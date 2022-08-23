Read full article on original website
New at the Fair: Concert tix include gate, alcohol more open and LED boards
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the 2022 Kansas State Fair just two weeks away, there are new procedures at the Fair, starting with the fact that you have a gate admission with your grandstand concert ticket. "All concert tickets include your gate admission," said fair general manager Bryan Schulz. "It's...
Meagher: Woodie Seat phases continuing forward
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher said the process of getting solutions for the Woodie Seat Freeway continues. "Phase one is currently under design," Meagher said. "That would be the portion between the river bridge and Avenue C. We're designing that for a mill and overlay, removing the median, doing some storm sewer work and improving the guardrails. We're applying for a cost share grant through KDOT. If we would get that, the funds would be available in July of 2023."
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 25
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Blazier, Shawn Matthew; 39; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Cardwell, Stephen...
Chennell Family Wellness adds new physician
Tammy Johnson McPHERSON—Dr. Samantha Claassen will join Chennell Family Wellness on Thursday, Sept. 1, and start seeing patients there. Claassen was raised on a farm in the area of Whitewater, Kan., where her family runs a hog, cattle and grain operation. Claassen spent her summers caring for 4-H pigs that she would exhibit […]
Meagher: Process to hire new manager will stretch for several months
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher expects to be on the job a few more months. "The recruiter has met with the city council," Meagher said. "He's developing a brochure currently. The advertisement will be out very soon. I'm sure he has a lot of people in his network that he's probably reached out to, or made aware of the upcoming vacancy. It looks like, right now, that probably some time in October, the finalists, some of the finalists will be selected. Interviews are scheduled to occur sometime in November. Then, I would guess, shortly after the interviews, an offer will be extended to one of the applicants. Then, that process will depend on the availability of the applicant."
Car rear ends another, flees after collision downtown
Police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run collision in downtown Salina Wednesday afternoon. A 2007 Toyota Avalon driven by Marcia Marcotte, 55, of Salina, was northbound on S. Santa Fe Avenue and stopped at the stop sign at the Mulberry Street intersection when it was rear-ended by an older model white four-door vehicle, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Hutchinson's Farmington Park getting face lift
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Work is under way for a major renovation to Farmington Park. The park, located along Elm and Curtis Streets north of 30th, will see a new looped walking trail around the southeast section of the park, a linear walking trail from the loop to Walnut Street, A handicap-accessible crossing over the drainage canal, a new picnic shelter northwest of the main playground, and a full basketball court close to Farmington Road. Also included in the project is a concrete pad with privacy fence for seasonal portable toilets, along with aesthetic and drainage improvements to the canal. The total cost of the project is about $390,000.
Police officer makes Salina mom proud
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – An officer with the Salina Police Department (SPD) made one mom proud Wednesday morning. According to a post from the Salina Police Department Facebook page, Officer Matt Newton was responding to a check-the-welfare call. The person contacted did not need police assistance but was hesitant to cross the street due to […]
City of Salina issues reminder of fiber optic line work
AT&T continues to place underground fiber optic line throughout our community. The fiber optic cabling and related facilities will connect existing cell towers and future 5G cell towers providing better cell service and high speed networks. Construction for the project is being performed in phases throughout the city which requires...
Commissioners outline plan to save Kansas hospital
JUNCTION CITY —Geary County Commissioners outlined the plan Thursday night to save Geary Community Hospital through an agreement with Stormont Vail Health. That company will oversee the operations at the hospital completely in January, and they are already providing assistance. Some of the key points during a public presentation...
Local woman hopes antique shops will reevaluate how they track who they buy from, after 30K worth of items were stolen from her and sold
It's an experience Cindy Miles describes as one of turmoil and one that is incredibly devastating. She's hoping that by sharing her story, antique shops and antique malls will re-evaluate how they take in and buy items from sellers. This comes after tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of items were stolen from one of her properties.
New mental health clinic opening in McPherson
Tammy Johnson McPHERSON—In September, a new mental health facility will open in McPherson. McPherson Psychological Associates is becoming a reality at 114 N. Main St., thanks to Dr. Kathie Ward and Kellory Blanchard. Ward is an Oklahoma native who owns McAlester Psychological Associates, a psychology office that first opened its doors in 2004 in […]
Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal poses safety issue, says school bus driver
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Diane Cannon is a bus driver for the Buhler school district. She enjoys making a difference in the school experience for children, and she makes sure they get to school on time and safely. But, if the City of Hutchinson removes a traffic light on 30th Avenue and Lucille in the northeast part of town, Cannon says she may quit.
