There's a nationwide truck driver shortage and a college in Southeast Michigan is offering a course to help fix it

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – It’s no secret the COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on many industries across the U.S. over the last two years.

Among those hard-hit industries is truck driving.

Reports show there’s a nationwide shortage of truck drivers, upwards of 80,000 drivers . Here in Michigan, statistics showed last fall the state was down about 2,600 drivers compared to before the pandemic.

While the so-called shortage was noticeable prior to 2020, the pandemic only exacerbated things.

One local college, though, has a plan in place to help curtail that trend. Washtenaw Community College is teaming up with Trainco Truck Driving School out of Ohio to try and get more truck drivers back on the road.

WWJ’s Erin Vee spoke with Trainco CEO Mike Moscinski about the driving school’s new three-week commercial driver’s license training course at WCC.

Courses are set to begin in September on the Ann Arbor campus, with additional offerings in October and November and officials eyeing expansion in the future, depending on demand.

Moscinski says the industry is “feeling the pressure” – especially smaller companies – after the federal government instituted a new requirement that says everyone who goes to take a CDL test must go through a CDL training course.

“All the smaller, middle-sized companies that were looking to hire people that just went and took the test – that’s all changed for them,” he said.

Students in the program, which costs just under $5,000, will be trained to pass an exam for their CDL. This will allow them to operate vehicles weighing up to 26,000 lbs., including tractor-trailers, tank vehicles, livestock carriers and flatbeds.

The class includes training in hazmat, tankers, shifting different transmissions, coupling and uncoupling trailers, understanding transportation regulations and managing road rage.

Moscinski says the industry has changed “a great deal” and many more changes are coming down the pipe, which is why it’s important to get drivers trained now.

More information on the training program can be found on the WCC website.