Mookie Betts making his Fenway Park return during 2023 Red Sox season
BOSTON -- With the team sitting well outside of the wild card picture with only 39 games left, the 2022 season is essentially over for the Boston Red Sox. So no one would blame any fan for turning their attention to 2023.Major League Baseball released the 2023 schedules for all teams on Wednesday, and for the Red Sox, it will feature a beloved former player making their first return to Fenway Park. That would be Markus Lynn Betts, or better known around the baseball world as "Mookie."Betts will return to Fenway Park in 2023 for the first time since the...
FOX Sports
Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox
BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and earn their eighth straight win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had...
Triston Casas seems like a good idea for the Red Sox right about now
The Boston Red Sox would seem to have a hole at first base after the injury to Eric Hosmer, leading to the notion that this might be the perfect time to call up Triston Casas.
FOX Sports
Margot leads Rays against the Red Sox after 4-hit game
Tampa Bay Rays (69-55, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-65, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: JT Chargois (1-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, three strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (8-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -128, Rays +107;...
Yardbarker
George Springer carries Jays past Red Sox
George Springer's double on the first pitch of the 10th inning lifted the visiting Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night. Springer finished his 3-for-5 night by doubling high off the Green Monster to drive in Jackie Bradley Jr., giving Toronto its second straight win and sixth in seven games.
theScore
Yankees place Cortes on IL with groin injury, reinstate Stanton
The New York Yankees placed All-Star left-hander Nestor Cortes on the injured list with a left groin strain, the team announced Thursday. In a corresponding roster move, New York reinstated outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton from the IL. Reliever Greg Weissert was also selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Cortes has been one...
Yardbarker
Red Sox unveil 2023 schedule: Opening Day is March 30 at Fenway Park
Rather than playing divisional opponents 19 times per season, the Red Sox will go up against the Blue Jays, Orioles, Rays, and Yankees 13 times per year beginning in 2023. They will also play a total of 46 interleague games against National League clubs, which is up from 20 in 2022.
Yardbarker
Jays cap sweep of Red Sox with 10-inning win
A fielder's-choice grounder by George Springer in the 10th inning brought home the winning run as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Thursday to sweep a three-game series. Toronto left two runners aboard in both the eighth and ninth before scratching out a run...
