ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

There's a nationwide truck driver shortage and a college in Southeast Michigan is offering a course to help fix it

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d2Fpr_0hSj5OQb00

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – It’s no secret the COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on many industries across the U.S. over the last two years.

Among those hard-hit industries is truck driving.

Reports show there’s a nationwide shortage of truck drivers, upwards of 80,000 drivers . Here in Michigan, statistics showed last fall the state was down about 2,600 drivers compared to before the pandemic.

While the so-called shortage was noticeable prior to 2020, the pandemic only exacerbated things.

One local college, though, has a plan in place to help curtail that trend. Washtenaw Community College is teaming up with Trainco Truck Driving School out of Ohio to try and get more truck drivers back on the road.

WWJ’s Erin Vee spoke with Trainco CEO Mike Moscinski about the driving school’s new three-week commercial driver’s license training course at WCC.

Courses are set to begin in September on the Ann Arbor campus, with additional offerings in October and November and officials eyeing expansion in the future, depending on demand.

Moscinski says the industry is “feeling the pressure” – especially smaller companies – after the federal government instituted a new requirement that says everyone who goes to take a CDL test must go through a CDL training course.

“All the smaller, middle-sized companies that were looking to hire people that just went and took the test – that’s all changed for them,” he said.

Students in the program, which costs just under $5,000, will be trained to pass an exam for their CDL. This will allow them to operate vehicles weighing up to 26,000 lbs., including tractor-trailers, tank vehicles, livestock carriers and flatbeds.

The class includes training in hazmat, tankers, shifting different transmissions, coupling and uncoupling trailers, understanding transportation regulations and managing road rage.

Moscinski says the industry has changed “a great deal” and many more changes are coming down the pipe, which is why it’s important to get drivers trained now.

More information on the training program can be found on the WCC website.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Despite deadly parvo cases, large gathering of golden retrievers still on in Northern Michigan

The second largest gathering of golden retrievers will still take place in Northern Michigan next month, despite a spike in deadly parvovirus cases in dozens of Michigan dogs. The Northwest Michigan Golden Retriever Club said their fourth annual event that brings together a large group of golden retrievers dogs in Benzie County is a go, despite the cases.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Michigan’s new foreclosure claims law is pricing out housing programs

A new state law that allows for former property owners to collect surplus proceeds after a foreclosed property is sold was praised as a victory by those who are able to recoup some of the money from sales that would have otherwise gone to county government coffers. But it is already having a chilling effect on some government programs that would redevelop the properties or provide an opportunity to own their own homes.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan law enforcement agencies impacted by nationwide officer shortage

(CBS DETROIT) - The labor shortage continues to impact many professions, including law enforcement.An officer shortage is a growing concern for departments across the country and in Michigan. "We're looking for men and women of quality," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. There are not many things Bouchard hasn't seen in his 20 years as sheriff, but he said the current officer shortage is unlike anything he's ever experienced. "It's just unprecedented," he said. Bouchard said his office currently has 23 road patrol vacancies and openings for more than 30 corrections positions. Those are incredibly high numbers for jobs people...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan Education
Ann Arbor, MI
Traffic
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Traffic
WILX-TV

University of Michigan study shows young adults using drugs more than ever

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drugs take the lives of about eight people in Michigan every day, more than the number of people who die in traffic crashes. A report from the University of Michigan found that young people are using drugs and alcohol more than ever. The study revealed that people between the ages of 19 and 30 are using drugs at the highest rate since 1988 - when they started recorded data.
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Southeast Michigan#Hazardous Material#Truck Driving#Wcc#Cdl
The Associated Press

Long-term victims of car crashes win key Michigan decision

DETROIT (AP) — Major changes in Michigan car insurance law do not apply to people who were catastrophically injured before the summer of 2019, the state appeals court said Thursday, a victory for long-term victims of motor vehicle crashes and their care providers. In a 2-1 opinion, the court said lawmakers “did not clearly demonstrate” that insurance payment cuts would be applied retroactively. And even if those changes were intended to be retroactive, that step violates contract protections in the Michigan Constitution, Judge Douglas Shapiro wrote. “Giving a windfall to insurance companies who received premiums for unlimited benefits is not a legitimate public purpose, nor a reasonable means to reform the system,” Shapiro said in a decision joined by Judge Sima Patel.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
wcsx.com

Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different

I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
FLINT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding

It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Residents Could Lose $500 Thanks To A School Bus

Driving in Michigan has always been a huge debate, many people say we don't know how to drive here in the Mitten state. I think we drive just fine, but I don't think all of us know the rules of the road. Better yet, I don't think all of us follow the rules of the road and that leads to some messy situations, and the lawmakers and enforcers have been doing their best to make the roads safer for pedestrians, bikers, and other drivers.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy