Salina, KS

Hutch Post

Meagher: Woodie Seat phases continuing forward

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher said the process of getting solutions for the Woodie Seat Freeway continues. "Phase one is currently under design," Meagher said. "That would be the portion between the river bridge and Avenue C. We're designing that for a mill and overlay, removing the median, doing some storm sewer work and improving the guardrails. We're applying for a cost share grant through KDOT. If we would get that, the funds would be available in July of 2023."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 25

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Blazier, Shawn Matthew; 39; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Cardwell, Stephen...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Chennell Family Wellness adds new physician

Tammy Johnson McPHERSON—Dr. Samantha Claassen will join Chennell Family Wellness on Thursday, Sept. 1, and start seeing patients there. Claassen was raised on a farm in the area of Whitewater, Kan., where her family runs a hog, cattle and grain operation. Claassen spent her summers caring for 4-H pigs that she would exhibit […]
MCPHERSON, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Salina, KS
Government
City
Salina, KS
Hutch Post

Meagher: Process to hire new manager will stretch for several months

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher expects to be on the job a few more months. "The recruiter has met with the city council," Meagher said. "He's developing a brochure currently. The advertisement will be out very soon. I'm sure he has a lot of people in his network that he's probably reached out to, or made aware of the upcoming vacancy. It looks like, right now, that probably some time in October, the finalists, some of the finalists will be selected. Interviews are scheduled to occur sometime in November. Then, I would guess, shortly after the interviews, an offer will be extended to one of the applicants. Then, that process will depend on the availability of the applicant."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Car rear ends another, flees after collision downtown

Police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run collision in downtown Salina Wednesday afternoon. A 2007 Toyota Avalon driven by Marcia Marcotte, 55, of Salina, was northbound on S. Santa Fe Avenue and stopped at the stop sign at the Mulberry Street intersection when it was rear-ended by an older model white four-door vehicle, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson's Farmington Park getting face lift

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Work is under way for a major renovation to Farmington Park. The park, located along Elm and Curtis Streets north of 30th, will see a new looped walking trail around the southeast section of the park, a linear walking trail from the loop to Walnut Street, A handicap-accessible crossing over the drainage canal, a new picnic shelter northwest of the main playground, and a full basketball court close to Farmington Road. Also included in the project is a concrete pad with privacy fence for seasonal portable toilets, along with aesthetic and drainage improvements to the canal. The total cost of the project is about $390,000.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Police officer makes Salina mom proud

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – An officer with the Salina Police Department (SPD) made one mom proud Wednesday morning. According to a post from the Salina Police Department Facebook page, Officer Matt Newton was responding to a check-the-welfare call. The person contacted did not need police assistance but was hesitant to cross the street due to […]
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

City of Salina issues reminder of fiber optic line work

AT&T continues to place underground fiber optic line throughout our community. The fiber optic cabling and related facilities will connect existing cell towers and future 5G cell towers providing better cell service and high speed networks. Construction for the project is being performed in phases throughout the city which requires...
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Commissioners outline plan to save Kansas hospital

JUNCTION CITY —Geary County Commissioners outlined the plan Thursday night to save Geary Community Hospital through an agreement with Stormont Vail Health. That company will oversee the operations at the hospital completely in January, and they are already providing assistance. Some of the key points during a public presentation...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Local woman hopes antique shops will reevaluate how they track who they buy from, after 30K worth of items were stolen from her and sold

It's an experience Cindy Miles describes as one of turmoil and one that is incredibly devastating. She's hoping that by sharing her story, antique shops and antique malls will re-evaluate how they take in and buy items from sellers. This comes after tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of items were stolen from one of her properties.
NEWTON, KS
mcphersonweeklynews.com

New mental health clinic opening in McPherson

Tammy Johnson McPHERSON—In September, a new mental health facility will open in McPherson. McPherson Psychological Associates is becoming a reality at 114 N. Main St., thanks to Dr. Kathie Ward and Kellory Blanchard. Ward is an Oklahoma native who owns McAlester Psychological Associates, a psychology office that first opened its doors in 2004 in […]
MCPHERSON, KS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
KWCH.com

Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal poses safety issue, says school bus driver

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Diane Cannon is a bus driver for the Buhler school district. She enjoys making a difference in the school experience for children, and she makes sure they get to school on time and safely. But, if the City of Hutchinson removes a traffic light on 30th Avenue and Lucille in the northeast part of town, Cannon says she may quit.
HUTCHINSON, KS

