Minneapolis, MN

Legal group sues Minneapolis Public Schools over new teacher contract

MINNEAPOLIS – A conservative legal group says the latest teacher contract by Minneapolis Public Schools provides discriminatory protections to racial minorities. A lawsuit filed Monday by Judicial Watch challenges the agreement that ended the three-week teachers strike in March. It includes hiring practices meant to help the district diversify...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis Public Schools sued over teacher pact

MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota school district lifts gag order on new proposal

BECKER, Minn. -- A central Minnesota school district has shuttered a policy meant to prohibit staff from talking publicly about issues that might reflect negatively on the district, including a recent proposal to dictate what is taught in schools.The so-called gag order came to light after the teachers union in Becker filed a lawsuit in order to speak freely about the school board's plan to ban "political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts." The proposal has rankled teachers and LGBTQ allies who believe it would undermine equity and inclusion.The hastily-filed suit said the policy that prevents staff from...
BECKER, MN
Officer Staffing Shortages Impact Osseo Police Department

It’s a challenge facing police departments across Minnesota, including here in the northwest suburbs: not enough officers and not enough people that see policing as a future career. The city of Osseo is among those battling the officer shortage problem. Osseo Police Chief Shane Mikkelson says the officer-involved killing...
OSSEO, MN
Buttigieg promotes transportation spending during Minnesota stop

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got a first-hand look at a $12 million project to improve a busy corridor on Lake Street in Minneapolis that's adding new turn lanes, bus only lanes, and upgrades to accommodate people with disabilities. "They are building for the future,” Buttigieg said of the program funded...
MINNESOTA STATE
Associated Press determines the real problem with racism is conservatives opposing it

Minneapolis has decided the thing that matters most for teachers is their skin color. Naturally, the real issue is that conservatives noticed. That would be the takeaway if you read the Associated Press’s coverage of the move. Minneapolis teachers simply “celebrated a groundbreaking provision” in their contract after a 14-day strike that would target white teachers for firings, according to AP’s Steve Karnowski. Everything was perfect until those dastardly conservatives dared to say that firing people based on race is a terrible, racist policy.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis residents push back on MPD drone policy

A Minneapolis Police Department plan to create a drone program drew criticism from most residents testifying at a public hearing on Wednesday afternoon. Police told members of the Minneapolis City Council that the drones would not be used in surveillance, but would be used to help coordinate law enforcement responses during emergencies.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eddie Frizell takes helm of U.S. Marshals Service in Minnesota amid new public attention

Eddie Frizell's three decades in law enforcement have often placed him at the center of some of the Twin Cities' most notable crises. While he was a Minneapolis police supervisor, Frizell was just minutes away from the Interstate 35W bridge collapse in 2007. Five years later, he became the officer in charge of responding to the Accent Signage mass shooting in Minneapolis - the deadliest workplace shooting in Minnesota history - when he followed a series of squad cars that blazed by as he filled up his gas tank that afternoon.
MINNESOTA STATE
Ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin moved to Arizona federal prison

(KSTP) – Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was moved to federal custody on Wednesday. The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirmed Chauvin was picked up by U.S. Marshals Wednesday morning at the Oak Park Heights state prison. According to Minnesota District’s Chief Deputy Michael Fuller, Chauvin is being moved...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota authorities attempting to locate parents, guardians of missing child

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Minnesota are attempting to locate the parents or guardians of a missing child. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Police Department said they are trying to locate the parents and/or guardians of a girl, who is believed to be around 10 months old, who was found around 9 p.m. Sunday at the airport with a person in crisis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis Police Department moves forward with plan to use drones

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis Police Department is moving forward with plans to use drones to improve public safety. State law gives law enforcement agencies specific rules to follow when using drones. One of them requires a public hearing, which took place Wednesday at City Hall.MPD estimates the drones will cost taxpayers about $30,000-$40,000. That's expensive, but not as much as helicopters – which costs thousands of dollars per hour to operate. So affordability is a factor but it's also maneuverability. WEB EXTRA: Minneapolis Police discuss drone programDrones can fly up to 400 feet, go in between buildings, streets and alleys, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Children's Minnesota employee robbed by armed suspects outside hospital

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a Children's Minnesota employee was robbed of her belongings outside the hospital.According to the hospital, the employee was held at gunpoint early Tuesday evening."The employee was not physically harmed. Our security alerted the Minneapolis Police Department, which is investigating the incident," the hospital said in a statement. Police said officers responded to the armed robbery report shortly after 6 p.m. near the 1000 block of 25th Street East. The victim, a woman, told officers that she had just entered her vehicle when another vehicle stopped next to hers. Two suspects got out of the vehicle armed with guns and demanded the woman's belongings, including her cellphone and cellphone password. The victim complied and the suspects left in their vehicle. Police tried to find the woman's belongings but did not have success. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

