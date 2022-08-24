Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcyb.com
Local students can become published authors
Big Stone Gap, VA — Local students have the chance to become published authors, illustrators, poets and photographers through the Origin Project. Founded by New York Times best-selling author and Big Stone Gap native Adriana Trigiani and activist and former Wall Street bond trader, Nancy Bolmeier Fisher, is celebrating its tenth anniversary. The goal of the origin project is to inspire young people to share their voices through writing and the arts, with a focus on their own history and origins.
wcyb.com
Photo contest for outdoor enthusiast
NASHVILLE, TN. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now accepting entries for its 2023 photo contest for publication in their annual calendar and license cards. Photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos showcasing boating, hunting, fishing, and wildlife species native to Tennessee. All...
wcyb.com
Pro-choice and pro-life supporters talk Tennessee trigger ban
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee's 'Trigger' Law banning nearly all abortions is now in effect. Both pro-choice and pro-life supporters continue to speak out on the reversal of Roe v. Wade. The ban now makes providing abortions a felony in the state, making only exceptions for cases where it...
wcyb.com
Teacher shortage crisis continues into new school year for Southwest Virginia districts
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A shortage of qualified teachers is having a big impact on school districts in Southwest Virginia. Though state lawmakers recently passed a pay increase to help in recruiting efforts, school administrators say more needs to be done to resolve the teacher shortage crisis. "Teacher...
Comments / 0