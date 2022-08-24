ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Dinosaur tracks become visible in Texas park amid drought

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eep71_0hSj5WFB00

(NEXSTAR) – Visitors at a Texas state park last week were treated to a rare glimpse of 113 million-year-old dinosaur tracks exposed by the extreme drought gripping much of the U.S. Southwest.

The tracks, preserved in limestone at Dinosaur Valley State Park near Fort Worth, are usually covered by water and sediment. Months of hot, dry conditions, however, have reduced rivers and creeks to puddles in places, revealing the ancient prints.

Park Superintendent Jeff Davis told Nexstar that some of the longest-tenured employees, who have been there for eight to 10 years, have never seen the tracks so clearly.

Fourth set of human remains discovered at Lake Mead amid drought

“The most distinct trackway is called the ‘Lone Ranger’ (seen in the video above), and the last time it was exposed like this was in 2000,” Davis said. “It’s special because it was made by a single dinosaur, in this particular case there were about 140 tracks.”

The massive tracks belonged to an Acrocanthosaurus, Davis said, a theropod dinosaur believed to have been nearly 40 feet long .

Recent rains have diminished the view of the trackway, Davis said, but they are still visible.

The lack of rain made it possible for park rangers to clean out the tracks and help protect them, but park officials say over time weathering and erosion will naturally destroy the layer of limestone they were captured in.

“We do anticipate and know there to be more tracks that are buried to this day – so while we will lose the tracks we currently have, more will be discovered in the process!” the park posted on Facebook.

The historic glimpse of the trackways also happens to have come during the 50th anniversary year of Dinosaur Valley State Park, and Superintendent Davis encourages people to visit what he calls a world-class site with stunning detail.

“You won’t find them anywhere in the world,” Davis said. “You can actually see their individual toes, their individual claw marks. You can even see where they slipped as they were running.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Hemorrhagic disease discovered in deer across 39 North Carolina counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — An outbreak of hemorrhagic disease has struck North Carolina, and it has spread across multiple counties in the state’s Piedmont, foothills and Coastal Plain, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. “Hemorrhagic disease is a common disease in southeastern deer populations that causes sporadic outbreaks every few years, typically resulting […]
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
WNCT

How will student loan forgiveness impact North Carolina?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive $10,000 in federal student loans for most people is right in the middle in terms of popularity: Some don’t like the idea at all, and others think the amount is too little. The truth is that this is a step forward for an age group […]
EDUCATION
WNCT

Aug. 25: Latest COVID-19 infection rates in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker has compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina. The latest numbers come using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Dinosaur
WNCT

Court: Arkansas can’t ban treatment of transgender kids

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday said Arkansas can’t enforce its ban on transgender children receiving gender-affirming medical care. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a judge’s ruling temporarily blocking the state from enforcing the 2021 law. A trial is scheduled for October before the same judge on whether to permanently block the law.
ARKANSAS STATE
WNCT

NC school bus stop law: What you need to know

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Monday, the roads will be packed with cars and buses. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents about bus safety and the rules of the road. North Carolina School Bus Stop Law requires any traffic following a school bus to always stop. On two-lane roads with a center turning […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Can you remain anonymous in North Carolina when claiming a lottery win?

(WGHP) — With North Carolinians winning more lottery prizes in 2022 than any other year, many are wondering why big winners can’t remain anonymous. Simply, it’s the law right now. Lottery drawings are open to the public, and winners of over $600 do not retain their anonymity, according to a North Carolina lottery statute. However, […]
LOTTERY
WNCT

Touchdown Friday: Week 2 schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The high school football season is officially underway, and Eastern North Carolina teams are moving through the nonconference portion of their schedules. Week 2 of the high school football season features another round of intriguing games. From county rivals to longtime opponents, there’s a full slate of action for Friday. Scroll […]
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WNCT

NC schools agency highlights literacy gains in early grades

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Early-grade students in North Carolina’s public schools made marked improvements in reading and literacy skills during the last school year, outpacing students in other states evaluated with similar testing, the Department of Public Instruction said Thursday. The gains came during the first full school year of a new initiative contained within […]
EDUCATION
WNCT

ENC airports part of national American Airline cuts

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – American Airlines announced they’re cutting thousands of flights nationwide in the month of November. Several Eastern North Carolina airports use American Airlines for their service, which means some project they’ll be impacted. “We had four and a half flights a day last November, but no, we’re projected to just have […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss

DENVER (AP) — A woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, a Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley, who has long been on administrative leave from her...
MESA COUNTY, CO
WNCT

Transgender inmate’s suit against NC prison case can proceed

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the case of a transgender inmate suing North Carolina for gender-affirming medical care can proceed. Kanautica Zayre-Brown sued North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety in April, claiming the prison system has failed to regularly dispense Zayre-Brown’s prescribed hormones and has denied her request for a […]
POLITICS
WNCT

WNCT

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy