resource Officers provided by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The county’s...
Construction on delayed Purple Line light rail project to ramp up soon
While you might have seen crews out here and there over the summer, next month heavy construction is set to begin on the troubled Purple Line after almost two years. Hundreds of construction workers recently signed a labor agreement for the completion of the light rail job. “You are seeing...
