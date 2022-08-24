ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Daily Mail

Aaron Judge hits 453-foot drive for MLB-leading 48th homer during Yankees' Subway Series sweep of the Mets... but Pete Alonso lets his frustrations get the better of him as he snaps his bat in half after striking out

New York Yankees hung on for a 4-2 victory over New York Mets Tuesday night to earn a season split of the Subway Series. The Yankees won a third straight game for the first time since July 28-30 and Andrew Benintendi delivered a key hit for the third straight game.
FOX Sports

Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and earn their eighth straight win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had...
FOX Sports

Margot leads Rays against the Red Sox after 4-hit game

Tampa Bay Rays (69-55, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-65, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: JT Chargois (1-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, three strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (8-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -128, Rays +107;...
Yardbarker

Rays ride hot streak into series vs. skidding Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox are trending in opposite directions as they open a three-game series on Friday night. Tampa Bay visits Boston having won six consecutive games -- good for the longest active streak in the majors -- and 11 of 13, including a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels this week.
Yardbarker

Jays cap sweep of Red Sox with 10-inning win

A fielder's-choice grounder by George Springer in the 10th inning brought home the winning run as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Thursday to sweep a three-game series. Toronto left two runners aboard in both the eighth and ninth before scratching out a run...
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Series Preview

It’s amazing how a few wins on the trot can change the outlook of a team and its fanbase. After sleepwalking through weeks of bad play, the Yankees finally began to turn their second half around with a win over the Blue Jays followed by a sweep of the Subway Series at Yankee Stadium. With the momentum of these three games and the extra rest of an offday, the Bombers hit the road a rejuvenated bunch, ready to take on Oakland for four games at the Coliseum.
NBC Sports

Red Sox have unusual shortstop for Wednesday's game vs. Toronto

Desperate times call for desperate measures in Boston. The Red Sox' lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays is a bizarre one. The main takeaway: Bobby Dalbec -- a 6-foot-4, 225-pound corner infielder -- will play shortstop. Dalbec replaces an injured Xander Bogaerts (back spasms). Infielder Christian Arroyo...
