ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Judge strikes down COVID-19 vaccine mandate for DC employees

City government workers in the District can no longer be punished for choosing not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a D.C. Superior Court judge who effectively threw out the COVID-19 vaccine mandate that applied to all D.C. employees. Judge Maurice Ross ruled Thursday that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOP

Burke & Herbert Bank opens first Maryland branch

Alexandria-based Burke & Herbert Bank has opened a branch in Bethesda, its first branch in Maryland in its 170-year history. The branch, at 7272 Wisconsin Ave., is part of Carr Properties’ three-tower office development, where D.C.’s Fox 5 recently relocated to. The Bethesda opening is part of a...
BETHESDA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
WTOP

Md. US attorney outlines plan to use ‘Al Capone model,’ little-known statute to prosecute violent criminals

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland’s U.S. Attorney Erek Barron announced Wednesday what he called a series of “exceptional actions” that his office will undertake to quell violence in the city of Baltimore, including vetting those suspected of violent crime for white-collar offenses and using a little-utilized federal statute to prosecute gun crimes near schools.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

DC’s law easing officer discipline upheld by federal appeals court

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee can still skip going through the police union to discipline officers, thanks to a recent court ruling. The Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Emergency Act of 2020, passed in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis removed the D.C. Police Union from the disciplinary process, something the city believed was vital for dealing with officer misconduct more quickly.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Election State#Primary Election#Democratic#U S Senate#The Associated Press
WTOP

Md.’s Rocky Gap Casino owner announces plans to sell for $260M

BALTIMORE — Golden Entertainment Inc. has announced plans to sell the Rocky Gap Casino Resort in western Maryland for $260 million. News outlets report that the sale was announced during a meeting of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission on Thursday. Maryland regulators will have to sign off...
FLINTSTONE, MD
WTOP

2 stabbed on Red Line platform in DC

Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing Tuesday afternoon at Metro’s Metro Center station in downtown D.C. Metro Transit police say it happened just before 3:30 p.m. on the station’s Red Line platform. “The incident occurred after an apparent verbal confrontation between the victims and the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTOP

Schools open in St. Mary’s County

Students in Maryland’s St. Mary’s County head back to classes Wednesday. Nearly 17,000 will be back at school. Each of the county’s three high schools and its four middle schools will have School Resource Officers provided by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The county’s...
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy