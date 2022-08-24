ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Mookie Betts making his Fenway Park return during 2023 Red Sox season

BOSTON -- With the team sitting well outside of the wild card picture with only 39 games left, the 2022 season is essentially over for the Boston Red Sox. So no one would blame any fan for turning their attention to 2023.Major League Baseball released the 2023 schedules for all teams on Wednesday, and for the Red Sox, it will feature a beloved former player making their first return to Fenway Park. That would be Markus Lynn Betts, or better known around the baseball world as "Mookie."Betts will return to Fenway Park in 2023 for the first time since the...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and earn their eighth straight win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Margot leads Rays against the Red Sox after 4-hit game

Tampa Bay Rays (69-55, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-65, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: JT Chargois (1-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, three strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (8-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -128, Rays +107;...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Yardbarker

George Springer carries Jays past Red Sox

George Springer's double on the first pitch of the 10th inning lifted the visiting Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night. Springer finished his 3-for-5 night by doubling high off the Green Monster to drive in Jackie Bradley Jr., giving Toronto its second straight win and sixth in seven games.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Yankees place Cortes on IL with groin injury, reinstate Stanton

The New York Yankees placed All-Star left-hander Nestor Cortes on the injured list with a left groin strain, the team announced Thursday. In a corresponding roster move, New York reinstated outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton from the IL. Reliever Greg Weissert was also selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Cortes has been one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox unveil 2023 schedule: Opening Day is March 30 at Fenway Park

Rather than playing divisional opponents 19 times per season, the Red Sox will go up against the Blue Jays, Orioles, Rays, and Yankees 13 times per year beginning in 2023. They will also play a total of 46 interleague games against National League clubs, which is up from 20 in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Jays cap sweep of Red Sox with 10-inning win

A fielder's-choice grounder by George Springer in the 10th inning brought home the winning run as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Thursday to sweep a three-game series. Toronto left two runners aboard in both the eighth and ninth before scratching out a run...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy