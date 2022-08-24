Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLititz, PA
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Goodie Bags, Live Music, And Old Treasures: Vintage Revival Market is One of a Kind [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health hosts free vaccine clinics
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from Penn Medicine, the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s Child Protect Program will be offering free vaccine clinics on select dates and location throughout the fall. The clinics will be offering vaccines for children who don’t have health insurance or...
Satanic Temple to hold back-to-school event at Northern High School
DILLSBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, Northern York County School District officials gave the green light for the Satanic Temple to host an event at Northern High School. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club. “We know people have assumptions about what Satanism is and...
Six nursing students receive funds to carry on legacy of Kristin Runyon
Nurses have shown an abundance of grit and perseverance throughout the last few years in the face of the pandemic and staffing challenges. Kristin Runyon displayed those attributes as a nurse at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital before she was tragically killed in 2010. “We can never replace Kristin, but we can...
Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’
As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
Former M&T branch to be turned into workforce development center
The Spanish American Civic Association will take over a former banking office to create a new workforce development center. The organization said that the new center in York will help underemployed and unemployed residents find jobs in high-demand fields such as health care, construction, culinary arts and building maintenance. The...
Patients awaiting organ transplants can leave troubled central Pa. program, but keep waiting list spot
People who were awaiting kidney or liver transplants from Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center can switch to a different transplant program without losing their time spent on the waiting list. Many have turned to the nearby kidney transplant program at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Penn State Health’s kidney...
50plus expo returns to Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Office of Aging and well as OLP events have announced that the Lancaster County 50plus expo will be returning on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The release states that it will be held at Spooky Nook Sports, located...
New Hershey market; student loans; school hazing update: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, August 25, 2022. High: 91; Low: 70. Sunny. New market: An indoor farmers market is opening soon at the old Hershey Post Office building on West Chocolate Avenue. More than a dozen vendors will sell fresh and prepared foods. Split feelings: The Biden...
Destination PA: State Capitol, the only town in the state, and more!
(WHTM) — This week on Destination Pennsylvania we take you on a journey across the Commonwealth to some of the most popular, and sometimes less known, travel destinations the state has to offer. We begin our travels in Harrisburg at the State Capitol. While lawmakers are making history, they are also surrounded by historical beauty. […]
Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos
Students in the Derry Township School District returned to school today. The Hershey area students were one of three Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining two Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today.
UPMC to open outpatient centers in Mechanicsburg and Hershey areas
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center officials announced on Tuesday morning that the hospital system is expanding its presence in the Hershey area. UPMC Outpatient Center in Hershey will open at 121 Towne Square Drive in Derry Township in November. “We’re really excited about that,” Elizabeth Ritter, chief operating officer for...
School transfers discussed at Middletown High School following canceled season announcement
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Following the announcement that the Middletown School District has canceled their high school football season, multiple meetings were held at the high school on Wednesday night to address concerns. "They have children now that are crying, they are upset. You have these parents that are...
Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike
Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
A third Pa. high school now says police are investigating hazing incidents within its football program
The Athens football program is working with Pennsylvania State Police to investigate reports of “bullying, hazing and improper behavior that have caused physical and emotional harm to several student-athletes.”. Athens Area School District Superintendent Craig J. Stage said in a letter posted to the school’s Facebook page Wednesday that...
Hazing back in the spotlight after recent incident in Middletown
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Middletown’s football program has been one of the most successful in Pennsylvania over...
Swimming, other water activities suspended at central Pennsylvania park
Noting water conditions “susceptible to harmful algal blooms” in Pinchot Lake, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has suspended water activities in the 340-acre lake in Gifford Pinchot State Park near Lewisberry in York County. People, pets and wildlife can get sick when they come in...
Children 'Not Penetrated' During Hazing Among Reasons PA School District Didn't End Football
Disturbing details about sexual hazing have been released as a central Pennsylvania school district announces that they will not end the football season early. The Middletown Area school district began investigating a hazing that happened on August 11, 2022—only after a cellphone video film by high school football players was shared on social media.
SENIOR FARMERS MARKET NUTRITION PROGRAM (SFMNP)
If you have missed our scheduled in-person distribution sites in the community, you can still pick up you checks in person at the Lebanon County Area Agency on Aging building every Thursday from 2:30pm-4:00pm. LEBANON COUNTY AREA AGENCY ON AGING WILL ONCE AGAIN COORDINATE THE DISTRIBUTION OF THE SFMNP CHECKS....
Used car prices; restaurant’s literal move; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 26, 2022. High: 90; Low: 69. Sunny, chance of storms today; hot and sunny this weekend. Hazing consequences: Middletown’s Area High School’s hazing policy specifies that the district may take immediate measures before permanent punishment is doled out. The high school football season has been canceled over videos showing hazing. The PIAA says student-athletes who transfer will have to to sit out 21 days.
Shapiro sues leasing company for rent-to-own scheme
HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit Thursday against Progressive Leasing for allegedly violating a state disclosure law. Shapiro is suing the leasing company for a rent-to-own scheme he says was targeting low-income Pennsylvanians. “This company used deceptive practices to take advantage of low-income Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro said. “Consumers deserve to have […]
