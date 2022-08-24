ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Local students can become published authors

Big Stone Gap, VA — Local students have the chance to become published authors, illustrators, poets and photographers through the Origin Project. Founded by New York Times best-selling author and Big Stone Gap native Adriana Trigiani and activist and former Wall Street bond trader, Nancy Bolmeier Fisher, is celebrating its tenth anniversary. The goal of the origin project is to inspire young people to share their voices through writing and the arts, with a focus on their own history and origins.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Photo contest for outdoor enthusiast

NASHVILLE, TN. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now accepting entries for its 2023 photo contest for publication in their annual calendar and license cards. Photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos showcasing boating, hunting, fishing, and wildlife species native to Tennessee. All...
TENNESSEE STATE
Pro-choice and pro-life supporters talk Tennessee trigger ban

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee's 'Trigger' Law banning nearly all abortions is now in effect. Both pro-choice and pro-life supporters continue to speak out on the reversal of Roe v. Wade. The ban now makes providing abortions a felony in the state, making only exceptions for cases where it...
TENNESSEE STATE

